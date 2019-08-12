UC-Berkeley chancellor demands lawmakers ‘remove weapons of war from our midst’

University of California-Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ sent a university-wide email demanding lawmakers take action on removing “weapons of war from our midst” following multiple mass shootings across the country.

“We cannot be satisfied with words of sympathy and remorse from our political leaders. Now, more than ever, we must demand concrete steps to remove weapons of war from our midst,” Ms. Christ wrote this week in an email obtained by Campus Reform. “Now, more than ever, we must unite and confront with determination and resolve the forces of hatred, intolerance, and division.”

The comments come after a wave of mass shootings — two over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and one late last month in Gilroy, California — that left a total of 34 people dead and dozens injured.

In her email, Ms. Christ offered condolences to the “friends, family, and colleagues of those who were slaughtered over the weekend” and denounced the hateful and divisive rhetoric found in a manifesto reportedly published by the alleged El Paso shooter, who took 22 lives.

“We cannot and must not, turn a blind eye to emerging evidence suggesting that at least one of these despicable acts was motivated by hatred and loathing for immigrants,” Ms. Christ wrote.

The chancellor ended her email by offering counseling services for those affected by the tragedies.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof told The Daily Californian student newspaper that there are “very strict laws about guns on campuses.” In an interview with Campus Reform, Mr. Mogulof said he didn’t believe the school’s stance on gun ownership will alienate conservative students and that anyone was welcome to disagree with the chancellor.

“There is virtually nothing anyone can say in the current political context that won’t engender disagreement. But, that is a far cry from alienation,” the spokesman said.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 5.5/10 (2 votes cast)

, 5.5 out of 10 based on 2 ratings