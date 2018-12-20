Twice deported alien criminal, released despite ICE detainer, goes on deadly rampage

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement released a statement that Junior “Gustavo” Garcia-Ruiz, the suspect in a string of shootings and crimes across Tulare County on Monday, was illegally in the country and “this deadly rampage could have been prevented if ICE had been notified of his release” by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.
ICE said its agency lodged an immigration detainer for Garcia-Ruiz on Friday after learning of his arrest by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office for being under the influence of a controlled substance.
“However, that detainer was not honored,” ICE wrote, “and he was released from custody later that day without any notification to ICE.”
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux held a news conference at noon Wednesday to respond to the ICE statement.
ICE said they removed Garcia-Ruiz from the country twice, in 2004 and 2014, and that he served 27 months in federal prison for reentering the country before his second removal.
“This is an unfortunate and extremely tragic example of how public safety is impacted with laws or policies limiting local law enforcement agencies’ ability to cooperate with ICE,” the statement continued.
Garcia-Ruiz died in a car crash following a police chase in Porterville after robbing a store, killing a stranger, and shooting others in random acts of violence, according to authorities.
Law enforcement provided the following additional information about Garcia-Ruiz:
He first illegally entered the U.S. in 1992, when he was a minor, then adjusted his status to a lawful permanent resident in 2002, earning his eligibility through a family member.
ICE lodged a detainer on him after he was convicted for carrying a loaded firearm in a public place in 2003, and was sentenced to two years in prison. An immigration judge first ordered his removal in 2004.
Well, at least he’s dead now. Everyone involved with his release from custody should now serve the time for his most recent crime spree, which included armed robbery and murder.
I think ICE should do to the Democrats just what they do to WE THE PEOPLE. Once ICE actually does their job in capturing the Released illegal criminals guilty of violent acts, they should just say, “We are following your lead and releasing 5 of the most violent of them armed to the teeth with “fast and furious” issued guns, inside the next Pelosi or Schumer led Democrat caucus meeting.” or local pep rally. Just shove them into the room and walk away and let the local previously releasing police agencies deal with it. Maybe Governor Moonbean could wish upon a star for the Blue Fairy to save him and the rest of the nation gambling, drunk and drugged up Pinocchio nosed Lampwicks turned into donkeys in the Pleasure islands of D.C.
When will we hold those who release these illegal alien criminals accountable for the deaths and violence they create? Any judge who does should get prison time themselves.
Never as they are all democrats
These agencies need to be sued BIG TIME! Where is the ACLU in all of this? If we continue to take this lying down the Democrats will continue to flood this country with these kinds of people. For the simple reason that they vote Democrat.
“Where is the ACLU in all of this?” They are on the side of the illegals.
According to the liberals, he was simply “misunderstood” and “needed help”. Okays….5o cal., 5.56mm or 7.62mm full metal jacket between the eyes. Sounds like a plan to me.
Sheriff Mike Boudreaux, the sanctuary state law is UN-Constitutional. You swore an oath to protect and defend the CITIZENS of your county. Now grow a pair and do what is right.
Judge says the police are NOT obligated to protect taxpaying citizens.
Time for those who were affected by the decision by the sheriff’s office to release this guy rather than get in touch with ICE to be sued for wrongdoing and aiding and abetting a felon.
Democrats, Socialists , Communist and Antifa members banding together to Crash the AMERICAN systems and way of life. All so evil!
I live in California. I am a disabled senior. Because of the actions of the Calif. democrats and their policies of allowing all criminals and/or illegals not only freedom, but medical ect, it is not safe here. I now have cameras and a security system to feel a little safer. They are targeting the seniors, because they feel we may have drugs and/or money. The democrats are giving to them, what should be to the ones who pay taxes. It’s not fair, but liberals do not care.
They care. Just not about you!
I don’t understand how the Sheriff’s Department officials who blatantly ignored the ICE detainer for this violent, illegal felon can look themselves in a mirror and not be totally ashamed of the fact that they are solely responsible for allowing this killer to have the freedom he needed to commit this murder. Obviously, these so-called law enforcement officials are more concerned with conforming to the politically-correct nonsense of the Sanctuary City movement than they are with ensuring the safety of the citizens they have sworn an oath to serve.
The sheriff explained why in the second video. The sheriff is complying with California law which does not permit him to hold prisoners for ICE without an arrest warrant. Watch the video.
The police in California cities have thumbed their noses at immigration law for years before any sanctuary law was ever passed.
Nothing stopping a good C.O.P. from doing the right thing now except cowardice.
I wonder, did he pass the background check to get that gun? A lot of good these gun laws do.
“We have a very large population of undocumented workers who everyday don’t break the law..”
Yes, they are breaking the law every day that they remain in the United States.
Cover Your *** time. “The law that I agree with is the only reason that I am doing this.”
Dump this tool for your own safety.
“It’s too bad we can’t work together…But I don’t want to in any event.”