TV writer threatens Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter: ‘We’re coming for Chloe’

A Canadian television comedy writer was forced to apologize this week after he appeared to threaten Donald Trump Jr.’s 4-year-old daughter on Twitter.

“Don’t worry, we’re coming for Chloe, too,” Pat Dussault tweeted Wednesday morning to the president’s eldest son.

The tweet was deleted, but not before actor James Woods snapped a screenshot and notified the Secret Service. Mr. Trump Jr. retweeted both of Mr. James’ messages condemning Mr. Dussault.

This is exactly the kind of violence that has been inspired by #PeterFonda’s tweet. The individual making this suggestive terrorist threat against the granddaughter of the President is a “TV writer,” which sadly makes sense in today’s twisted world of Hollywood. pic.twitter.com/i08vXZItGo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 21, 2018

If you want to read the canned apology, you'll find it at the Washington Times.

