Twitter bans Fox News host over Saudi posts; AOC wants apology over new Amazon deal???

A Fox News reporter is banned from Twitter… for reporting the news? President Trump’s efforts have led to a booming economy and a new jobs report that beat all predictions, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants an apology over Amazon jobs. All that and more on today’s show!

Fox News host Pete Hegseth was banned from Twitter for reporting about Islamic terrorist Mohammed Alshanrami, the Saudi military student who killed three and injured twelve others during an attack at the Naval Station in Pensacola, Florida. Apparently, Twitter is ok with people talking about so-called rightwing shooters, but not other types of terrorists.

The November jobs report exceeded all expectations as the unemployment rate fell again and hundreds of thousands of jobs were added to the economy.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez stopped Amazon from bringing 25,000 jobs into her district. Now, Amazon is bringing 1,500 jobs to New York (outside of her district), and she says that she is owed a thank you and an apology. Wow!

