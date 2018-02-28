United Airlines severs ties with NRA, continues to contribute to Planned Parenthood

United Airlines cut ties with the National Rifle Association after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, but continues to donate to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.

In a tweet on Saturday, the airline said it notified the NRA “that we will no longer be offering a discounted rate to their annual meeting” and asked to be removed from the gun-rights group’s website.

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.

— United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

United Airlines is listed as a company that matches gifts to Planned Parenthood, according to 2ndVote, a conservative corporate watchdog.

The airline also supports March of Dimes, a nonprofit whose mission is to “help moms have full-term pregnancies and research the problems that threaten the health of babies.” March of Dimes has contributed to Planned Parenthood in the past and supports fetal tissue research, but says it is neutral on the issue of abortion.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson called out United for continuing to support Planned Parenthood.

Hey @united, I’m an extremely loyal 1k customer. You’ve now severed ties w/ the NRA at the urging of an online mob, yet you maintain ties with Planned Parenthood, the most prolific ender of children’s lives in America, by far. Are you actively trying to chase away my business? https://t.co/eArS3fiF2c

— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 24, 2018

Activists have called on corporations to boycott the NRA in the wake of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 people were killed.

Companies that have severed ties with the NRA include Delta Air Lines, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and MetLife.

Petitions have also called on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Roku to stop streaming NRATV on their respective platforms.

