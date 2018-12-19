Tucker Carlson boycott latest in Fox News hatchet jobs

This time, it’s Tucker Carlson.
Once again, Fox News has been set in the crosshairs of angry left-leaning activists who still haven’t grasped the concept that freedom of speech runs both ways — both liberal and conservative — and who are now, currently, as we speak, drooling up boycotts of the media giant.
Sigh.
Didn’t we just go through this with Laura Ingraham and Ingraham-hating leftist activist David Hogg? Yes, yes we did. And it didn’t end well for young David and his crowd.
In fact: It ended as anything but well for young David and his crowd.
Both times around — first in March, then again, in June; first when he felt insulted by Ingraham who joked about his college application process, then again, a few months later, when he felt insulted by the television hostess’s characterization of migrant children.
Yet there Ingraham still sits, advertisers and all, atop Fox’s list of most-watched media personalities.
Now it’s Tucker’s turn to be spun ’round the boycott wheel.
Hollywood’s Judd Apatow promoted an advertiser boycott of Carlson’s highly rated show because the host remarked during a recent on-air segment about immigrants, certain ones, anyway, bringing about a “poorer and dirtier” United States.
The left seized on the phrase as a means of painting Carlson a racist hater. But taken in context, Carlson’s remarks were actually pretty tame.
His full statement went like this: “Our leaders demand that you shut up and accept this,” Carlson said. “We have a moral obligation to admit the world’s poor, they tell us, even if it makes our own country poorer and dirtier and more divided. Immigration is a form of atonement.”
But doesn’t opening border doors to people who want simply to take advantage of America’s generous entitlement package strip citizens of their hard-earned money — which, in turn, sucks money from the government coffers — which, in turn, leads this country down a hand-out path of eventual poverty? That’s why President Donald Trump recommended crackdowns on the ability of newbie immigrants to tap into taxpayer benefits.
That’s why the Center for Immigration Studies just put out a warning via a report about immigrants staying far too long on the public dole — even into the next generation.
That’s why sane border reform advocates want to be more selective about which migrants are allowed into this country versus which aren’t — and in the end, bring in more with shiny job futures, career aspirations and the necessary skills to bolster, not drain, America’s resources.
Pshaw, says the left.
Boycott Carlson — he’s a racist, says the left.
And a few advertisers have indeed left his show, according to various media reports.
But Fox News, so far, is sticking strong.
“It is a shame that left wing advocacy groups, under the guise of being supposed ‘media watchdogs,’ weaponize social media against companies in an effort to stifle free speech,” Fox said in a statement reported by Deadline. “We continue to stand by and work with our advertisers through these unfortunate and unnecessary distractions.”
Unfortunate and unnecessary distractions — there’s an understatement. Partisan hatchet job — there’s the bigger truth.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Would like to know who the advertisers that left are so a boycott campaign can be started against them.
One is Pacific Life Insurance; another is IHOP. Don’t just boycott them, contact them and tell them you are boycotting them. I will never set foot in an IHOP again.
Message has already been sent To IHOP. And I prefer waffle house/denny’s anyway.
I will be sending them the same note. And I will never again set foot in an IHOP, even if I’m being treated…
tucker carlson spoke the truth.
american snowflakes and liberal socialist cant handle the truth.
so when the ceo of pacific life insurances child gets polio or mumps or some other supposed eraticated disease will he see the light?
i will say this the TRUTH would destroy america in her current state of hatred,racisim,aliens,government rules and lies.
Even if his kid comes down, as liberal as he is, i doubt he’d see the light.
And just who in the hell is Judd Apatow and what makes him think his opinions have any bearing on anything. I’m trying to remember when these holly-weird “elites” started to believe their opinions matter to anyone outside their little inbred circles.
The left believes in free speech for the Left!
And ONLY the left.
Let freedom ring, let freedom ring, let freedom ring!
“I disagree with every word you say, but I will defend to the death, your right to say it.”
Rousseau
jrchambers … Liberals just LOVE to quote that sentence, “I disagree with every word you say, but I will defend to the death, your right to say it.” And every liberal who cites that quatation is a nothing but a liar! They ALL hate and will do ANYTHING to silence any thought or opinion contrary to their own. I would much rather fight to the death (theirs) to shut their filthy and perverted mouths.
Tucker Carlson told the TRUTH about illegal immigration that the Leftist LOONS do NOT want you to hear. Hence, he must be SILENCED at all costs. It’s a sad day in America when Leftist LOONS are allowed to attack and deprive people of their livelihood for daring to disagree with their Leftist LOON ideas and choose instead to tell the TRUTH, but that is where we find ourselves today.
If you think you have freedom of speech, just try telling the truth on Facebook about the barbaric adherents of Islam and THEIR agenda for America, or for saying that Globalist PUKES like Soros are recruting, organizing and FUNDING the “caravans” that are being used to ASSAULT our border and flout our immigration laws, and watch how fast they will BAN you for telling that truth? I’ve been in Facebook “JAIL” several times for the above, and some Leftist LOON on Twitter didn’t like what I had to say THERE about this idea that women need to CELEBRATE and BRAG about their abortions, and apparently whined to Twitter who immediately suspended my account. That one seems to be a “life sentence,” as they have not, as yet given me ANY means to reinstate my account.
This is why the Democrat-Communist-Islamic-Nazi Terrorist Organization, MUST BE DESTROYED. Think about it.
The people that watch Tucker Carlson don’t typically buy the same products that a liberal elitist boycott would have any affect on. I doubt that a glitterati boycott of pickup-trucks, hamburgers, or prescription medications is going affect Tucker’s sponsoring advertisers too much.
Maybe if Tucker’s show was supported by those companies advertising fine-wines, imported cheeses, luxury cars, fancy ski resorts, & plastic-surgeons, a liberal celebrity boycott might have some impact.
Then again, I’ve never noticed celebrities actually willing to do things that might inconvenience THEM…just them hollering loudly about the nobility of others being inconvenienced in support of their virtue-signaling.