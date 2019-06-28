Home » News

Twitter to label, hide some politician’s tweets including Trump’s

GOPUSA StaffNew York Daily News Posted On 7:35 am June 28, 2019
12

Twitter announced Thursday it would attach a new warning label to tweets from political figures when the content violates the website’s rules — a major shift that comes amid growing criticism against the company’s inaction when it comes to offensive posts by public officials.

The move is likely to draw ire from President Trump, who often uses the platform to attack his opponents and accuses social media companies of being biased against conservatives.

The website currently allows certain tweets that violate its policies to stay up when they are posted by public officials. Twitter claims such content is in the public’s interest, unlike offensive tweets from ordinary citizens, who can be suspended or locked out of their account for breaking the rules.

But the platform will now obscure those tweets and slap them with a warning notice that reads, “The Twitter rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain available.”

To read the tweet, users will have to click or tap the label.

The new policy will apply to accounts of government officials, political candidates, nominees for government roles and other public figures. Those accounts must have at least 100,000 followers and be officially verified.

Twitter also said it would try to limit the spread of such tweets on its platform by hiding them from several website sections, such as Explore and Top Tweets.

“Serving the public conversation includes providing the ability for anyone to talk about what matters to them; this can be especially important when engaging with government officials and political figures,” the company said in a statement Thursday. “By nature of their positions these leaders have outsized influence and sometimes say things that could be considered controversial or invite debate and discussion.”

Trump has been criticized for tweeting inflammatory anti-Muslim videos, threatening Iran, calling former staffer Omarosa Manigault a “dog,” among other offensive examples. But he’s not the only rule-breaking politician on the platform.

Brazil’s far-right President Jair Bolsonaro shocked his followers in March when he tweeted an obscene video of a man fingering his own anus and being urinated on by another man at a Carnival block party. In France, far-right leader Marine Le Pen was ordered to stand trial for tweeting graphic terrorism photos in 2015.

The company said a team from different departments would work together to determine when a tweet breaks the rules.

The new policy does not apply to past tweets.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Twitter to label, hide some politician's tweets including Trump's, 10.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



12 Comments

FrankC
FrankC
8:12 am June 28, 2019 at 8:12 am

I have no doubt that 99% of the ones they “hide” will be from Trump. Any Liberal will be able to make open calls for violence against Conservatives though.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.2/5 (5 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    9:54 am June 28, 2019 at 9:54 am

    “I have no doubt that 99% of the ones they “hide” will be from Trump.”

    They should probably talk more in depth with their legal counsel

    If one word of the President (note the capital P) is not heard and it results in any injury to the American people they will liable for every penny of damages

    If it aids the enemy, in any way, they will be tried for treason

    They may not think he is their president, but he is mine and I will defend him with my all my strength and mind

    And will celebrate, by drinking beer, to see them hanged

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)
capricorn1
capricorn1
8:34 am June 28, 2019 at 8:34 am

twitter needs a swastika logo they are taking steps like hitler and goebbles.

freedom is dying on the vine folks.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 4.0/5 (4 votes cast)

Frank Brown
Frank W Brown
8:37 am June 28, 2019 at 8:37 am

Do your self a BIG favor and get the HELL off of the twit and facebook, they ARE NOT your friends AT ALL, AND you will NEVER miss them I guarantee!

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Pam Johnson
Pam Johnson
8:44 am June 28, 2019 at 8:44 am

The president needs to have Twitter fine half of the Twitter owner money. Go against the constitution , you lose almost every. That little brown shirt puppet needs prison time. Money made him betray America who made him rich.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)

wisbob
wisbob
8:57 am June 28, 2019 at 8:57 am

I wish Twitter would let it’s users decide what’s offensive or not. Having a pack of liberals decide what the rest of us can and cannot view is more offensive than anything anyone can say.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 5.0/5 (2 votes cast)

Jota_
Jota_
9:37 am June 28, 2019 at 9:37 am

” locked out of their account for breaking the rules.”

Rules Twitter made and then forces everyone to bend the knee

This is not consistent with either a democracy or a republic but the way of dictators and tyrants

And please don’t give me the baloney about them being a private company which if true would mean they OWN everything they need to operate, which they don’t

The transmission of those electrons are carried on wires owned by someone else, across property which grants easements or right of ways, all of which is carried without toll or penalty

Thy only imagine they are an island unto themselves

Shut down MAE WEST and see what happens

(MAE Metropolitan Area Exchange a main hub for Internet traffic on the left coast)

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 1.0/5 (1 vote cast)

DonS
DonS
9:45 am June 28, 2019 at 9:45 am

Twitter’s and Google’s BIAS against conservatives MUST BE STOPPED. They have both become de facto monopolies, using their monopoly power for EVIL, BIASED anti-conservatives and conservative messages. They have flagrantly violated laws that allow them to behave simply as “pipelines”, conduits of information, rather exercising “editorial prerogatives” over the content and producers of content with which they disagree!

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    10:12 am June 28, 2019 at 10:12 am

    I clicked FIVE STARS and three showed up

    You are right they are exercising rights not granted to them. They exist at the publics pleasure by using a public communications network

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
      Jota_
      Jota_
      10:15 am June 28, 2019 at 10:15 am

      Now I see what happen a Twitter troll is here marking every comment down

      VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)
ghurdus@gmail-com
ghurdus@gmail-com
9:47 am June 28, 2019 at 9:47 am

These morons are playing with fire going after President Trump. Keep it up Twitter, your next stop is “ANTITRUST” court and i for one can’t wait.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 3.0/5 (2 votes cast)

    Jota_
    Jota_
    10:20 am June 28, 2019 at 10:20 am

    “ANTITRUST”

    No need for antitrust since we cannot trust them to use OUR Internet they can find some other means to exist

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (1 vote cast)

Leave a Reply