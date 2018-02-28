United Airlines severs ties with NRA, continues to contribute to Planned Parenthood

United Airlines cut ties with the National Rifle Association after the Parkland, Florida, school shooting, but continues to donate to Planned Parenthood, the nation’s largest abortion provider.
In a tweet on Saturday, the airline said it notified the NRA “that we will no longer be offering a discounted rate to their annual meeting” and asked to be removed from the gun-rights group’s website.
United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website.
— United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018
United Airlines is listed as a company that matches gifts to Planned Parenthood, according to 2ndVote, a conservative corporate watchdog.
The airline also supports March of Dimes, a nonprofit whose mission is to “help moms have full-term pregnancies and research the problems that threaten the health of babies.” March of Dimes has contributed to Planned Parenthood in the past and supports fetal tissue research, but says it is neutral on the issue of abortion.
Fox News contributor Guy Benson called out United for continuing to support Planned Parenthood.
Hey @united, I’m an extremely loyal 1k customer. You’ve now severed ties w/ the NRA at the urging of an online mob, yet you maintain ties with Planned Parenthood, the most prolific ender of children’s lives in America, by far. Are you actively trying to chase away my business? https://t.co/eArS3fiF2c
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) February 24, 2018
Activists have called on corporations to boycott the NRA in the wake of the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School, in which 17 people were killed.
Companies that have severed ties with the NRA include Delta Air Lines, Enterprise Rent-A-Car and MetLife.
Petitions have also called on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Roku to stop streaming NRATV on their respective platforms.
AFAIK, United severed ties with ground-reality donkeys-years ago (yes, I’m somewhat biased against it since I received a ridiculously-high quote in 1997 for an Atlanta to Calgary fare — 4+ times those of Delta and American, and thrice that of anathema “control” Air Canada), no surprise.
Those gun avoidance hypocrites at United need only research their own history of Support of CIA sponsored Clandestine “Air America” gun running in Cambodia via their merger with Continental Airlines and Robert F (Six Gun) Six. known as “The Maverick” of the Airline industry, married to Ethyl Merman and Audrey Meadows of the Honeymooners fame, and close Friend of Ronald Reagan and supporter of Colorado Football. I worked there for 22 years and met them both whose lasting image of strong manhood remained to cultivate the example of manhood in my own spirit. But that was when real men who were real leaders ran things like Government and Airlines and protected the innocent, not the frightened snowflake sheep of today who support the destruction of the innocent and promote the weak image of surrender they give to our psychologically neutered young men of today.
Well, yet another airline i will GLADLY Stop doing business with..
Oh how I love United Airlines. The CEO bans discounts for NRA members who are 99.9% responsible and yet sends money for abortions / murder to Planned Murderhood. This shows one what criminals the less than animals on the left are. I will never fly United Airlines and the left wing loon / communist CEO can go to you know where!
The frightened politically confused United management just brought a “Sword of Damocles” political knife to a business decision gun fight,,,,,and lost. Stick to what you know best which is flying people, and leave the political indoctrination of people decisions to THE PEOPLE. Why cut off one of your customer based political arms to spite your soon to be unprofitable business face. Just who is running this company these days? I doubt they had any military Service flight experience.
On top of their boycott of NRA members, their support of killing babies, do we forget of all the paying personnel problems had with United personnel on the ground and in the air? I haven’t flown Unites since 1973 when the military paid for a roundtrip from Baltimore to Chicago and Honolulu and back. That was a fair flight, and since then, when I booked with them a year later, they went on strike at the last minute, and they had my baggage which was not delivered in more than a week to me when on temporary duty…Never again since then, and never missed them…
Shouldn’t you be saying “OH How i LOATH” united??
United doesn’t have to donate to the NRA but we don’t have to fly United. The door swings both ways. Every society is judged by how it treats it’s weakest most helpless members. Evidently United supports murder of the innocent and is against GOD given rights.
Which is why i hope ALL 2nd amendment loving folk, BOYCOTT the hell out of united, to where it goes under within a year!
Agreed. Next time I fly anywhere I will go out of my way to avoid a United flight. They don’t deserve my money.
gideonrockwell, I agree that our society will be judged on how we treat our helpless and weak.
United seems to blame the NRA for the Florida shootings. The NRA is made up of 99.9% of some of the best, law abiding citizens that I know. If you need help for anything they will give you the shirt off their back! They are an American grass roots organization to help protect your
2nd Adm Rights. Largest group to promote gun safety, has the Shield Program for help in keeping our schools safe, promotes Hunter Safety Classes, and so much more that I would not
have the room to write it all here. Check out their web site……As for United supporting the mass murder of innocent babies…I can only pray that they will repent. I will NEVER use United again! God Bless America!
united airlines – you are idiots!! The leftists, communists, progressives, demoncraps want to blame everyone except themselves for creating this mess over the last 50-60 years. And you support planned parenthood (how can u b a parent when you kill your baby) who have been part of the extermination of over 50 million (yes million) babies. Mostly black babies. Chew on that black population! Most of you support demoncraps at election time as we know they started the KKK, worship Sanger who hated blacks, and allow your race to be exterminated. Wake up. As for united…..I and many I know will never use your airlines again. Bye, Bye!!
UA can donate to whomever they wish but there’s a price to pay ! Personally I feel companies that serve the public should stay out of politically charged issues. Be it the NRA or Planned Parenthood! One could argue that the NRA kills no one while PP kills thousands every year! The irony here is that no single organization does more to promote gun safety than the NRA. The particulars of the tragic FL school shooting is that every single agency that could have prevented this shooting from even happening FAILED to do their job. Using the NRA as a scapegoat is the left’s way of avoiding the real issues and politicizing this once again attempting to take our guns away! The real danger facing this country is people are becoming too easily swayed to have their individual freedoms taken away. Then”collective” that the left sees in our future, is about as far away from the ideals our founding fathers saw for this country!
In a competitive environment, United terminated a program that offered it a strategic advantage in attracting a market segment to use their service.
I will submit this to the faculty for MBA and Marketing programs at Eastern Michigan (EMU) as I am curious how the students will defend the decision. It may be the program is small enough, it is an economic wash. (e.g the Spring break crowd is not offended and is a larger market segment.)
it will be curious if any recognize the long term implications of publicly appearing single out to reject customer segments..
In response, I have severed my relationship with United and will no longer use them. I will not submit to the Communist party or their tactics. I do not support the establishment of a one-party totalitarian state.
I’ve sent in a very harsh worded nastygram to united. Let’s see if those cowards respond.
If United wants to carry more liberals on their planes it just means the other airlines will have less
Thanks for giving the heads up on how to avoid one’s exposure to the narcissistic crybabies who fail to take responsibility for their own life and want to blame their every failure on everyone else
The NRA is guilty of nothing and scapegoating is as evil as a mass shooter
What happens if a United Airlines plane filled with liberals crashes in the Atlantic Ocean?
a) Nothing who cares
b) A good start
c) Were there any seats open
d) no blonde conservatives with big bubs were on board I hope
e) all of the above
So will this also mean that NRA card carrying Air marshals will no longer be USED by united?
Hypocrites Exposed. Reduced to the basic facts, United Airlines has broadcast their preference for killing unborn babies while attacking an organization dedicated to safety and responsibility. Since attacking the NRA will make no difference to the inner city gang shootings that are the true issue, why attack them? Perhaps United hates the Constitution. Perhaps United hates Patriots. Perhaps United hates conservative thought. Their motivation is especially difficult to determine since their actions are absurdly illogical. No matter your hidden motivation, United; your actions are clearly displayed. Goodbye United, there are many other airlines to choose from.
Will they attempt to disarm their Air Marshals?
Actually since 911 some pilots in the cockpit are armed and lethal. If you can trust them with your life to fly you at 30,000 ft., I assure you that they can be trusted with gun in cockpit, which prior to 911 was formerly a gun-free zone,,,which was just a terrorist “Open season for hunting” invitation.
With the # of instances of pilots being pulled for being drunk on duty, i wouldn’t trust them to be armed..
They might if the screaming snowflakes demand it
United Airlines is very hypocritical since they are directly responsible for the loss of about 330 souls over the last few decades due to mechanical failure, pilot error, …
Research it, I did.
Delta airlines is no better.
NEWS FLASH:
Call Delta and United to express your thoughts.
Obviously the NRA deplores the Nut Jobs that shoot up schools or any other venue .
Point of reference, Planned Parent Hood kills 1,100 on average each day or over 400,000
babies a year.
Delta actually answers the phone and are very nice to hear your concerns, be polite.
United your just going to get an answer machine, not surprised.
Media Relations Dept’s.
Delta 404 715 2554
United 872 825 8640
United Airlines is an enemy of the Bill of Rights, and the Constitution. Additionally, they are in the sales prevention business and support killing babies. Boycott UAL!
Plus their customer service has sucked over the past few years..
It’s easy…one less airline for me to consider when I have to fly.
Its getting to where there’s very few airlines LEFT i consider worthy of giving my business too. Delta, united and Southwest all lost it over all those anti-customer issues from last year. I’ve never flown so far north i needed to use alaskan air. Same with Hawaiian airlines..
Don’t remember using frontier.
So of the major ones, that just leaves Jet blue and Spirit…
United lost my business years ago, but this really seals the deal.
I lodged a complaint from my Delta airlines FF account a couple days ago. No response … Maybe every NRA member and supporter should do the same?
United: My airline of choice… I hate them for contributing to Planned Baby Murder..!!!
So now that United has declared war on the second amendment wonder what their next target will be?