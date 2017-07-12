Trump’s nominee for FBI director vows to keep agency impartial

(UPI) — Christopher Wray, President Donald Trump’s nominee for director of the FBI, said during a Senate hearing that politics would not influence his decisions if confirmed.

During opening statements, Wray said that under his leadership, the federal government’s top law enforcement agency would not be affected by anything other than the pursuit of justice.

“My loyalty is to the Constitution and to the rule of law,” Wray said. “Those have been my guideposts throughout my career, and I will continue to adhere to them no matter the test.”

Wray on Wednesday testified before the Senate Committee on the Judiciary as part of his confirmation process.

“If I am given the honor of leading this agency, I will never allow the FBI’s work to be driven by anything other than the facts, the law and the impartial pursuit of justice. Period. Full stop.” Wray told the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump in early June said he would nominate Wray after he fired former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump said he dismissed following “clear” advice from top administration officials, who, among other reasons, cited Comey’s handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s emails as the reason he should be dismissed.

Wray said that he would carry out his duties “without fear, without favoritism and certainly without regard to any partisan political influence” if confirmed.

“I believe to my core that there’s only one right way to do this job and that is with strict independence, by the book, playing it straight, faithful to the Constitution, faithful to our laws,” Wray added.

Wray worked in the Department of Justice during President George W. Bush’s administration from 2003 until 2005. He led the department’s criminal division and oversaw major fraud investigations, including the Enron Task Force.

