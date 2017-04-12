U.S. District Judge Nelva Ramos rules that Texas ID law discriminates against minorities

AUSTIN, Texas – Dealing Texas another rebuke over voting rights, a judge Monday again ruled that Republican lawmakers purposefully designed a strict voter ID law to disadvantage minorities and effectively dampen their growing electoral power.
It amounted to the second finding of intentional discrimination in Texas election laws in as many months – a separate court in March ruled that Republicans racially gerrymandered several districts when drawing voting maps in 2011, the same year the voter ID rules were passed.
Neither ruling has any immediate impact. But the decisions are significant because it raises the possibility of Texas being stripped of the right to unilaterally change its election laws without federal approval. Forcing Texas to once again seek federal permission – known as “preclearance” – has been a goal of Democrats and minority rights groups since the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the requirement in 2013.
The latest ruling by U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzales Ramos of Corpus Christi comes more than two years after she likened the ballot-box rules in Texas, known as SB 14, to a “poll tax” meant to suppress minority voters. On Monday, she reaffirmed that conclusion after an appeals court asked her to go back and re-examine her findings.
The Texas law requires voters to show one of seven forms of identification at the ballot box. That list includes concealed handgun licenses – but not college student IDs – and Texas was forced under court order last year to weaken the law for the November elections.
“Proponents touted SB 14 as a remedy for voter fraud, consistent with efforts of other states. As previously demonstrated, the evidence shows a tenuous relationship between those rationales and the actual terms of the bill,” Gonzales Ramos wrote.
Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not immediately react to the ruling, although the state could once again appeal, which is what one of Paxton’s top deputies appeared to suggest would happen while testifying to lawmakers just as the ruling came down. Brantley Starr, a deputy first assistant attorney general, acknowledged that Texas could be dragged back under preclearance but noted there was little precedent.
“It’s possible. It’s our belief that you’d have to have multiple instances of discriminatory purpose,” he said.
The Texas law was softened in August to allow people without a driver’s license or other photo ID to sign an affidavit declaring that they have an impediment to obtaining required identification. Republican lawmakers, who have denied they adopted voting laws in 2011 with discriminatory purpose, are now trying to make that flexibility permanent under legislation that Gov. Greg Abbott could sign later this year.
Texas election officials, however, have acknowledged that hundreds of people were allowed to bypass the state’s toughest-in-the-nation voter ID law and improperly cast ballots in the November presidential election by signing a sworn statement instead of showing a photo ID. A recent Associated Press analysis of roughly 13,500 affidavits submitted in Texas’ largest counties found at least 500 instances in which voters were allowed to get around the law by signing an affidavit and never showing a photo ID – despite indicating that they possessed one.
In February, President Donald Trump’s administration reversed the federal government’s position on the Texas voter ID law, announcing that it would no longer continue challenging the rules as the U.S. Justice Department did under President Barack Obama.
I’m curious, is Judge Ramos appointed or elected? For when I see/hear elected politicians fighting so hard to benefit illegals over citizens and legal immigrants, I wonder…do they knowingly hold their elected position because of voter fraud by illegals?
Appointed——- BY OBAMA- go figure, same for a good sounding Irish name………
Yea, nothing hinky here. Of course a bloody latino judge is gonna make this ruling, cause it impacts his (or her) fellow latino illegal invaders…
I do not understand, Why, the States do not simply , make it MANDATORy, to Show Proof of Citizenship, to Vote?
Is it not written in The Constitution , That one Must, Has to be an American Citizen to Vote?
It does, but that is why so many areas are refusing to impose voter ID, cause the dems in charge, they WANT illegal invaders being allowed to vote, as it ensures they stay in power..
And this is a Judge? Why would ANY judge, regardless of his/her ethnicity, want voter fraud to continue? As she herself is discriminating, by saying that certain “people” cant find their ID but its OK to then sign an affidavit? She sounds like a biased, racist person, who should NOT be a judge of anything. The states should have the power to make their own rules regarding the elections. And the people of that state should follow the law, not default to a federal rule.
I travelled in many Countries for business and have never encountered a Country that does NOT have a NATIONAL ID Card for its Citizens. Try to live in MEXICO ILLEGALLY! And if you would dare to VOTE as such you would end up in prison in the middle of the Desert!!!!
What is this, A Groucho Marx Gonzalez Gonzalez act. For crying out loud I had to present a photo ID to send a UPS package the other day. Not to mention, doctors, dentists, banks or any place that cashes a check. Here we have one of the most important processes in the country one that should have the highest scrutiny of those eligible to vote and this scatterbrain judge calls it discriminatory. Well sir I submit it’s offensive and discriminatory against me because I’m entitled to a fair and honest election. Something that cannot be accomplished these days without verifying the identity of the voter.
iberal activist judges like this one obviously is, ignore those ID requirements, as to them “You should need it for something that is a privilege to do, but not a right”. IMO THAT Is backasswards. If it is a RIGHT, then you should be MORE concerned with ONLY those legally authorized to use that right, where privileges can be used by all…
And if not, then ALL Photo id requirements for gun ownership need to be likewise stripped…
What do we expect? This Judge is HISPANIC TO! You think the Judge would enforce OUR American LAWS???
I would really like to find out why the dems are really against voter ID? They tell us it is because minorities are afraid to get one because “the man” will come after them. It is a SECRET ballot so no one knows how you vote. they tell us that they don’t have access to a place to get one, yet the dems are always carting folks off on registration drives. I guess they just don’t want the truth to come out and that is without voter ID, they can put in straw voters to vote for other people. Same for taking dead people off the rolls, it takes away a source of names that they can get fake voter registration cards for.
They can find ID for free food (stamps or EBT), medical care, to cash their under the table pay check, and even an ID to get another ID- a driver’s license
Dems are against any form of voter ID, cause they know it will stop their fraudulent tactics in their tracts!
I have the same question as I always do. How do these people cash a check, collect their benefits, board a plane, etc, etc, etc. If just doesn’t make any sense to me. What are these people trying to hide. Especially when they can have any 7 different types of photo id.
A person does not have any thing to fear if they are here legal. You can get an ID from the DPD as long as you have a valid birth certificate making you legal and you do not have to even get a drivers license just an ID card and that will serve as identification for voting. The law is a good one leave it alone you liberal judge. Maybe we should check and see if you are here legally.
Beyond me how showing an ID discriminates against minorities. If you’re on welfare, you have ID. Appeal this ruling. We can’t let these anti American, pro illegal Federal activist judges rule the country.
I couldn’t agree with you more on this. Fire the activist Judges.
Augusta, so if welfare requires (or issues) IDs, I guess that means welfare discriminates against minorities, huh? Ah, but I forgot … leftists don’t do logic. Logic interferes with The Agenda.
Of course logic fails there. Liberals can’t see it even when its right in their face..
Like all liberal judges and advocates who distort the law, the discrimination is not aganst minorities but against those who are not elegible to vote. That is a vast difference. I would gladly show my faded Voter Registration Card and other ID on election day but the election official has my card pulled before I get to the table, they know me and I know them for more elections than we can count.
What if a person with my name voted elsewhere, was it me or someone else? I think the voting laws are too loose rather than restrictive. How about optical retina scan as voter ID?
I agree, even though I have my voter ID card, we now need a photo id to vote here in Ky which doesn’t bother me. I will gladly prove who I am to anyone that asks even if it means showing a photo id. Obviously I don’t have anything to hide.
My dog even has to have an ID and she doesn’t even vote.
I agree. With the sheer number of things an ID is needed for out in the real world, how ANYONE can say “But minorities will be disenfranchised cause they can’t get ID” is pure unadulterated bull…
I’m a bit surprised I even suggest such a thing, but does anyone suspect this ruling has something to do with “Nelva Gonzales Ramos,” in a far more substantial way than the actual legal issue? It has been obvious to me, anyway, from the very first challenges and subsequent rulings by demonstrably Leftist jurists, that not one of the rulings against voter identification laws, duly passed by the people’s representatives, makes anything remotely like a reasoned justification for claiming such laws are prejudicial and deprive minorities of access to voting. Not one. It’s insinuation, supposition,hyperbole, and hypothecating. In every ruling, no mention is ever made about all the avenues and options available to EVERYONE, not only minorities, for obtaining authentic identification documents and, therefore, access to voting. The arguments that identification is required as a matter of routine for licenses, cashing a check, opening accounts, entering government properties, and so, so many other cases, are totally ignored. It’s utterly absurd that, as one other commenter noted, his DOG must have proper identification, but to VOTE, one of the most important rights of citizens, (mind you, CITIZENS), ought not require it. I’m hopeful this entire matter is taken up by the SCOTUS where I’m confident it will be resolved properly.
Voter ID laws are voter suppression. Just ask any Democrat. Only in America are people required to show a drivers license or other valid picture ID to cash a check, operate a motor vehicle, apply for Food Stamps and Welfare benefits or purchase alcohol, firearms, ammunition and cigarettes but not to vote. How unfair to limit the vote to “one person, one vote.” If a political group wants to make it easier to stuff the ballot boxes by having voter ID laws eliminated, I can’t think of a better way to do it.
“If voting made a difference, they wouldn’t let us do it.” Mark Twain
I wonder if any enterprising lawyer would ever think to ask “It’s Honor” if “It” thought that one could sign an affidavit instead of showing a valid government issued identification to purchase a firearm? After all, firearms ownership is also a “Right” which is guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the Constitution. Maybe having to produce an ID would be too much of a burden for the underprivileged in society, thus violating their civil rights.
But according to libtard judges like this, who can own a gun should be limited to the “Right” people, so as to avoid all the bloodshed we see, where as anyone who wants to vote should be allowed.. Even if not a US citizen..
ID laws discriminate ????
Sounds like another left wing judge working at the behest of that radicle socialist group called democrats.
U.S. District Judge Nelva Ramos thinks only whites have ids.
Who the hell appointed this bozo to the bench?