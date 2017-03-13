U.S. Attorney Refuses to Resign

Preet Bharara, the powerful U.S. attorney in New York, said he was fired Saturday after he refused to resign along with 45 other U.S. attorneys appointed by the Obama administration, but asked to leave by President Donald Trump.
Bharara carved out a reputation as the no-nonsesne sheriff of the frequently ethically compromised New York political machine after he aggressively pursued top Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature. Bharara secured corruption convictions against former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat, and state Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican. His office was also close to trial for a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused of bid-rigging and bribery and was investigating the fundraising activities of New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio at the time of his dismissal.
“I did not resign. Moments ago I was fired. Being the US Attorney in [the Southern District of New York] will forever be the greatest honor of my professional life,” Bharara wrote on his personal Twitter feed on Saturday.
His dismissal caps a brief but remarkable showdown between a sitting U.S. attorney, the Justice Department and ultimately Trump himself.
Bharara and Trump met in person during the transition, when both men agreed Bharara should continue on as U.S. attorney, given the number of high-profile investigations still in the works. The Justice Department did not say what changed for Bharara, though it is not uncommon for political appointees in the Justice Department and elsewhere to leave office shortly after a new administration takes over.
In all, 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Barack Obama were asked Friday by Justice Department officials to tender their immediate resignations and vacate their offices.
It’s a good start. Now they need to make a tidal wave of departing Obama appointees. Then it’s time for a yuge downsizing of the fed-gov! Way too many overpaid useless people on the government payroll.
“Bharara secured corruption convictions against former state Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver, a Democrat”
How bad does a Democrat have to be for an Obama appointee to go after them?
Dinesh Desousza was on Fox this morning. Good old Preet and Obama tried to have Dinesh put in prison based on the fact that Desouza is a Conservative. Obama and his buddy Preet would not release these documents that Desouza had requested under the Freedom of Information Act. These documents were finally released under FOI, after Barack the Communist left office. The documents showed that Desousza was targeted because he was a Conservative and he had written unflattering things about Obama. Preet is a political hack for Obama!
Wow, at first glance, reading how he has, in his own way, attempted to drain a small swamp by going after corruption, regardless of party….which should be applauded, I was disappointed that Trump would fire him. However, thanks to “backpacker”, and in the belief that what he just wrote is accurate, then “good riddance”. Dinesh was imprisoned for a MINOR infraction he had failed to check out as to campaign funding rules…and look at how the Clintons and their illicit “foundation” have wiped their you know what’s with those campaign funding rules, but they, as always, remain “untouchable”. So, it appears that the Trump team did some good foot work investigating behind the scenes and made a good call, again. Frankly, it’s hard to believe that, in the interests of America, ANY Obama appointee should be allowed to remain in government. Ask yourself, WHO??? would a man raised and mentored by communists who, during his first run for President, admitted on Meet the Press that he has “always hated America”….would appoint to carry out his plans to destroy America…guided by the Iranian White House advisor bent on fundamentally changing America (for the worse) with funding by the Great American hater, former Nazi, George Soros?
Bill Clinton and Janet Reno fired all 94 US attorneys that George HW Bush had appointed, but one of them was kept on after Sen. Bill Bradley (D-NJ) intervened. One of them was Jeff Sessions. No controversy there.
George Bush fired eight US attorneys that Bill Clinton had appointed because they refused to investigate election fraud. That was a big deal.
Barack Obama “eased out” all US attorneys that George Bush appointed. Silence.
Jeff Sessions asks 46 US attroneys who had not already resigned to submit their resignations. That was a big deal.
Do you see a pattern here?