UC Berkeley picks new day for conservative author Ann Coulter to speak, but pundit counters

BERKELEY — UC Berkeley officials announced Thursday that conservative author Ann Coulter will appear on campus after all.
A day after the university called off the April 27 appearance because officials said they could not guarantee the safety of the conservative pundit or anyone else in attendance, Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said in a statement that Coulter has been invited to speak May 2.
The decision sparked initial criticism from Coulter and conservatives, especially after the cancellation of two previous speeches by conservative figures Milo Yiannopoulos on Feb. 1 and conservative writer David Horowitz on April 15. But in his statement, Dirks said the university “has an unwavering commitment to the First Amendment … which enshrines and protects the right of freedom of speech and freedom of expression.”
Coulter, in a post on her Twitter account after 1 p.m., said she had agreed to the university’s conditions “not to call their bluff, but because I wanted to speak.”
She earlier had threatened to show up and speak on April 27 despite the university’s decision. She told host Tucker Carlson on his Fox News show, “What are they going to do? Arrest me?”
Officials did not announce a venue for Coulter’s speech, but university spokesman Dan Mogulof said it would be “somewhere on campus property” and that details will be announced when they are worked out with Coulter and the Berkeley College Republicans, the group that, along with BridgeUSA, invited her.
However, Coulter went to Twitter late Thursday afternoon and said she is coming to Berkeley on April 27 as originally planned.
“I’m speaking at Berkeley on April 27th, as I was invited to and have a contract to do,” she tweeted.
It’s unknown where in Berkeley she will appear and whether it will be on campus.
Mogulof said that university officials were aware of the Twitter statements made by Coulter Thursday.
“What we’re struggling to understand is the level of disdain and disregard for recommendations from law enforcment when it is clear their primary focus is on the safety of college students,” Mogulof said. “We have 36,000 students on this campus, and it would be criminal to ignore what our police force tells us to do to offer them safety. Beyond that, we’re not discussing in any detail, any preparations we’re going to make if she follows through on her unfortunate intentions.”
During a news conference earlier Thursday, UC Berkeley police Capt. Alex Yao said “very specific and credible threats of violence” had been received in connection with the announced Coulter event, and that officials canceled the speech for that reason. Yao said they included threats of violence involving weapons.
“We’ve seen things on this campus that we’ve never seen before,” Mogulof said, referring to recent pro- and anti-Trump rallies and the canceled appearance by Yiannopoulos, the former Breitbart News editor. Mogulof mentioned as examples the Black Bloc, whom he described as “highly organized,” and “the Antifa people last Saturday,” who have gotten into violent confrontations with conservative supporters.
Last Saturday, at least 20 people were arrested and several were injured near downtown Berkeley when pro-Trump supporters and other groups of people clashed.
“We also have an unwavering commitment to providing for the safety and well-being of speakers who come to campus, our students, and other members of our campus and surrounding communities,” Dirks said in his statement. “While there may, at times, be a tension between these two paired commitments, we cannot compromise on either.”
Staff writer George Kelly and the Washington Post contributed to this report.
They agree to “let” her speak on May 2, when there are no classes scheduled, and most of the students will be gone. This enclave of communists needs a lesson on manners, taught by a large group of well armed patriots. They are so worried about the violence their little snowflake students might be subjected to if they “allow” a conservative to speak of their campus. Let them worry about what happens to subversive traitors when the freedom loving patriots of America get fed up with their shite.
This is what happens when one deals with ACLU communists, who try to silence freedom of speech and the police are held back, while these communists assault Conservatives. If I were the police, I would defy the liberal administrators and show up in force to protect Ann Coulter. Baitfish, as you stated, there are no classes on May 2, so it was “convenient” for the Communist administrators at Berkeley to reschedule her appearance, so no one would be there. Oh, how I love the “tolerant / diversity / free speech” left. HYPOCRITES!!!!!
……………….but if Hitlery Clinton was going to speak and there were the same threats those people would be arrested!
If they have information about people planning to use violence — even with “the use of weapons” — then they should go after the people planning the violence. What hypocrites.
It is not that complicated. All the university has to do is to tell their students that if they participate in any protest that disallows free speech on campus, they will be suspended and lose all credits for classes that semester and not be allowed to take classes again the next semester. Any non student violent protesters would be arrested and forced to pay damages to speakers and students attending the presentation, property damage, would not be allowed on campus again and would not ever be able to attend classes at the university. It is not that hard to allow free speech on a campus.
To UC Berkeley,the ACLU,etc free speech is when you agree with then,ifyou disagree then it is hate speech.
AGREE- if anytime free-speech is threatened &”we” allow that to occur- we have lost the right to free-speech. Any protesters who are violent- should be prosecuted.
Problem Solver you are absolutely correct. Suspend any student taking part in these riots. UC in my day made students safe for ideas…not ideas safe for students. My, how times have changed.
What needs to happen is the President should Federalize the National Guard and march Ms. Coulter unto the campus to give her talk on April 27th, in the building that was initially deemed for that event and any and all students and/or other hoodlums that try to stop or shout down that event (including the Mayor of Berkeley best friend of AntiFA and member of anti-fascist group BAMN) should be detained and arrested for their thugish behavior.
The President should be on top of this Maoist behavior and show Berkeley that EVERYONE has the right to free speech, not just the looney left. There have been incidents all across this country in one brainwashing institution after another and it has got to be stopped, and one of the best solutions is to begin to remove all Federal Funds that these so-called pillars of learning receive and see how many times free speech is squashed then (other than the squeals of disbelief from these bloodsuckers)!
If I were Ann C., if these moronic leftists cannot stand to give anyone a respectful hearing, I wouldn’t waste my precious time on them, or put myself at risk. That’s the place we’ve arrived at in this country–you parrot what these fools want to hear, or stay away.
Chancellor Nicholas Dirks said ” … officials said they could not guarantee the safety…”
When the university officials and police do nothing to stop anarchists, they are guilty of aiding and abetting criminal activity. Further, university and police complacency is tantamount to undermining the US Constitution and our Bill of Rights. This speaks volumes to leftist agenda actively promoted in our educational systems. A sad, sad state of affairs that can not be allowed to continue.