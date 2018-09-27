Two men say they, not Brett Kavanaugh, may have been responsible for Christine Blasey Ford assault

Two men have come forward to tell Senate investigators they, not Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh, could have been responsible for the encounter Christine Blasey Ford describes when she says she was sexually assaulted at a high school party 36 years ago.
The Judiciary Committee Republican staff did not release any details about the men, but said each had been interviewed, and one had provided a written statement.
Each of the men described “in some detail” their recollection of their encounter with Ms. Blasey Ford, the GOP staff said in a memo late Wednesday, less than 12 hours before Ms. Blasey Ford is slated to testify about her memories of the assault.
The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.
On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.
In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.”
Some might find it exceedingly difficult to imagine Judiciary Committee Democrats expressing this complaint with straight faces.https://t.co/c1Y7qILl72
— Senator Hatch Office (@senorrinhatch) September 27, 2018
Tsk, tsk, the whiney, lying, corrupt, unethical, hate filled Liberal Democrats are insulted when their con does not go as planned.
Even if it is a last minute lie, which it is probably not, it is not corrupt to use the same weapon on THEY the liars if the result is the defeat of evil. When Hitler Bombed London which was evil, we had to give him back the same to emasculate his evil. This is war, and in war attacked good people are sometimes forced to put on the face of evil to defeat evil. The difference between they and us is that when the war is over and won, WE THE PEOPLE go back to acting like truthful peaceful goodness, while they the evil go underground to gather their forces in the darkness for future Lies, smears and attack. Only THE PEOPLE via God given free will can decide which team to play on as God himself speaks to them through their conscience, and only the truth that sets men free can keep them informed to make the right choice.
I hope I have enough popcorn!
How priceless – they are appalled at a last second change in information.
Bite me Feinstein and your bs eleventh hour ploy – hope you go to jail over this.
Never going to happen. The only way Diane Feinstein leaves the Senate is horizontally at room temperature.
No they weren’t — other than under the strange logic that a woman’s being drunk nullifies her consent (which is easily misused by a ho such as Blasey Ford)!
So Feinstein sits on the Ford letter for weeks and now the Democrats are upset about the 11th hour revelation. PRICELESS!
Yep, figured this was coming. Kavanaugh’s name is just being conveniently used in this mess to derail his confirmation. The LEFT knows what’s at stake and they are literally pulling out all the stops. Republicans need to for once put their foot down and move forward with the vote. Enough of this nonsense! Then they need to change the procedural rules for what kind of evidence would be admissable in a confirmation hearing. It should be any incidents that occurred within the last 5 yrs and are accompanied by a valid police report. This will stop it cold.
“..Two men say they, not Brett Kavanaugh, may have been responsible for Christine Blasey Ford assault….”
Isn’t it incongruous that the democrats are now yelling foul when the republicans bring forth two men who want to confirm their part in what happened over Thirty five years ago as they remembered it at this late date. Now this morning Dianne Feinstein brought up the professional credentials this morning of Blasey Ford at the hearings as if these professional credentials obtained were a guarantee of Blasey Ford’s integrity and a lack of possible political personal bias she might have in coming forward at this late date , 35 Years later. The question arises as to whom remembers a incidence that occurred decades ago and the motivations of these two individuals who were supposed to have been involved with a decades old incident that she now claims occurred but somehow never troubled her enough to bring charges up before now.
Hey sotheseedsofliberty2, somewhere in all these news reports was a statement made that the psychology of the human mind remembers the traumatic or the important event in ones life. If either of these two guys had sex with her and it was their first time you can bet they remember everything right down to the color of her knickers. 🙂
In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” If that isn’t the pot calling the kettle black! The men have NOTHING to gain by coming forward except derision, abuse, name calling, and possibly legal ramifications. I’ve believed Kavanaugh and I still do.
Democrats did the same dirty thing to C Thomas. Hate, discontent and lying to achieve political power is in democrats political genes and therefore can not help themselves
Mike Livo
on 10:31 am September 27, 2018 at 10:31 am said:
Hey sotheseedsofliberty2, somewhere in all these news reports was a statement made that the psychology of the human mind remembers the traumatic or the important event in ones life. If either of these two guys had sex with her and it was their first time you can bet they remember everything right down to the color of her knickers.
sotheseedsofliberty2: You stated,”….” Somewhere in all these news reports was a statement made that the psychology of the human mind remembers the traumatic or the important event in ones life…..” Yet we are to believe that a young girl at the time wouldn’t consider a sexual attack wouldn’t be a ….” ….traumatic or the important event… in …..Blasey Ford’s young life that she wouldn’t bother to report the incident to her parents nor to the proper authorities at that time of the incident. Either the supposed incident didn’t upset .Blasey Ford that much or Blasey Ford is now politically motivated to bring up charges of a sexual attack by Brett Kavanaugh when she obviously hasn’t been up to the present time.
How convenient for the democrat party that these charges by Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh suddenly need to be brought up at this particular time that this republican president , Donald Trump has nominated Brett Kavanaugh to a seat on the Supreme Court. How convenient, indeed!