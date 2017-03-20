Two Illegal Aliens Rape Young Girl in School Restroom

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Two male high school students in Maryland have been charged with raping a female student in a bathroom during school hours.
The assault happened Thursday morning at Rockville High School, Montgomery County Police said in a news release Friday. The 14-year-old girl was walking in a hallway when she met the teens. Jose Montano, 17, asked the girl to walk with them and to have sex, but she refused, the release said.
Montano asked her again, then forced her into a boy’s bathroom and into a stall, where he and 18-year-old Henry Sanchez raped her, police said.
A judge said they were dangerous and flight risks due to the fact they have only been in this country for a couple of months. Montano came to the U.S. from El Salvador. Sanchez came here from Guatemala. The judge said Sanchez had an “alien removal case” pending. – WUSA-9
A spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Public Schools, Gboyinde Onijala (Boy-in-day o-NEE-jah-lah), said in a phone interview that staff at Rockville High will increase monitoring of the hallways and bathrooms. The school has one school resource officer.
“Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority,” Onijala said in a prepared statement.
Police say they’ve charged Montano and Sanchez with first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sexual offense. Montano is charged as an adult. Court records do not list attorneys for either. Both are being held without bail.
JUST IN: The court documents in the alleged Rockville High School midday rape describe a terribly gruesome, violent, unconscionable attack. pic.twitter.com/5RcUD5wZ9M
— Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) March 17, 2017
The Associated Press does not generally name victims of sexual assault.
© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Two Illegal Aliens Rape Young Girl in School Restroom,
When will the sheeple realize that the scum sucking demonrats absolutely don’t give a damn about anything but power and their agenda?
TO the REAL MEN of Rockville Hight, Rockville Maryland (if there are any REAL MEN at ROCKVILLE HIGH):
Watch what the law does to this FILTH, watch to see if they are placed on parole and where…
…then visit them and explain carefully how the REAL MEN of Rockville High take care of their ladies…
…then demonstrate, because that way is best when you are trying to communicate properly…
But be certain they understand clearly…that is the gentleman,s procedure
…the rest of the young ladies at your school need some reassurances that there are some REAL MEN at Rockville High
Execution is the only real solution. Since the legal system (especially in the Peoples Republic of Maryland) will refuse to do that, they should simply release them. There’s a great chance of this scum receiving justice on the streets than in the courts.
But i thought, according to the leftist lame stream media and the hollyweird elites, that Trump was “wrong about us being inundated with the scum of the earth from south of the border, and that all these undocumented democrats were just looking for a better life”??
Did that better life include raping to their hearts content a 14 yr old US citizen??
Obama’s America. We’re going to be suffering for his 8 years for a very long time.
Probably some of Obama’s “catch and release” undocumented Democrats.
17 and 18 year old NINTH GRADERS, both here illegally, I say send one to live with Nancy Pelosi, the other to live with Elizabeth Warren. These are exactly the kind of immigrants we do not need to this or any other country.
Better yet, send them along with all their family members to live with the Hollywood elite!
Death Penalty…she is only 14, but the others are ILLEGAL, thus their age will not deter the Death Penalty…
…these are foreign and illegal criminals WHOSE PENALTY SHOULD be EXEMPLARY!
Time take off the gloves with this FILTH!
Also…both Nancy Pelosi and Elizabeth Warren should be charged and convicted as accessories to the crime by allowing and protecting them into our country.
Both of these elected are doing everything they can to allow people in who will rape and endanger out children, our baby daughters…
They should NEVER be re-elected, never, they are paert of the Filth they allow in, along with that dirt-bag who was in the oval office…
They are enemies to our Constitution
And how are these two cretins ALREADY in school if they hae only been in country a few months???
Illegal felon invaders coming over the border from El Salvador and Guatemala and traveling all the way north through Mexico (with their blessings), illegal breaking into the USA and traveling up to the suburb of D.C., Rockville, MD.
Now, the consequences of the illegal policies of Obama are coming home to us once again. Obama would not enforce the U.S. Immigration laws and was slapped down even by the extreme leftists in a unanimous vote of the Supreme Court. News continues to be suppressed of the unvetted Muslim men raping young girls and boys, and women, but that is happening also.
Not too soon to get an enforceable southern border with adequate border patrol and ICE agents as President Trump is working on.
“Obama would not enforce the U.S. Immigration laws”
If the immigration laws had been enforced, Obama would have not been allowed to enter the U.S.
His “birth certificate” has been proven to be a fake.
And this is a prime example of WHY we need that border wall to be manned with ARMED guard towers!!
Coming soon to a female relative near you, at the demand of liberals. Anyone protesting the rape of their female relative will be called a bigot.
I don’t really care what people call me. We have got to start fighting back against these idiots and not be worried about what they are going to call us.
Then it should ONLY be the liberals Daughters, wives and sisters being raped!
LET THEM suffer, not the rest of us!
Shhh! It is not politically correct to tell the truth of what is really happening here in the USA. Just pay your taxes to feed, house, and provide free medical for these scumbags and let the agenda to destroy America continue as planned. The good ol’ boys in Washington DC of both parties thank you for your continued support.
They should be glad the girl is not my daughter they both would dead by now
It shouldn’t matter WHO’s daughter they raped. THEY SHOULD be dead period! BUT since this is the people’s dictat of Marysue land, they will get off with a pittance of a jail term.. You just watch. That’s if we even HEAR any more about this that is.. OFTEN we hear of the arrests/incident, but that’s it. NO MORE INFO gets made public by the libtard media…
Maryland is a Sorryland. The officials are all elected on their PC merit, they will sacrifice anyone in the name of their perverted morality.
Racial war is coming. The Left just unleashed their long waited Blitzkrieg against Trump. On the hearing of The Intelligence committee they are throwing everything and the kitchen sink from the Democrat Kitchen of Lies. No matter the outcome of hearings and it doesn’t look good for Trump ( Commie and the Admiral are openly against him) and anybody knows they can cook up a perfect scenario to lay the basis for impeachment. That is the Clinton/Obama plan. If you don’t have a good long gun, better get one or you will be forced into a psychological slavery forever if you are not dealt more harshly because you are white and Trumper.
I say cut off certain parts of their anatomy so they cannot procreate and send them on the first cargo plane back home. Maybe we give them a parachute when we shove them off the plane and maybe we don’t….
I say cut their heads off and stake the heads on pikes on the Mexican side of the border.. And have a sign on it, saying “THIS IS what’s gonna happen to any of you scum that sneak in and commit a crime on US SOIL!”
Take them downtown Savannah, GA…let them out on the curb where people bring guns to a knife fight…broadcast their arrival..have a couple of locals drive by and ask them if they want a lift because that is the bad, bad, bad part of town…
…just like Ituser says:
You’ll never hear of them any more…they will just disappear…pity!
“Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming learning environment for all of our students is our top priority,” Onijala said in a prepared statement. Well, here we have the typical and usual statement from the p.c. Lefties who dominate the culture of public education. Obviously, the “…safe, secure…environment,” is a major failure. The “…welcoming…” part, yes, indeed, we all know how desperate we are to add immigrant rapists to our society. For the girl who reportedly said, “no,” let’s hope she isn’t left permanently damaged. For the rapists, both ought be tried as adults and both, if there is any justice left in Leftist p.c. Maryland, ought to be deported and permanently banned from re-entry as criminal undesirables, that is, AFTER they’ve served a substantial dose of prison hard time.
That was my thoughts as well. CAUSE IT certainly wasn’t safe and secure for that 14 yr old girl…
17 and 18 and only in the 9th grade? So were they just in school to get a free lunch? Think any Politicians kids attend that school?
“Ensuring a safe, secure and welcoming ….”
And just who is being welcomed? … Looks like these two illegal animals welcomed themselves to a free education, welfare and a young lady. What else could an illegal ask for? Their butts deserve being deported to the remotest part of Florida everglades to help feed the alligators.