Ukraine president: ‘No blackmail’ in conversation with Trump

GOPUSA StaffCanadian Press Posted On 6:47 am October 10, 2019
(Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there was “no blackmail” in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.

Responding Thursday to questions from The Associated Press, Zelenskiy said that he only learned after their July 25 phone call that the U.S. had blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid to Ukraine.

Trump asked Zelenskiy during the call to investigate Democratic rival Joe Biden, and Congressional Democrats believe Trump was holding up the aid to use as leverage to pressure Ukraine.

Zelenskiy said he thought the call would lead to an in-person meeting with Trump and wanted the American leader to come to Ukraine.

Zelenskiy is giving an all-day “press marathon” amid growing questions about his actions as president.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:07 am October 10, 2019 at 8:07 am

“KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says there was
“no blackmail” in a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump that helped spark an impeachment inquiry.”

But the hateful, destructive Democrats don’t WANT to believe that there was “no blackmail”. So they make up their own story that they WANT to believe and then tell the same LIE over and over.

AmVetUSA
AmVetUSA
9:22 am October 10, 2019 at 9:22 am

There is is from the President of Ukraine and he should know. All the traitors trying to impeach President Trump from the very beginning — Should be in jail!!

    Jota_
    Jota_
    9:40 am October 10, 2019 at 9:40 am

    “Should be in jail!!”

    I agree, what they are doing is criminal.

    They are seeking to harm others for their own benefit. The very definition of a crime.

Jota_
Jota_
9:35 am October 10, 2019 at 9:35 am

You cannot confuse Democrats with facts

