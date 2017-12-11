Trump’s ISIS promise kept

If you’re ISIS in Iraq, this has not been a good year. President Trump has delivered on his promise to “Bomb the (expletive)” out of you and his generals have been given the green light to hunt every last one of you down and kill you.

Mission accomplished.

In an address yesterday, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally announced that the more than three-year fight against the barbaric terror group is over after the country’s security forces drove the extremists from all of the territory they once held.

ISIS in Iraq is defeated.

Say what you will about this president, but his leadership on the ISIS front has been magnificent. The world’s most dastardly terrorist group has been largely destroyed under Trump’s leadership — and that’s no small feat.

The president let our military members — the best in the world — do what they do best. That is to destroy the enemy. And they did just that.

Trump empowered the generals on the front line to do what had to be done.

And they did.

Initially, many doubted the commander in chief, including Iraq’s Minister of Defense Yahya Rasool, who said, “I was not optimistic when Trump first came to the office. … But after a while I started to see a new approach, the way the U.S. was dealing with arming and training. I saw how the coalition forces were all moving faster to help the Iraq side more than before. There seemed to be a lot of support, under Obama we did not get this.”

Trump set the fighters free to destroy ISIS.

They were bombed. They were shot. They are dead.

No excuses for their behavior, no minimizing their relevance as Obama did when he called them the “JV team.”

Indeed the era of blaming unemployment and global warming — with little scrutiny from the media — is over.

ISIS in Iraq is defeated.

It’s because the Ivy-League, progressive ideologues who prefer nuanced resolutions over results are gone. In are the doers — the pragmatists. The kind of people who say “bomb the (expletive) out of them” and mean it.

The ISIS enemy responds to fire, not to James Taylor.

And fire is what they get with this president and his ferocious Secretary of Defense, James Mattis.

President Trump is a street-talkin’ New Yorker. It’s not always “presidential” but crude straight-talk, coupled with a vicious military onslaught, has eviscerated ISIS in Iraq and liberated millions of citizens from their horrible grasp.

ISIS is terrified of Trump and Iraqis love him.

They’re not too concerned with his whacky tweets over there. Trump has saved their lives. That’s more than can be said for his “presidential” predecessor.

