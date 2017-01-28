Tucker Carlson nearly doubles Megyn Kelly's ratings

Tucker Carlson is “killing it” on Fox News, and he’s bringing back conservative viewers who weren’t that sorry to see Megyn Kelly leave, analysts say.
Carlson took over the prime-time slot formerly held by Kelly after she announced last month she was heading to NBC News.
She left after a remarkable year when she became a star by taking on then-candidate Donald Trump. She was courted by competitors and penned a best-selling book. Fox News reportedly offered Kelly $100 million to stay. And media observers opined that her exit was a big blow to the cable channel.
But that doesn’t seem to be the case.
“Fox News’s Tucker Carlson is nearly doubling the ratings of his predecessor, Megyn Kelly, when compared to the same time period last year, according to Nielsen Media Research,” The Hill reported this week. ” ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’ is up 95 percent in the 25- to 54-year-old demographic that advertisers covet most compared with the same period in 2016, when “The Kelly File” occupied the 9 p.m. ET time slot. Carlson has averaged 775,000 viewers per night in the category, while Kelly averaged 398,000 during the same time period, Jan. 11 — 22.”
“He’s definitely killing it,” said Ford O’Connell, a Republican strategist who appears frequently on Fox News and the Fox Business Network. “He’s really just knocking it out of the park. What he’s been able to do more than anything else is tap the sentiment out there of Fox viewers while simultaneously really understanding the president and current events.”
Emerson College professor Janet Kolodzy, a former CNN producer, cited the electorate’s mood, saying, “Perhaps people wanted a change.”
Carlson, who worked at CNN and MSNBC, began working at Fox as a contributor in 2009 and landed his own show in November. The network quickly tapped him to replace Kelly — who starts her new NBC job in September — and he took over on Jan. 9.
Kelly’s fight with Trump turned off a lot of Fox’s conservative viewers, said Quinnipiac College professor Ben Bogardus.
“They weren’t very happy with Megyn Kelly to begin with,” Bogardus said. “So when she left, people who had turned away from her started to return.”
Bogardus, who has been watching Carlson since his bow-tie days at CNN, said Carlson’s new show “goes out of its way to make headlines.”
“He’s a very aggressive interviewer. He brings on people who oppose his views and they get into almost screaming matches. Those clips get played on Facebook and conservative media sites, which only increases his visibility,” Bogardus said.
But, Bogardus suggested, Carlson’s schtick could wear thin, and he’ll need to add something new and different to keep viewers’ attention.
Anyone who believes they are a Republican, Patriot, Conservative, and therefore an avid viewer of Fox News, knew long ago exactly who Megyn Kelly really is. Her wheels came completely off the road moderating the First Republican Presidential Debate and I have loathed her ever since. Good riddance! She and Michael Moore can have all the lovefests on the air moving forward, with NBC, ABC, CBS, but PLEASE never again at The Fox News Network!
THis should tell all those liberals WHY kelly was fired.. SHE WAS A detriment to Foxes ratings…
Tucker, you are killing it! You could have been an exceptional Litigator, but then all of your loyal Fox News followers would be missing out on you skewering the Liberal Ideologues. Keep giving them hell; it almost replaces my not having a bowl of ice-cream while viewing…
I couldn’t be happier that Tucker has replaced Megyn. First of all, when I heard how much money she was being paid and what she brought to the table, it about made me sick! Also, I don’t think anyone is worth that amount of money for being a news contributor – I digress.
Being the new year, I started back at the gym in the mornings and have been listening to FOX NEWS Radio via an app called ‘Radio USA’ while I work out. To my surprise and pleasure, Tucker Carlson’s evening program from the day prior is broadcast. To be honest, I never paid much attention to Tucker (sorry) but I’ve QUICKLY fallen in love with his style of interviewing. He is great at challenging the left’s bull-dung, and to put icing on the cake, when he laughs at some of their comments, I can’t help but laugh with him.
I’m looking forward to watching Tucker moderate the next presidential debate!
I agree. i would LOVE it if he was to mod the 2020 debates..
I especially enjoy Tucker when the person he interviews try to defend their position and get squeezed. So far many of these people think they can out reason Tucker — few have succeeded. But Tucker’s reputation is spreading so many of these Libs may not accept an invitation to his show….. like Madonna or that gal who wants to lead the Dems Party.
Then if they keep refusing, don’t ever invite them onto ANY FOX NEWS show again..
Tucker, you are tremendous! Keep it up! Slowly, the tide will turn to conservatism and you are a great voice crying in the political wilderness.
Yes I got tired of Kelly File and left.
Now back loving Tucker.
Great show great guest
I might be tempted to start re-watching evening shows on fox news now..
Glad the bag is gone. She got into the fight with Trump just to spotlight herself. She’s very self absorbed. Kelly does interview aggressively but I still can’t stand her. Without the lovely face, she wouldn’t be such a hit. I miss Greta.
I have stopped watching Megan Kelly and most other BIMBOS on FOX NEWS! Most look like HOODER GIRLS with a BLABBER MOUTH. Women still believe they have to use SEX to be Successful! They have learned nothing since the 60s. Oh, maybe we living in the FLYOVER Country do have different VALUES than NEW YORKERS? Welcome, TUCKER CARLSON I’ll watch your show any time.