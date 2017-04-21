UC Davis Student Senate Makes Old Glory Optional

The UC Davis student senate has made it optional to display the American flag at its meetings, stirring up controversy on campus and conservative blogs.
Senate Bill 76 passed last week, said Michael Gofman, a student senator who opposed the change.
The bill amends bylaws that required the United States flag to be on display at every senate meeting of the Associated Students, University of California, Davis. The revised bylaws give senate members the option to petition for the display of the flag 24 hours before each meeting. The ASUCD senate pro tem ultimately has authority to decide whether the U.S. flag will be displayed, according to the revision.
The resolution says that since “the concept of United States of America and patriotism is different for every individual, it should not be compulsory that the flag is in view at all times during Senate meetings.”
Jose Antonio Meneses, who introduced the resolution, said the changes were meant to ensure the student government is following federal law, which he says doesn’t allow an organization to mandate displaying the flag.
“It wasn’t political in any way,” Meneses said. “But because it is the United States flag … it’s a touchy subject to talk about. We want to make sure we are not sued.”
Gofman disagreed, saying all governing bodies within the U.S. — including a student senate — should display the flag.
“It was a purely political issue from the start,” Gofman said.
The student government decision drew attention from internet blogs, many conservative — including Fox News Insider, the Daily Caller and The Blaze. Some stories say the flag has been “banned,” “banished” or “dropped.”
Meneses said that while he supports freedom of speech, many of the stories are inaccurate.
“It’s not a ban on the flag,” he said.
He cited a 1943 U.S. Supreme Court decision that found West Virginia could not compel students to salute the flag or recite the Pledge of Allegiance.
“The opinion in that case is that you can’t force people to pledge your allegiance, by (the flag) being there; by extension, you are pledging your allegiance to a symbol that you don’t relate to or that you don’t equate yourself with,” he said Monday.
He said the flag has never been on display during his two years on the student senate, and no one asked about it or the bylaw requirement until now.
A Facebook post by Gofman the day before the meeting prompted offers of flag donations from veterans groups and fraternities. Gofman plans to introduce a resolution that would allow any member of the senate to bring and display an American flag at any meeting.
There is not enough patriotism, especially at UC Davis, said Gofman, who describes himself as a first-generation American.
“I have a much closer connection to places outside of America,” he said. “I understand what the alternative looks like. I don’t think members of the senate know what it is like to live in a totalitarian country.”
Gofman said he wasn’t aware there was a resolution making the display of the flag mandatory.
“Once it was brought up, I was shocked and embarrassed about it not being followed,” he said.
The controversy over the resolution has generated a lot of negative email to the student senate.
Gofman said that much of the email is from alumni saying they are upset with the decision and don’t plan to donate to the school again.
In a statement on Facebook, Gofman condemned two of the emails, one he characterized as “racist” and the other as threatening the physical safety of the senators who voted against the bill.
“This is unacceptable behavior,” he said.
Meneses said much of the hate mail is based on incorrect facts.
“When I introduced the bill, I didn’t know it would be controversial,” he said.
___
(c)2017 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
UC Davis Student Senate Makes Old Glory Optional,
So, As I am reading through this article, several points stuck out like a sore thumb. For instance, who put this proposal together? Why it’s right here: “Jose Antonio Meneseswho introduced the resolution” followed by his statement ” It wasn’t political in any way,” then he added: “But because it is the United States flag … it’s a touchy subject to talk about. We want to make sure we are not sued.” Riiigghhhtt, they didn’t want to get sued. *smh* It begs the question of who would sue them for displaying this nations flag…but I digress.
Another student replied with this: “It was a purely political issue from the start,” Gofman said.” To which Jose replied:”When I introduced the bill, I didn’t know it would be controversial,” Again, Riiiggghhhttt, sure you didn’t think it would be controversial. *face palm*
UCDavis is a very expensive, difficult college to gain entry to. Many in the nearby cities and towns find themselves unable to attend the school most noted for it’s medical and veternarian schools. However, like Berkley, UCDavis is mostly liberal, filled with allot of out of state/country students and turning more and more into a hot bed of forced liberal progressive ideology. So why should we be surprised that a ‘flag’ issue would pop up here? All I can say is thank the good Lord my children are all raised and out of college!!
~M
My children are all, long out of college. My grandchildren however, are just starting elementary school. I most likely, will not live long enough to see them go to college.
Commies and sharia law are knocking at the door. Just look at the insane decision in San Diego schools.
[But because it is the United States flag … it’s a touchy subject to talk about. We want to make sure we are not sued.” Riiigghhhtt, they didn’t want to get sued. *smh* It begs the question of who would sue them for displaying this nations flag…but I digress. ]
I agree.. If it wasn’t politically motivated, WHY worry about causing controversy??
IMO IF they dislike the US FLAG that much, then i hope they don’t mind having NO FEDERAL dollars support that indoctrination facility..
Wonder if they receive any federal funds, if so I suggest cutting those funds and let whatever flag they wish to fly support the college, or display the u.s. flag and act like you deserve to be in college and glad you have a college to go to.
These goofballs in college today don’t have a clue what they are facing I need the near future when mom and dad aren’t paying their bills, I wasn’t so lucky, maybe that’s why I love this country, hard work and lots of studying got me through, and I still display the flag.
Maybe their citizenship and rights should be optional too.
Since this is in Sacremento, its already in the heart of the sanctuary state that is Commiefornia, so of course citizenship in the USA is already optional…
I am so sick of these snot nosed college brats, still living off their parents dime acting out against anything showing patriotism or love of America. My question is where would you prefer to live? The greatest thing about the U.S.A. is the freedoms we all share, the freedom of speech, freedom of the press, freedom of religion & most importantly, the freedom to leave this Country to go anywhere you’d rather be. My best wishes go with you whenever you decide to leave & be very careful not the let any doors hit you in the butt on your way to that totalitarian ecstasy you think is so much better than living here. They say that ignorance is bliss, but if that’s true why go to college at all? Your ignorance will fit in beautifully under tyrannical rule.
Mayhaps we can make their “education” optional?
“It wasn’t political in any way,” Meneses said. “But because it is the United States flag … it’s a touchy subject to talk about. We want to make sure we are not sued.”
What a load of horse manure this Meneses is spouting! Sounds like a young fool to me!
Well if talking about the flag is a touchy subject to talk about, what about the parents that are putting you through school? do they realize that they raised a son that wants to spout this kind horse manure. Why are any of sending kids to colleges if this is what they do. It is a disgrace that the young seem to dislike the country of their birth.