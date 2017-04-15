Home News U.S. Commander in Afghanistan has standing authority to use MOAB

April 15, 2017
A group gathers around the 14th and final MOAB to be produced, which was officially put on display at the Air Force Armament Museum on Eglin Air Force Base in May 2004. U.S. forces in Afghanistan used the bomb, officially called the GBU-43B, to strike an Islamic State tunnel complex in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday, April 13, 2017. MARK KULAW/NORTHWEST FLORIDA DAILY NEWS)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. commander in Afghanistan who ordered use of the “mother of all bombs” to attack an Islamic State stronghold didn’t need President Donald Trump’s approval, Pentagon officials said Friday.

The officials said Gen. John Nicholson has standing authority to use the bomb, which is officially called the Massive Ordnance Air Burst bomb, or MOAB, the largest non-nuclear bomb ever dropped in combat. The bomb had been in Afghanistan since January.

The officials weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter and requested anonymity.

The bomb’s use has attracted enormous attention, but its aim in Thursday’s attack was relatively mundane by military standards: destroy a tunnel and cave complex used by Islamic State fighters in a remote mountainous area of eastern Afghanistan.

Nicholson had a secondary goal in mind, however, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity in order to discuss internal matters. The official said Nicholson wanted to demonstrate to leaders of the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan the seriousness of his determination to eliminate the group as a military threat.

The official said use of the weapon had nothing to do with sending a message to any other country, including North Korea.

The Air Force estimates each MOAB costs about $170,000 to build. It hasn’t said how much it cost to develop the bomb or how many of them exist.

