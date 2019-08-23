Two genders: Candidate for Louisiana Governor states the facts

Republican Ralph Abraham established himself as a strong supporter — and big fan — of Donald Trump in a video for Abraham’s campaign to become Louisiana’s next governor candidate.

“Here’s the truth,” Abraham, sporting a classic Anderson Cooper haircut, begins.

The third-term congressman, representing Louisiana’s fifth district, then goes down a list of what, as he understands, seems to be the final word on an array of political issues ranging from auto insurance to a definite understanding of the human gender spectrum.

“Life begins at conception,” he starts. “Government is too big. Our taxes are too high, and our car insurance is too expensive,” he says before adding “President Trump is doing a great job.”

He then continues down his list, which seems engineered to please the most conservative voters.

“Facts matter more than feelings. The Second Amendment is self-explanatory. And as a doctor,” Abraham chuckles,” I can assure you, there are only two genders.”

He is a trusted conservative voice in the House, who has voted with the GOP majority in support of many of the Trump administration’s must-votes, such as the travel ban on Muslim-majority nations, the canceling of funding of so-called “sanctuary cities,” and a Republican favorite, the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.

According to his Twitter profile, Abraham is a “rural doc, farmer, pilot, vet, husband, father & grandfather.” He’s running for governor of Louisiana “to start putting Louisiana Families First.”

