Union covering for teacher who had sex w/student

A new undercover video reveals that the president of a teachers union in New Jersey is protecting one of its faculty members who had sex with a teenage girl.

Union City Education Association President Kathleen Valencia was asked by an undercover journalist for Project Veritas whether teachers belonging to her union have gotten away with worse things than hitting students, and she answered to the affirmative – before giving away a lot more.

“This file right here is froma teacher who had sex with a student,” Valencia revealed on the video while holding up a document, according to a Project Veritas report. “This file is about whether or not the teacher gets to keep his pension.”

Protect the teachers, forget the students

After the union leader stressed that the physical and emotional damage done to the student was not the issue by insisting that the major concern was whether the teacher will lose his financial security, she shared why she was confident that he will evade being brought to justice by the law.

“Is he going to jail?” she inquired before answering her own question.“No. How come? Because the child’s not pressing charges. There’s no proof.”

Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe is demanding that the teachers union has an obligation to come out and release the name of the teacher – especially now that the instructor’s statutory rape of a student has been exposed via his organization’s video.

You Might Like







“The Union City Education Association must reveal the identity of the teacher the union is protecting,” O’Keefe insisted on his group’s report on the video. “Any and all parents should be paying attention. This union would rather protect their teachers than their students.”

Rape and physical abuse ignored

Before being caught during the March 27 video boasting about protecting one of her union member rapists, Valencia also attempted to justify why another teacher in her union will not be reprimanded or punished for bruising a student at school, as Project Veritas explained.

“[Th]e union has helped a teacher who allegedly had sex with a teenage girl keep their job – and would do the same for a teacher who physically abused [a] student,” the whistleblower group noted.

Valencia rationalized concealing the crime against the injured child.

“Did the kid’s parent come in?” she rhetorically asked, as revealed by Project Veritas.“No? Nothing happened… There’s no video? Nothing happened… [The teacher] is fine.”

The union leader cringed at the thought that the abused student would actually decide to expose the teacher’s offence.

“God forbid the kid decides to tell the principal,” Valencia continued. “It happened two weeks ago – he’s not [going to tell.] Let’s say the kid does. [The teacher] is going to be like… ‘kid tripped and fell.’”

When asked whether teachers unions regularly help to cover up teacher abuse of students, Valencia confirmed the organizations’ unscrupulous actions.

“It happens – yes it does!” she exclaimed in her response.

More detailed information was then offered by the union president about the steps her union is taking to help the student-abusing teacher remain employed with the school district.

“I’m going to get your brother a lawyer,” Valencia began. “Your brother’s not going to admit anything happened.The only witness is the scumbag kid… he’s got a record.”

She was then asked what precautions should be taken to make sure the abusive teacher keeps his job.

“Keep [the teacher’s] mouth shut,” Valencia advised before sharing a phrase she recommended that her staff and the teacher repeat incessantly. “Nothing happened.”

Soon after the video broke, the school district announced that Valencia was suspended.

“The board finds the comments that were made deeply disturbing and inappropriate because they in no way reflect the views, and core beliefs and values, of our school district, or of the professionalism of our educators and other employees,” the New Jersey school district declared in a statement, according to The Jersey Journal. “We have no governing control over the UCEA, its policies or procedures – we are separate and distinct entities. The UCEA does not speak for our school district.”

Another teachers union coverup

Before unveiling its video of Valencia’s coverup, Project Veritas released its first video exposing another president of a teachers union for protecting teachers at the expense of students. The whistleblower group is unleashing the videos as a series to expose teachers unions – a project that was incited by teachers striking in numerous states to get more money.

“Hamilton Township Education Association President David Perry … admitted that to protect accused teachers, he would ‘bend’ the truth, change a ‘punch’ to a ‘shove,’ backdate statements, warn teachers to ‘not tell a soul’ and stall proceedings to ensure security cameras record over a contested incident,”WND reported, as divulged by Project Veritas.

Soon after this first video was released, Project Veritas announced on Thursday that Perry was suspended by the head of the school district, who reportedly opened an internal investigation into the situation.

“The true beliefs and values of this school district are not represented in this video and are not aligned with who we are as faculty, staff, administration, and community,” the New Jersey school district’s superintendent, Scott Rocco, proclaimed in a statement, according to WND.

Fox News Host Sean Hannity was aghast after viewing the video exposing Perry.

“Who are they protecting – unions or children?” Hannity demanded.

But the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) discounted the validity of the first video.

“[The video should not be given any] credibility whatsoever [because it] has something like 26 edits and cuts in it,” the NJEA stated, according to WND.

In response Project Veritas confirmed that six cuts had been made to the video before assuring that none of the material presented was out of context.

“We challenge the NJEA to explain in what possible context they find the statements ‘I’m here to defend even the worst people,’ or ‘I need to know the truth, so that we can bend the truth’ acceptable,” Project Veritas demanded.

The embattled teachers union issued another statement attempting to turn the tables on Project Veritas by discounting the video content and trying to refocus attention away from the self-incriminating footage.

“Project Veritas cannot be trusted as a source and should not be dignified with coverage or response, other than to note that it is a political advocacy organization with a history of using dishonest and illegal tactics to fabricate false stories,” the NJEA claimed, according to The Jersey Journal.

—-

Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]