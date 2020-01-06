Tucker Carlson blasts ‘neocons’ who celebrate strike on Soleimani; is it okay to bomb China and Mexico, too?

Tucker Carlson of Fox News was not among those celebrating the end of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani’s reign of terror around the globe. On Friday’s show, Carlson blasted Washington “neocons” for wanting to go to war.

“Soleimani was among the most famous living figures in Iran and also one of the most powerful,” said Carlson. “According to some accounts, second only to the supreme leader of that country. The Iranian government has already vowed to extract what it has called forceful revenge against the U.S. in response to his death.”

“By the next time the show airs,” continued Carlson, “we could be engaged in a conflict, a real conflict with Iran. From Iran’s perspective, we are already there. If Iranian forces killed the chairman of our joint chiefs of staff, for example, would you consider it an act of war? You would. So what happened yesterday wasn’t just another symbolic bombing sortie of the kind we’ve seen in Syria, it was a pivot point. Neocons in Washington understood that immediately.”

