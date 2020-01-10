Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Everybody knows and understands’ that Hillary Clinton is a ‘warmonger’

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday said Hillary Clinton is a “warmonger” and that many people voted for President Trump over Mrs. Clinton in 2016 because of his message about ending “stupid wars.”

“I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger,” Ms. Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat and a 2020 presidential candidate, said on Fox News.

“Look to her influence on going to launch regime change … in Syria, Libya,” she said. “Obviously, her support for the war in Iraq, throughout her history. Her track record is well-known.”

Right before Ms. Gabbard’s appearance, host Tucker Carlson had played past clips of Mrs. Clinton, including one from 2008 in which the former secretary of state talked about attacking Iran if the country were to launch a nuclear attack on Israel.

“And I think this is why a lot of people back in 2016 in the general election decided that they would vote for Trump because of what he was saying on the campaign trail about ending stupid wars and bringing our troops home,” Ms. Gabbard said.

Ms. Gabbard and Mrs. Clinton have had something of an odd feud during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Mrs. Clinton had suggested last year that Ms. Gabbard was being groomed to run as a third-party candidate to boost the reelection prospects of Mr. Trump.

Ms. Gabbard, who has said she won’t run third-party if she fails to secure the Democratic nomination, shot back that she’s running for president to undo the failed legacy of Mrs. Clinton.

Ms. Gabbard is currently polling in the low single digits and is staking her long-shot White House bid on a solid performance in New Hampshire.

