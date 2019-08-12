Home » News

UC-Berkeley chancellor demands lawmakers ‘remove weapons of war from our midst’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 11:45 am August 12, 2019
University of California-Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ sent a university-wide email demanding lawmakers take action on removing “weapons of war from our midst” following multiple mass shootings across the country.

“We cannot be satisfied with words of sympathy and remorse from our political leaders. Now, more than ever, we must demand concrete steps to remove weapons of war from our midst,” Ms. Christ wrote this week in an email obtained by Campus Reform. “Now, more than ever, we must unite and confront with determination and resolve the forces of hatred, intolerance, and division.”

The comments come after a wave of mass shootings — two over the weekend in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas, and one late last month in Gilroy, California — that left a total of 34 people dead and dozens injured.

In her email, Ms. Christ offered condolences to the “friends, family, and colleagues of those who were slaughtered over the weekend” and denounced the hateful and divisive rhetoric found in a manifesto reportedly published by the alleged El Paso shooter, who took 22 lives.

“We cannot and must not, turn a blind eye to emerging evidence suggesting that at least one of these despicable acts was motivated by hatred and loathing for immigrants,” Ms. Christ wrote.

The chancellor ended her email by offering counseling services for those affected by the tragedies.

UC Berkeley spokesman Dan Mogulof told The Daily Californian student newspaper that there are “very strict laws about guns on campuses.” In an interview with Campus Reform, Mr. Mogulof said he didn’t believe the school’s stance on gun ownership will alienate conservative students and that anyone was welcome to disagree with the chancellor.

“There is virtually nothing anyone can say in the current political context that won’t engender disagreement. But, that is a far cry from alienation,” the spokesman said.

9 Comments

Max daddy
Max daddy
11:51 am August 12, 2019 at 11:51 am

Also remove all federal tax dollars from their coffers.

    captjellico
    captjellico
    2:04 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:04 pm

    Better idea, remove communists from our schools (and the government, and for that matter, the country).

rockthistown
rockthistown
11:52 am August 12, 2019 at 11:52 am

“Now, more than ever, we must demand concrete steps to remove weapons of war from our midst,” Ms. Christ wrote this week in an email obtained by Campus Reform.”

Disarm your campus police, Mzzzzzz. Christ, so we can see if you’re serious, then we’ll talk. Until that happens . . . molon labe.

USJoeFreedom
USJoeFreedom
1:03 pm August 12, 2019 at 1:03 pm

I demand we remove all the communist and socialist that attack our constitutional rights.

louiseca
louiseca
1:44 pm August 12, 2019 at 1:44 pm

So….She wants to remove all “tolerance and hatred”, by promoting tolerance and hatred, and pumping out college-educated zombies who are intolerant and hateful. Yeah, we get it.

fredk
fredk
1:57 pm August 12, 2019 at 1:57 pm

We need to remove all leftist professors from the colleges. They are the weapons of social warfare.

grinder
grinder
2:00 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:00 pm

Not a word about the every weekend shootings that go on in Chicago. In just ONE weekend 40 people were shot. Not heard her say anything about those shootings and killings going on week after week after week. Does it matter if it is one person doing the shooting or 40 people doing the shooting.

grinder
grinder
2:01 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:01 pm

Bet she has armed guards for her offices.

Werewolf481
Werewolf481
2:25 pm August 12, 2019 at 2:25 pm

Weapons of war used to be bows and arrows, swords, knives, spears, catapults and rocks. How about going back to good old fashioned values? Honesty, integrity and morality!

