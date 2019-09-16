U.S. ready to tap into strategic petroleum reserve after Saudi Arabia oil attacks

The U.S. Department of Energy is standing by “ready” to use the strategic petroleum reserve to settle the global energy supply that has been rattled in the wake of attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil industry over the weekend.

Special counsel to the president Kellyanne Conway said in an interview on Fox News Sunday that the U.S. will use its backup energy supply “if we must” to maintain the global oil economy after drone strikes hit the world’s largest oil reserve in Saudi Arabia and a key oil field.

The attacks hit areas that are “vital to our global energy supply and we’re not going to stand for that,” Mrs. Conway added.

The U.S. has claimed Iran is responsible for the Saturday attacks, while Tehran has insisted it was not involved in the strikes that resulted in “the temporary suspension of production operation” that equates to 5% of the world’s daily production, the Associated Press reported.

Mrs. Conway explained that top diplomats in the administration including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo “keep many options on the table, particularly when it comes to retaliating against malign behavior and protecting American interests.”

