Two Secret Service agents fired after White House breach

(UPI) — The Secret Service fired two agents for the March 10 intrusion at the White House when a man jumped over the fence and roamed the grounds for 15 minutes, law enforcement officials said.

Both agents were on duty on the night Jonathan Tran, 26, jumped over the fence, police said. One was assigned to a guard house near the Treasury building; another was assigned to East Executive Avenue, NBC News reported Friday.

Tran walked across a lawn inside the fence and arrived at the White House south portico entrance before he was arrested by a Secret Service officer described in court documents as a member of the White House Uniformed Division. The intruder carried two cans of mace and a letter to President Donald Trump at the time of his arrest, law enforcement said. Trump was in the building at the time.

Tran was arrested and later released with GPS monitoring. He was ordered to stay near his parents’ home in California while his case is pending.

The Secret Service did not comment on the information but said an investigation into the incident “is ongoing.” Reports last month indicated at least six Secret service personnel could expect to be fired over the incident, The Hill reported.

