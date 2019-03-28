Home » Fresh Ink

Tucker Carlson: CNN is really a super PAC, colluding with the Democratic Party on the news you hear

GOPUSA StaffGOPUSA Staff Posted On 11:50 am March 28, 2019

We want to tell you a story about collusion, a real one — an actual collusion that’s currently in progress.

There are no shadowy hackers or imaginary rendezvous in Prague. In this story, there’s not a single Russian spy or secret sex tape. There’s nothing shadowy about the collusion we’re going to tell you about. It takes place right out in the open on live television. This is a story about where your news comes from.

This is an excerpt. You can read the rest at Fox News.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)
Print Friendly, PDF & Email



Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply