UC Berkeley to face lawsuit alleging discrimination against conservatives

Protestors watch a fire on Sproul Plaza during a rally against the scheduled speaking appearance by Breitbart News editor Milo Yiannopoulos on the University of California at Berkeley campus on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Berkeley, Calif. The event was cancelled due to size of the crowd and several fires being set. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

A federal judge this week ruled that the University of California at Berkeley must face a lawsuit that accuses the campus of discriminating against conservative speakers.

U.S. District Judge Maxine Chesney said Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization based in Tennessee, and Berkeley College Republicans adequately alleged that the university charged excessive and unreasonable restrictions on conservative speakers, Courthouse News reported.

Chesney made the decision after previously dismissing the lawsuit in October 2017 on grounds that the plaintiffs did not make a convincing argument for discrimination. But the plaintiffs re-filed and will gt the chance to proceed.

“We’re very pleased that our lawsuit against UC Berkeley officials in their individual and official capacities is moving forward,” said plaintiffs’ attorney Harmeet Dhillon. “We look forward to litigating these issues.”

UC Berkeley spokesperson Dan Mogulof said the campus denies discriminating against conservative speakers.

“The campus strongly contends that the fees charged were lawful and appropriate, and this ruling does not conclude otherwise,” Mogulof told the Daily Californian.

YAF and BCY originally filed the lawsuit in April 2017 after UC Berkeley postponed an event featuring conservative author Ann Coulter scheduled that month until September 2017. After backlash ensued, the university changed the postponement until May. Coulter ended up canceling her scheduled appearance.

“I’m very sad about Berkeley’s cancellation, but my sadness is greater than that,” she tweeted at the time. “It is a dark day for free speech in America.”

UC Berkeley said its decision to move the Coulter event was due to protests turning violent weeks before when conservative speaker Milo Yiannopoulos visited he campus.

