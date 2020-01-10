Home » News

Tulsi Gabbard: ‘Everybody knows and understands’ that Hillary Clinton is a ‘warmonger’

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am January 10, 2020
Rep. Tulsi Gabbard on Wednesday said Hillary Clinton is a “warmonger” and that many people voted for President Trump over Mrs. Clinton in 2016 because of his message about ending “stupid wars.”

“I think everybody knows and understands that she is a warmonger,” Ms. Gabbard, Hawaii Democrat and a 2020 presidential candidate, said on Fox News.

“Look to her influence on going to launch regime change … in Syria, Libya,” she said. “Obviously, her support for the war in Iraq, throughout her history. Her track record is well-known.”

Right before Ms. Gabbard’s appearance, host Tucker Carlson had played past clips of Mrs. Clinton, including one from 2008 in which the former secretary of state talked about attacking Iran if the country were to launch a nuclear attack on Israel.

“And I think this is why a lot of people back in 2016 in the general election decided that they would vote for Trump because of what he was saying on the campaign trail about ending stupid wars and bringing our troops home,” Ms. Gabbard said.

Ms. Gabbard and Mrs. Clinton have had something of an odd feud during the 2020 presidential election cycle.

Mrs. Clinton had suggested last year that Ms. Gabbard was being groomed to run as a third-party candidate to boost the reelection prospects of Mr. Trump.

Ms. Gabbard, who has said she won’t run third-party if she fails to secure the Democratic nomination, shot back that she’s running for president to undo the failed legacy of Mrs. Clinton.

Ms. Gabbard is currently polling in the low single digits and is staking her long-shot White House bid on a solid performance in New Hampshire.

5 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:13 am January 10, 2020 at 9:13 am

Tulsi Gabbard, switch political parties and become a Republican and still be a Representative for Hawaii. 🙂 🙂 🙂

    OldYankee
    OldYankee
    9:20 am January 10, 2020 at 9:20 am

    She would make a fine looking Republican.

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:44 am January 10, 2020 at 9:44 am

Here are some of Tulsi’s positions on issues, if issues matter.

Abortion should remain legal and accessible. (Jan 2019)
I consider myself pro-choice. (Sep 2012)

No one in government should tell anyone who they can love. (Jun 2019)
My time in the military changed my anti-gay views. (Mar 2019)

Abolish capital punishment. (Jul 2019)
Eliminate mandatory minimum sentences. (Jul 2019)

Failed war on drugs has hurt minorities. (Nov 2019)
Supports medical and recreational marijuana. (Jul 2019)

Ban fracking. (Jul 2019)
2017: Short-sighted to withdraw from Paris Climate Accord. (Apr 2019)

Close down existing nuclear power reactors. (Jul 2019)
No, no, no to nuclear energy & nuclear waste. (Apr 2019)

Trump’s chicken-hawks push Iran war; go back to nuke deal. (Jun 2019)
We need to engage in diplomacy & deescalate tensions. (May 2019)

Eliminate the Electoral College. (Jul 2019)

Ban assault weapons; require universal background checks. (Jan 2019)

https://www.ontheissues.org/Tulsi_Gabbard.htm

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:47 am January 10, 2020 at 9:47 am

Even a Democrat is right now and then and Tulsi is right about Hillary. If a war would help Hillary politically she’d find a way to launch one immediately.

She’s already demonstrated that she doesn’t care if Americans die by her lack of action on Benghazi.

speedle
speedle
9:48 am January 10, 2020 at 9:48 am

“War Monger”? That’s the least of the problems with Hillary Clinton. In the first place I don’t think “war monger” is an appropriate description of the Hildabeast. She would only be a war monger if there was some personal advantage to her by doing so. It’s not that she’s an aggressive war hawk or anything approaching that. If she were she would have not encouraged Obama to not do anything about the Benghazi debacle.

And let’s not get too enamored with Tulsi. Just because she looks nice and dislikes the Hildabeast it doesn’t cancel out the fact she is a hard core progressive democrat with goofy ideas and attitudes just like the rest of the democrat clown show.

