Two mass shootings, in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, shock nation

GOPUSA StaffBoston Herald Posted On 7:35 am August 5, 2019
8

In this image made from video provided by Jeff Oaks, first responders help walk an injured person after a deadly shooting in Dayton, Ohio, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. A gunman in body armor opened fire early Sunday in a popular entertainment district in Dayton, Ohio, killing several people, including his sister, and wounding dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police, city officials said. (Jeff Oaks via AP)

Two mass shootings in the space of 13 hours in Ohio and Texas have left the nation reeling in grief and demanding an end to hatred-fueled violence.

President Trump, upon ordering flags to half staff at federal buildings around the country, denounced what he called “unspeakable” acts of “evil.”

Connor Betts

In Dayton, Ohio, Connor Betts, 24, was wearing body armor when he opened fire early Sunday morning in a popular entertainment district killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police, city officials said.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visited the scene of popular restaurants, nightclubs and bars considered one of the safest areas in the city and said he was “absolutely heartbroken” over the attack.

DeWine, a Republican, said policymakers must now consider: “Is there anything we can do in the future to make sure something like this does not happen?”

Both of Ohio’s two U.S. senators visited the scene of the mass shooting. Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown said responding with thoughts and prayers wasn’t enough and stronger gun safety laws are needed.

Republican Sen. Rob Portman said the discussion must include not just policy changes, but issues such as mental health supports.

Patrick Crusius

The attack came just 13 hours after 21-year-old Patrick Crusius from Allen, Texas, a Dallas suburb, opened fire at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, killing 20 and injuring dozens more.

The El Paso massacre will be handled as a domestic terrorism case, a U.S. attorney said Sunday as prosecutors weighed hate-crime charges against the suspected gunman that could carry the death penalty.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen described the suspect as cooperative and “forthcoming with information.”

“He basically didn’t hold anything back. Particular questions were asked, and he responded in the way that needed to be answered,” Allen said.

The attack targeted a shopping area about 5 miles from the main border checkpoint with Ciudad Juárez, Mexico. Many of the victims were shot at a Walmart.

“The scene was a horrific one,” Allen said.

Investigators focused on whether the El Paso attack was a hate crime after the emergence of a racist, anti-immigrant screed that was posted online shortly beforehand. Detectives sought to determine if it was written by Crusius.

In Dayton, police haven’t released further information about Betts or publicly discussed a motive.

His 22-year-old sister Megan, an environmental science major at Wright State University, was the youngest of the dead.

Police identified the other dead as Monica Brickhouse, 39; Nicholas Cumer, 25; Derrick Fudge, 57; Thomas McNichols, 25; Lois Oglesby, 27; Saeed Saleh, 38; Logan Turner, 30; and Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said the shooter was wearing body armor and had additional high-capacity magazines. Had police not responded so quickly, “hundreds of people in the Oregon District could be dead today,” she said.

Six of the nine killed were black, police said. Although they’ll investigate the possibility of a hate crime, they said the quick timing of the violence made any discrimination in the shooting seem unlikely. Police said Betts, who was white, was killed in less than a minute by officers patrolling in the area.

The shootings in Texas and Ohio come just a days after a 19-year-old shot and killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival in Northern California.

— Herald wire services contributed to this report.

Bill 32958
Bill 32958
8:44 am August 5, 2019 at 8:44 am

Terrible tragedies.
Of course, the dem-rats running for president wasted no time blaming President Trump. Shameless political bs in the aftermath of mass shootings. These dem-rats have no boundaries playing the blame game and pandering for votes in the face of a tragedy.

muscularchristianity
muscularchristianity
9:33 am August 5, 2019 at 9:33 am

You don’t solve the problem of misspelled words by eliminating pencils. Did Prohibition eliminate drunkenness? Did making marijuana eliminate drug abuse?

No.

If murder is illegal, yet these derelicts decided to do it anyway, does that not demonstrate the fact that they have no regard for the rule of law? So how does more gun control change their resolve or their mindset?

It doesn’t. The only people more gun control affects is the law abiding citizen who would do well to be armed so in the instance of being confronted with mass murderers, the situation is handled before it becomes a tragedy.

Hate crime, terrorism, white supremacy, gun control…

These are all monikers designed to distract from the real issue which is self control. If you don’t have it, there is no legislation that will prevent you from doing whatever it is you’re resolved to do.

The remedy is to reinstate capital punishment for anyone caught doing these things and arming those who would otherwise be a victims and ensure that mass shooters are assured that should they open fire, there is a certain and lethal consequence awaiting them.

Beyond that, you have to change the heart of someone if you want to truly change their mind. There is no room for that strategy in the mind of the Progressive who maintains themselves as their own Absolute. But that is nevertheless the only long term remedy. Everything else is a band aid where you need complete healing.

speedle
speedle
9:59 am August 5, 2019 at 9:59 am

This does not have a “legislative solution” unless the people want to pay for armed military at every venue of more than ten people and perhaps having everyone monitored with some kind of electronic device implanted in their brain that goes off whenever it senses nasty thoughts.

Also, there is no need to continue to talk about laws restricting certain types of guns. Even if a nut could not get his hands on a rifle with multiple round capability he (she) could do the same damage up close with a couple of semi-automatic 9mm pistols with a 15 round clip. Worse, the miscreant could set off a fertilizer bomb and kill a lot more people than with a gun. I imagine someone could use a samurai sword in a crowded mall area and kill a dozen people before anyone knew what was going on. So let’s dispense with the “weapons legislation BS”.

crustyoldgeezer
crustyoldgeezer
10:13 am August 5, 2019 at 10:13 am

killing nine people, including his sister, and wounding dozens of others before he was quickly slain by police,

“QUICKLY”

Not as quickly as it would have been IF more law abiding citizens were Carrying on a DAILY BASIS!

The first or second shot would have been his last!

But NO!!!

People have been trained to ‘wait for the police’, as if the ‘police’ were better trained than the 100 million or so known gun owners in America.

I would rather walk into a store where the percentage of ARMED CITIZENS was high enough to provide coverage for the entire store.

When the PEOPLE CONTROL THE GUNS, the People are safe.

When the only guns allowed are held by government employees, the PEOPLE ARE AS GOOD AS slaves….. or serfs, or whatever some bureaucrat wants them to be.

“Political Cleansing” comes to mind.

Max daddy
Max daddy
10:52 am August 5, 2019 at 10:52 am

Seems like all of these guys have wild eyes or they have dead eyes.

