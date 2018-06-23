TV writer threatens Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter: ‘We’re coming for Chloe’

Loading posts...
A Canadian television comedy writer was forced to apologize this week after he appeared to threaten Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter on Twitter.

“Don’t worry, we’re coming for Chloe, too,” Pat Dussault tweeted Wednesday morning to the president’s eldest son.

The tweet was deleted, but not before actor James Woods snapped a screenshot and notified the Secret Service. Mr. Trump Jr. retweeted both of Mr. James’ messages condemning Mr. Dussault.

