Trump’s Iran decision shows diplomatic ‘experts’ how to deal

As his longtime pastor Jeremiah Wright might say, Barack Obama’s chickens are — once again — coming home to roost!
After an eight-year American Apology Tour ground to a disastrous halt, President Trump is piece by piece dismantling Mr. Obama’s diplomatic legacy around the globe.
Answering a foreign reporter at a NATO gathering when he was still president, Mr. Obama once explained: “I believe in American exceptionalism — just as, I suspect, that Brits believe in British exceptionalism and the Greeks believe in Greek exceptionalism.”
In other words, the United States is just another in a long line of fading, corrupt world powers in the alphabetical list somewhere between Uganda and Uzbekistan.
If Mr. Trump were asked the same question in the same setting, he would reply: “America first.”
Then he would start haranguing the reporter about how other NATO countries need to start paying more for their own defense.
Now Mr. Trump is shredding Mr. Obama’s traitorous deal to fund Iran’s global terrorist operation with billions from American taxpayers and elsewhere.
Predictable shrieks were heard from people like failed presidential candidate and even worse former Secretary of State John Kerry, who claims that “backing out” of the Iran deal undermines America’s credibility around the world.
Really? When did you start caring about America’s credibility around the world?
When you voted to send our troops to die and get blown up in the Iraq War? Until, of course, you decided to abandon those troops you voted to send into battle because it became politically expedient to run a presidential campaign against the war.
Again, the war you voted IN FAVOR of?
This is the same diplomatic terrorist who turned against his fellow troops in Vietnam as a young man and asked, “How do you ask a man to be the last man to die for a mistake?”
Well, Monsieur Kerry, how do you ask a man to die for a war you voted for but abandoned as soon as you saw a way to better your own personal political prospects?
Anyway, I digress.
Back to Iran. Perhaps the Iran agreement would not be so easy to tear up had it not been written out on wet toilet paper to begin with. Had it been an actual treaty, President Trump would not be able to do this.
Of course, it is not a treaty because Mr. Obama did not submit it to Congress for approval. Because, of course, Congress never would have approved such claptrap.
All the typical diplomatic “experts” are up in arms, which means somebody must be suddenly doing something right.
After all, it is precisely all of these diplomatic “experts” who have gotten us into all these horrible jackpots around the world.
Now they claim that tearing up the terrible nuclear deal with Iran somehow hurts Mr. Trump’s chances of striking a good deal with North Korea.
Are you kidding me? These are the same people who gave us more than a decade of “strategic indifference” about North Korea. Allowing the murderous tin-pot dictator to build a nuclear weapon.
It is high time that all the diplomatic “experts” shut up and try to learn a thing or two from a deal-maker.
⦁ Contact Charles Hurt at churt@washingtontimes.com; @charleshurt.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
If Iran is not interested in producing Nuclear weapons, why have they developed ICBM’s? Also, the nuclear agreement with Obama and Iran allows Iran to keep their enrichment facility at Natanz. After the Iran agreement was reached, the Iranian deputy foreign minister, on July 22, 2015 stated that the nuclear deal reached with Obama, would not include limitations on Iran’s weapons capabilities or missile power and Tehran would keep arming its allies and that they will import weapons anytime they want (North Korea comes to mind). Also, the agreement does not give instant inspections. Their is a 24 day waiting period. So enriched Uranium could be moved from one area to the next. So Mr. Glaser, from the Cato Institute, indicated this was a great deal? Like Condoleezza Rice indicated the Iran deal should be ripped up! Also, John Kerry indicated while he was Secretary of State, that Iran would use the money we gave them for terrorism. What a joke deal by Barack!
The fact that the Leftist LOONS are wringing their hands and caterwauling over the termination of this execrable “deal” is just PROOF that Pres. Trump was ABSOLUTELY right to do it.
Does anybody ELSE find it HILARIOUS that all the cute tricks Obama used to make end runs around Congress and the Constitution have only made it easier to UNDO everything single rotten, destructive and STUPID thing he did? Talk about KARMA . . .
backpacker: You’re spot-on once more.
The Iranians SAY that they are doing massive nuclear fuel refinement in anticipation of a power-program…but, they haven’t started researching power-plant technology.
The Iranians SAY that they are developing rocket technology in anticipation of a satellite program…but, they have no satellite R&D programs.
Only the intellectual-idiots at the US State department would advise we take the Iranians word on face value and presume Iran is stock-piling weapon-grade plutonium, developing heavy-launch vehicles with refined guidance systems…without starting any satellite development…so that they can someday develop a world-wide communications network–which they planned to commercially launch from deep & hardened silos…built in military restricted areas.
The analogy is a parolee, with a long rap-sheet for bank heists, is stopped by police immediately upon entering a bank, wearing a ski-mask & carrying a loaded shotgun while his double-parked car is left running…because it was chilly outside & he was in a hurry to check his bank balance on the way to the skeet-range…but he forgot, he doesn’t have an account at this bank!
John Kerry, US diplomatic professionals, & liberal academics, suggest the robber’s story is sufficiently plausible, to be given the benefit of the doubt. Such studied naiveté is perhaps the reason why few of them would have successful careers in law enforcement or business.