Trumps name recipients of personal $1 million Harvey donation

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump announced Wednesday the recipients of their personal donation of $1 million to organizations involved in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Trumps selected 12 charities and relief organizations among which to divide the donation.

“The President and first lady witnessed the work of some of these groups first hand while visiting with hurricane survivors, first responders, volunteers, and Federal, State, and local officials, and are proud to further assist the recovery efforts in Texas,” the White House said in a statement.

“The President and first lady continue to pray for the people of Texas and Louisiana,” it said.

You Might Like







The Red Cross and Salvation Army each will receive $300,000. Reach Out America and Samaritan’s Purse will each receive $100,000. The ASPCA, Catholic Charities, Direct Relief Habitat for Humanity, Houston Humane Society, Operation Blessing, Portlight Inclusive Disaster Strategies and Team Rubicon will each receive $25,000.

The storm damage and historic flooding damaged thousands of homes and businesses in Texas and Louisiana. An estimated 30,000 to 40,000 homes were destroyed by the flooding in Houston alone.

Several of the recipients were suggested by member of the White House press corps. The president requested suggestion from the press. It creating a rare opportunity for comity between the White House and reporters, which have had hostile relations from the start of the administration.

The White House said the president thanked the press for their suggestions.

© Copyright (c) 2017 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 10.0/10 (1 vote cast)