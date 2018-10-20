Twitter says no plans to ban Farrakhan after comparison of Jews to termites

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan speaking on October 14, 2018, in Michigan. (Twitter screen capture)
The Anti-Defamation League on Thursday called on Twitter to remove Louis Farrakhan, the anti-Semitic Nation of Islam leader, from the social network after he posted a video in which he appeared to compare Jews to termites.
But when the Buzzfeed news site asked Twitter whether Farrakhan’s latest post violated its newly announced policy against “dehumanizing language,” it was told the religious leader was not in violation of any rules as the new policy had not yet gone into effect.
“The spokesperson did not give a date for when the new rule would go into effect, or if it would at all. He did not address whether Farrakhan’s tweet would be in violation were the policy in effect,” Buzzfeed said.
In a two-minute video posted Wednesday drawn from an October 14 speech in Michigan commemorating the 23rd anniversary of the Million Man March in Washington, Farrakhan addressed “members of the Jewish community that don’t like me.” Calling them “our deceivers,” he thanks them for “putting my name all over the planet because of your fear of what we represent…. I can go anywhere in the world and they’ve heard of Farrakhan. Thank you very much.”
In the tweet that contains the video, Farrakhan wrote, “I’m not an anti-Semite. I’m anti-Termite.”
A notorious anti-Semite, Farrakhan remains active on Twitter despite losing his “verified” status after posting a clip in June of a speech about “the Satanic Jew.”
The blue “verified” badge with a check mark tells visitors that the page of a prominent person is authentic.
Farrakhan’s offending tweet, which is still on the social network, says he is “thoroughly and completely unmasking the Satanic Jew and the Synagogue of Satan.” It links to a video of Farrakhan speaking on May 27 at the Nation of Islam’s international headquarters at Mosque Maryam in Chicago.
In the sermon, Farrakhan warns his listeners about “Satanic Jews who have infected the whole world with poison and deceit.”
He also claimed that contemporary Jews are responsible for promoting child molestation, misogyny, police brutality and sexual assault, among other social ills. In addition, Farrakhan asserted that contemporary Judaism is nothing but a “system of tricks and lies” that Jews study in order to learn how to “dominate” non-Jews.
In the latest video, he seems to argue that he doesn’t hate Jews for being Jews, but for their purported “termite” characteristics. After explaining that he’s “anti-termite,” he protests, “I don’t know nothing about hating somebody because of their religious preference.”
In a statement to the California-based Jewish Journal, ADL chief Jonathan Greenblatt said, “Louis Farrakhan has a long history of vile, anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. His latest remarks dehumanizing Jews by calling us termites are despicable. We call on Twitter to remove Farrakhan’s hateful content from the platform to prevent him from spreading and normalizing such hateful messages. This content is exactly the kind of thing the new Twitter policy the company outlined just a few weeks ago is meant to stop.”
It is relatively easier to have a user’s check mark removed. According to Twitter’s terms of service, it may remove verified status at any time, for reasons that include promoting hate and/or violence against, or directly attacking or threatening, other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or disease; inciting or engaging in harassment of others; and directly or indirectly threatening or encouraging any form of physical violence against an individual or any group of people, including threatening or promoting terrorism.
In November 2017, Twitter revoked several verification checks from far-right and white nationalist accounts. They included Richard Spencer, Laura Loomer and Tim Gionet, as well as Jason Kessler, who organized the deadly far-right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2018.
But critics have challenged Twitter to explain why it believes removing the verification check, which merely attests that the individual is who they claim to be, is a relevant response to hate speech.
In September the site permanently banned American right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his “Infowars” show for abusive behavior.
Typical left wing nonsense. Anything anti American or Anti Jewish is OK. Muslim is good. They are the enemy and any support an American gives them is a huge mistake.
Any wooden headed puppet with sawdust for brains would fear the presence of a termite of any national origin. Not even the blue fairy could turn this wooden headed string pulling master puppeteer of hate into a real caring human being.
He has been spewing this garbage for decades. He is showing his stupidity.
Don’t call the Jews what you actually are!!
Had Abraham lived to see what his illegitimate son’s progeny would grow into, instead of sacrificing a lamb in place of God testing legitimate son Isaac, he would have wacked Ishmael, the father of many Muslim nations.
christianpatriot I believe that Louis Farrakhan is one of the most EVIL people on this Planet !
His talks are ALWAYS hate filled, and not only does he hate Jews, but he also hates White people in general. Twitter absolutely SHOULD have banned this master of HATE from their Social Network site !
Of course the black Farrakhan can get away with whatever he says. Imagine a white person doing the same. Liberal heart attack.
All of the left’s top leaders from Clinton to Jesse Jackson to Obama have all stood next to this despicable Black racist and had their pictures taken with him which in my book are all endorsements of who Farrakhan is and what he stands for. Hopefully Republicans will flood the airwaves with commercials showing the American public especially those who support the Dem party who the party’s leaders endorse. None of them have disavowed anything the Farrakhan has stated publicly or what he stands for either.
I bet Twitter would ban him in a heartbeat if Farrakkklan came out in favor of Justice Kavanaugh.
Under Leftist ideology, Muslims are a minority and therefore _de facto_ victims of the majority religion; i.e., Christians. Therefore, Christians need to be persecuted, and Muslims supported.
That they don’t treat Jews just like Muslims, considering they are in the same minority status w.r.t. religion, belies any pretense of consistency on the Left: Their likes & dislikes are strictly utilitarian, justified _post facto_ by whatever political theory sounds the most plausible.
Farrakhan wallows in and eats his own poop and the deviant people he attracts are like horse flies who just love his stink.
Normal people wouldn’t go near him without wearing a biohazard suit and carrying a load of bug spray.
As a Constitutionalist and conservative, I don’t think any opinion should be banned. The problem is that social media gatekeepers are banning only entities that don’t support the Democrat/progressive/socialist agenda.
Of course, social media sites have political agendas and biases. The Nation of Islam cannot be Islamic, despite its name and connections to Islamic rulers. In Islam there is one god and their 7th century founder is called the last prophet. The Nation of Islam called its founder, Wallace Fard Muhammad a prophet and then god. Elijah Muhammad became their leader and was called a prophet. The Nation of Islam relates a creation and history different from Islam. The Arabs historically considered themselves white. The Nation of Islam says an evil scientist created white people. By the way, would Twitter permit such comments?