Turning the tables? CNN calls conservatives 'snowflakes' for their outrage over 'comedy' routine
Turning the tables? CNN calls conservatives 'snowflakes' for their outrage over 'comedy' routine
Turning the tables? CNN calls conservatives ‘snowflakes’ for their outrage over ‘comedy’ routine

Turning the tables? CNN calls conservatives ‘snowflakes’ for their outrage over ‘comedy’ routine

CNN’s Ana Navarro took aim at conservatives offended by Michelle Wolf’s comedy routine at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, reminding them that “in the Trump era, only politically-correct ‘snowflakes’ should care about feelings.”

“Seems some ppl usually offended at lies & attacks on the media by Trump WH, today are offended by a comedienne publicly calling out Trump WH on their lies & attacks on the media,” Ms. Navarro tweeted Sunday. “But hey, fortunately in the Trump era, only politically-correct ‘snowflakes’ should care about feelings.”

Ms. Navarro’s words were accompanied by a picture of a man and a woman in “Trump 2016” T-shirts with the message “F— your feelings.” The tweet had generated more than 1,400 comments, 7,600 retweets and 25,000 likes by Monday evening.

Ms. Wolf’s routine directed barbs at Congress, Democrats and the media. But the jokes that targeted Mr. Trump, his daughter Ivanka and press aides Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kellyanne Conway attracted the most negative attention. Her comedy was risque; C-SPAN radio cut away from her routine over what its management called an “abundance of caution” about whether she’d violate FCC indecency guidelines.

Wolf joked that Ivanka Trump had proven as useful to women as “a box of empty tampons.” She wished for a tree to fall on Ms. Conway, not so she’d get hurt – just stuck. Ms. Wolf suggested Ms. Sanders burns facts and uses the ashes to create perfect eye makeup.

In a subsequent tweet, Ms. Navarro made light of the raging debate over Ms. Wolf’s act.

In her next tweet, she suggested she’d had enough.

But then she jumped back in to the debate Monday afternoon, lauding Ms. Wolf for doing “what nobody else has been able to do: get Trump supporters to stand up against offensive attacks on women.”

Ms. Navarro took a swipe at “hypocritical” people who were offended by Ms. Wolf but defend Mr. Trump in a follow-up tweet.

She then weighed in on the debate over the event’s future.

• This article is based in part on wire-service reports.

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

