Unemployment falls below 4 percent for first time since 2000

(UPI) — The U.S. unemployment rate fell below 4 percent in April — the lowest it’s been since December 2000.

The Labor Department outlined the gains in its latest jobs report Friday, which showed the number of unemployed Americans was 6.3 million.

The unemployment rate fell from 4.1 percent — for the first time in six months — to 3.9 percent.

“The jobs report was very good,” President Donald Trump told reporters Friday. “The big thing for me was cracking 4 [percent unemployment].”

Employers in April added 164,000 jobs, up slightly from March’s 103,000, which was the smallest increase since last fall.

Most industries added jobs last month, including professional and business services, manufacturing, health care and mining.

Wages were slightly up, by 2.6 percent, to $26.84 hourly.

The unemployment rate for women decreased to 3.5 percent, down from 3.8 percent in March.

“Because Jobs in the U.S. are doing so well, Americans receiving unemployment aid is the lowest since 1973. Great!” Trump tweeted Friday.

