Two Democrats put their ignorance on full display with article of impeachment

Reps. Brad Sherman of California and Al Green of Texas have brought forward a formal article of impeachment against President Donald Trump for “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
It goes without saying these two congressmen are Democrats.
It does not go without laughing, however. Years and years and years ago, there was this show about animal research and the scientist had placed a soccer ball or something in the middle of a ring of monkeys. Every few seconds, a monkey would reach a hesitant hand toward the ball, only to be slapped away by the researcher. This went on — and on and on and on. Monkey reach, monkey slapped, monkey retreat — monkey reach again. The point was to show just how limited in brain development the monkeys really were, because their instincts to touch overcame their instincts to listen to their pain. It really did become comical after a while.
That’s how the Democrats are on impeachment. They just can’t help themselves.
After months and months and months of listening to the left call for Trump’s ouster from office — a call that laughingly began before Trump even took over the White House — the mantra has become monkeyish.
Now come Sherman and Green with the paperwork.
Sorry, fellas. Even CNN’s against you on this one.
“For starters,” wrote CNN’s digital director of politics, Z. Byron Wolf, there’s no indication that Trump is anywhere near to being impeached.”
Well, yeah. There is that. Typically — and this is just an opinion, from someone who’s not an attorney — there must be a crime committed before the charges are affixed.
The order of operation goes like this: Crime. Charge. Conviction — or acquittal. Sadly, the order for Democrats on Trump has been this — Charge. Move to convict. Now go find the crime.
And thanks to a very, very complicit and biased media, Democrats have been able to move forward with frightening speed on this order. But now they’ve lost a key asset — CNN. You know it’s bad for your leftist side when CNN reports in favor of a Republican.
The article of impeachment accuses Trump of interfering with the FBI’s investigation of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and alleges the president “sought to use his authority to hinder and cause the termination of such investigations.”
Well, once again, good luck with that fellas. The House, controlled by Republicans, isn’t likely to pass the article. Democratic leaders, looking ahead to 2018 elections and realizing the crazy Rep. Maxine Waters has brought with her Tourette Syndrome-like call for impeachment, have distanced themselves from such talk — at least in earshot of the media. And the American people, even those who wouldn’t consider themselves in the Trump camp, aren’t at all ready for a Bill Clinton Redeux — that is, impeachment.
Green is simply partisan.
Back in May, he made it clear from the House floor: “This is where I stand. I will not be moved. The president must be impeached.”
He said it — that was his plan all along. Impeach Trump, facts, evidence and truth be danged. On one hand, it’s refreshing to see a politician actually honor a promise. On the other, going down in political history as one of the monkeys who couldn’t stop touching the soccer ball, despite the constant slap-down and sting, is not really all that commendable after all. Here’s a bit of advice for Democrats pursuing impeachment: Wait for the crime. The wheels of justice generally turn better that way.
© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
On behalf of True Texians I apologize for Mr. Green. Some how he is one of those idiot dumbasses that slipped through the cracks and made it to DC. As for Sherman he’s from the Peoples Republic of Kalifornia, enough said there.
Now try to get him replaced in 2018 with a conservative.
They earn the same amount of salaries that a good legislator does. The only thing they want is reelected, pension and perks.
Sherman and Green, two peas in a pod, who need to be put in a cesspool with the rest of the liberals!
The headline of this story says it all..!! Liberals are mostly ignorant of anything other than their own obstructionist and deceitful lives. obama was the one who deserved impeachment proceedings, not President Trump who, despite these reckless and deranged legislators will Make America Great Again.
If democraps didn’t put their ignorance on display, they would have nothing to show us at all.
Yes, and apparently it is racially balanced
Remember the old saying about how stupid you may be. Something like: Keep your mouth shut and they will wonder, open your mouth and remove all doubt.
Congrats you two dummies, all doubt about your stupidity has been removed.
where was all the impeachment talk when barrac h.obama sotero was in office?
the things he has done made nixon look like chior boy.
my advice to libs is have a nice steamimg cup of shut the hell up!
To quote the article… “And the American people, even those who wouldn’t consider themselves in the Trump camp, aren’t at all ready for a Bill Clinton Redeux — that is, impeachment.”
If they were ready for an impeachment, Obama would have given them at least 20,000 reasons for it during his long 8 years.
Has President Trump given any enemy of the US pallets of foreign currency yet? Or landed an intact drone in their country to be copied and used in Syria? Or trade 5 very extremely dangerous muzRAT terrorists for one traitor/deserter? Hmmmmmmm?
green & waters et al are EXTREME RACISTS!!!
M A G A !!!
“The order of operation goes like this: Crime. Charge. Conviction — or acquittal. Sadly, the order for Democrats on Trump has been this — Charge. Move to convict. Now go find the crime.”
Isn’t that exactly what that idiot from california, waters, said? That they will first impeach then find out what to charge him with?
Now she is a member of congress. An idiot, but still a member of congress. She was elected to that office by someone, most likely idiots just like her.
What scumbags.
When the demoncrats wanted to pass a bill, and the American
people asked “What’s in this bill you’re trying to pass”?
Is she the moron who said “first pass the bill, then you can
find out what’s in it.” ?
“Wait for the crime. The wheels of justice generally turn better that way.”
The problem that keeps coming up is that President Trump can’t even go to the bathroom without being charged with a crime by the dimwit democraps.
It is bad enough that programs like Maury Povich and Jerry Springer show the world what idiots Americans can be. What with women who have a dozen men tested to see who fathered a child or men who have over a dozen kids by a dozen women. Or major business’ that turn out to be nothing but huge Ponzi schemes.
Now we have half the country thinking they can get a “Do over” on an election, or else they will throw a tantrum like some toddler wanting ice cream.
No wonder the world wants nothing to do with our so called culture.
To quote the idiot Demonrats favorite pres. “We won get over it”. It’s the real Americas time finally.
Having been born in Houston and having spent 40 years of my life there, I can cheerfully certify that Al Green is a slimy, racist, district hopping political a***e. The only good thing about Al being in Congress is that it takes his idiot *** out of Texas for most of the year.
This is the way democraps operate. You have to impeach to find the crime. Same ideology as “we have to pass the bill to find out what’s in it”. I’m moving out of Mexifornia before years end so I don’t have to be embarassed by idiotic congressman from my state.
These two Democrat DUMBELLS, make me so happy that I am NOT a Democrat !
It’s not just “ignorance” that is on display. It is blatant sedition and TREASON. The Constitution contains a clause regarding impeachment that trying to use “impeachment” as a COUP to remove a President for reasons OTHER than “high crimes and misdemeanors” IS sedition and TREASON. It is NO different, according to the Constitution than, for instance, an attempt by the military to overthrow the President and take over the government.
Throw these Commucrat IDIOTS in PRISON as a warning to the REST of their DEMENTED Party that their INSANE ATTEMPTS to overthrow our LEGALLY ELECTED President must STOP forthwith!