UNCC workshops help students’ ‘understanding of Whiteness’

Higher education’s latest attempt to indoctrinate Americans in the dictates of the “social justice” movement is taking place on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (UNCC) campus, where “a space for white students” and white staff has been allotted “to assist in their understanding of Whiteness” through workshops designed to “work toward white consciousness.”

A page on UNC Charlotte’s website titled, “White Consciousness Conversations for Students,” is announcing its latest politically correct workshop, which is being organized by the Division of Student Affairs’ Office of Identity, Equity and Engagement (IEE).

“Understanding white privilege and engaging in anti-racist practice is crucial in creating racial equity,” a description of the meetings reads under UNCC’s “Campus Events.” “This space is for white students at UNCC who are interested in engaging in conversations to assist in their understanding of Whiteness.”

A politically correct segregated event?

Even though the aforementioned description was obtained from UNCC’s website right before publication of this article Friday morning, numerous news outlets report that the verbiage detailing the “White Consciousness Conversations” were scrubbed from the website so university would not receive backlash for designating the workshops exclusively for white people.

UNCC Spokesperson Stephen Ward explained that the university altered the event’s description once it was advised to clarify that white people are not the only ones invited to the event – even though Caucasians will be the focus of the dialogue taking place.

“The discussion at UNC Charlotte regarding ‘white consciousness’ will be similar to those that are taking place on campuses across the country,” Ward informed Fox News about one of the “timely issues” being addressed on campus this year. “We expect a diverse group of participants to converse about topics – including the reality of racism and discrimination in the lives of individuals of color.”

UNCC Campus Spokeswoman Buffie Stephens gave a similar account when asked about the white exclusivity of the event, insisting that the White Conversations events would quickly be replaced on the campus website with clarified language.

“We looked at the wording of how that event was described and we determined that we were not clear and precise in that language,” Stephens told The College Fix in an interview. “What we have done is removed it so that we can clarify that it is not exclusive to white individuals.”

Turning Point USA Founder and President Charlie Kirk asserted that the white workshops are a step backward for students, indicating that the meetings work more toward divisiveness than unity.

“This is exactly what we critique the left of,” Kirk told Fox News. “This is another type of segregation that we fought so hard to end 60 years ago.”

Wait … there’s more …

And the list of social justice programs as UNCC goes on, as yet another segregated event, called “Women of Color Conversations,” is also being offered by IEE.

“Women of Color Conversations are an opportunity to create and strengthen connections for students who identify as women of color at UNC Charlotte,” the description of the event reads on UNCC’s website. “The connections will converge around topics and events that are particularly relevant and interesting to women of color. Conversations will focus on the experiences of women of color. Graduate level and undergraduate students are welcome to attend.”

The LGBTQ community on campus is not left out, either, as the IEE at UNCC is also specifically catering to gender-confused students through its programs.

“The office offers a multitude of other events for students, including “Friendly Peer Training,” The College Fix divulged.

“Friendly Peer Training is designed for undergraduate students and provides basic information about the queer community,” the listing of the UNCC event reads. “The goal is for students to walk away with a better understanding of the queer population, find resources on campus for queer students and, ultimately, to be a better, more friendly peer.”

Social justice programs in the name of equality and anti-discrimination are setting the trend on the UNCC campus, as the university also hosted a networking event this week, called an “Inclusivity Mixer,” which was supposed to invite students of every identity.

“The Inclusivity Mixer is the premiere diversity recruiting event at UNC Charlotte,” the description on the events page of UNCC’s website states. “The event welcomes all applicants and hopes to encourage inclusivity and diversity – no matter the ethnicity, citizenship, national origin, race, gender, age, sexual orientation, gender identity, veteran status, disability, socio-economic status, special abilities, political and social philosophy and religion.”

However, a bit of irony in the description of the event was detected.

“It’s a bizarre event because it implies that a standard networking event at UNC Charlotte would not be open to students of all different identities,” Breitbart News asserted.

More social justice just up the coast

Just last week, the University of Maryland (UMD) held a similar white-only discussion group to UNCC’s, which was also the center of controversy.

“Initially, UMD offered its students a counseling program called ‘White Awake’ as a ‘safe space for white students,’” Fox News’ Caleb Parke reported. “After student backlash and media attention, UMD’s Counseling Center scrubbed the website of any references to a ‘safe space’ and ‘white students,’ and changed the name to ‘Anti-Racism and Ally Building Group.’”

The meetings were geared to convince the Caucasian student body that they have been the unjust recipients of white privilege in their academic experience.

“The university’s ‘White Awake’ workshop aimed to help white students explore their privilege through conversations about their experiences on campus with other white students,” Breitbart’s John Binder pointed out. “The event faced a pushback from students on both ends of the political spectrum.”

