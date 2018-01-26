Trump’s immigration proposal to include pathway to citizenship for ‘dreamers’ along with strong security measures

President Trump will propose a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million illegal immigrant Dreamers, nearly tripling the Obama-era DACA program, the White House said Thursday.
Mr. Trump’s vision, which he will submit to Congress next week, would grant legal status to fewer than the 3 million people under the plan Senate Democrats have backed. But the number of people is far higher than the 690,000 in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
White House officials said they felt they had to go that far in order to demand major changes on the security side, including an end to catch-and-release of illegal immigrants snared at the border, faster deportations for those caught overstaying their visas inside the U.S. and $25 billion for Mr. Trump’s wall.
The president also will demand strict limits on the chain of family migration across the board — not just for newly legalized Dreamers.
He would allow immigrants to petition for spouses and minor children but would eliminate parents, siblings and adult children from chain migration. Extended family already in the backlog would be allowed to enter, but no further applications would be accepted.
The combination of legalization and security puts Mr. Trump squarely in the middle of the immigration debate, between Democrats who want a more generous amnesty and House Republicans who opposed citizenship and were instead pushing a massive package of security changes.
“As part of this effort to ensure there is full bipartisan support for this package, we believe the total number that will be able to apply for legal status … will be a population of individuals of 1.8 million people,” a senior White House official said.
The official said Mr. Trump wouldn’t agree to a deal on Dreamers without the border security, enforcement and policy changes.
“This is kind of a bottom line for the president,” another official told reporters at the White House.
The plan calls for a $25 billion trust fund to build Mr. Trump’s border wall and other infrastructure. That would ensure a future Congress couldn’t withhold the money.
Mr. Obama supported a path to citizenship for Dreamers but was unable to get that legislation through Congress, which was why his administration circumvented Capitol Hill to create the DACA program.
Begun in 2012, the program approved some 800,000 people for renewable two-year permits granting them a stay of deportation and authority to work in the U.S. Of those people, some 690,000 were still protected under DACA as of late last year.
Of the additional 1.1 million people Mr. Trump would enroll, about 600,000 were eligible for DACA but, for various reasons, didn’t apply, and 500,000 or so who would be admitted under adjusted timelines.
The White House called the 1.8 million “a dramatic concession by the White House to get to 60 votes in the Senate.”
It would take the immigrants 10 to 12 years to earn citizenship.
Sen. Ted Cruz, Texas Republican, said the president had embraced an amnesty that even President Obama was denied.
“I do not believe we should be granting a path to citizenship to anybody here illegally,” he said. “All of these proposals being floated that have a path to citizenship for DACA recipients are markedly to the left of where President Obama was. DACA itself has no path to citizenship under President Obama’s illegal executive amnesty.”
Democrats remained skeptical of Mr. Trump’s support for citizenship, which he announced to reporters on Wednesday.
“What he says on Tuesday is not necessarily what he says on Thursday,” said Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee.
Other Democrats said Mr. Trump’s calculus of a trade of Dreamers for the wall was still unacceptable.
“I do not support border wall funding,” said Sen. Cory A. Booker, New Jersey Democrat.
He said he was holding out hope that Dreamers could get citizenship without a wall.
“I’m a prisoner of hope, but that does not mean I have some Pollyannaish view that this is going to work out,” said Mr. Booker. “Hope is work, hope is sacrifice, so we are going to fight this.”
Still, Sen. Michael F. Bennet, Colorado Democrat, said the president’s move toward citizenship for Dreamers was encouraging.
“I think there is a general consensus among people working on this that a pathway has to be part of it,” he said.
The White House plan could undercut efforts by House conservatives, who back a much tougher security plan. That would grant the 690,000 people under DACA a new legal status of three-year work permits, approved by Congress, in exchange for mandatory use of E-Verify for employers to check work status, curtailing abuse of the asylum system, cracking down on sanctuary cities and punishing repeat illegal immigrants.
The White House said it envisioned Mr. Trump’s plan as the basis for Senate negotiations but expected the House to pass its own bill.
“We’re not trying to force something on the House at this point. I think the House has got its own independent process,” an adviser said.
The White House said the president’s plan would boost security at the northern border as well, which could entice senators in Montana, North Dakota and Minnesota who are calling for attention to the U.S.-Canada line.
Mr. Trump’s plan would cancel the Diversity Visa Lottery, which gives 50,000 visas per year based on chance. Those visas would be recaptured and used to reduce the backlog in merit-based migration.
The president also asked Congress to allow faster deportations for those who overstay their visitors’ visas, who could account for half of all new illegal immigration.
Mr. Trump said Congress must change the laws to help end the catch-and-release policy that applies to countries other than Mexico and Canada who cannot be quickly turned back home.
Under the current system, migrants who cannot be detained are released with the hope that they will return for their deportation hearings. They rarely do.
The White House said it had dozens of other enforcement changes it could have demanded, such as E-Verify, but it would pursue those later.
“This is the first bite,” said a White House official. “There is a second phase to this. There are 11 million people who live here illegally.”
The plan is unlikely to please activists on either side of the debate.
Indeed, immigrant rights groups were skeptical even after Mr. Trump said he would support full citizenship rights.
Frank Sharry, executive director of America’s Voice, called it “a spoonful of sugar before the bitter medicine of Trump’s far-reaching nativist agenda.”
“No way. We won’t stand for it,” he said. “They don’t get to exploit a crisis they created to take a wrecking ball to the Statue of Liberty.”
Join the discussion
If Trump signs onto ANYTHING that rewards citizenship, and the ability for an illegal act to cancel MY LEGAL VOTE, He will NEVER get another vote from me. When laws are broken there MUST be consequences. Allow them to stay out of mercy, deny them voting ability out of JUSTICE. Justice after all is the designed social sphere of Government,,,Mercy belongs to the Church. When government becomes the church or attempts to play the social god from whom all our blessings flow, we ALL become children of the lessor god, and soon lose all our promised blessings and our liberties, not to mention safety within our own homes and nation. Obama CREATED this mess in illegitimate Presidential edicts. If his goals of increasing foreign influence and obviating LEGAL LEGITIMATE votes in American elections stands, and is codified into law by ANY President, then that President will share in the guilt and disgrace. NEVER confuse justice with mercy or we ALWAYS just end up with neither. Ask Reagan how his deal worked out. Are WE THE PEOPLE being played AGAIN? Let the good actors stay and contribute, but the loss of voting ability is a small price to pay for the great benefits gleaned in your lawlessness.
So, who are you going to vote for? Democrat, independent? for E. warren? Come down. So in other words. Economic prosperity is not an issue for you. Lets put corrupted politicians in jail, instead bickering about issues that need to be solved. Still have another 11-20 million on darkness. That’s right, this mess was created by prior administrations and their unwillingness to secure borders and people over staying their visas. Which is a bigger problem than the borders south and north. TRUMP is dealing as best as possible with this human mess. My issue is SECURING BORDERS. North, South and people overstating visas. Mexico is doing better economically and with the new immigration plan. People will not cross the border, but will fly in. Overstating their visas. TRUMP=MAGA
I’ll sit home and NOT vote, because my vote was Illegally purchased in the illegal acts that allowed others to cancel it. Why waste the gasoline. Should some politicians get arrested before this happens I might just change my mind. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting to get different results. The plan offered is the non-effective Reagan plan lite in disguise. Sane people are supposed to learn by their mistakes and REBEL when others keep making them for them. Problem solvers solve problems, not just become more of them. Again the sphere of JUSTICE belongs to government which never does well when engaging in the human sphere of mercy that belongs to the church.
I agree with Ted Cruz on this one. We should not be giving any illegal aliens a pathway to citizenship.
I’m with you backpacker and the Senator 100%. A pathway to citizenship should start at the front door of the US Embassy in whatever feceshole country they came from. No amnesty is the only acceptable solution.
I actually think that this is kinda smart… I do not like the idea of giving a path to citizenship to illegals, however, if by doing so we can drastically stop the flood of illegals coming into the country, by building the wall to prevent them from doing so, end the chain migration, place stricter rules on getting in, and cracking down and ending the catch-and-release policy, then the 1.8 million (most of whom probably won’t even apply) would be a price to pay to keep the countless millions that will keep coming across and staying here in the future.
Both sides will have to give in, but this is a win win for Trump and the Republican party. The Democrats rely on illegal immigration for votes, so if they are not coming in neither will their votes. AND maybe many of the illegals will see that it was Trump and the Republicans that actually and finally gave them a real pathway (Not the Democrats) to become citizens. PLUS the added safety of our country with the wall finally being built. This deal would be very beneficial for the future of all American’s.
I think yet again, that Trump is the master deal maker…
DACA — Deferred Actions for Criminals’ Arrival…. These “dreamers” are a nightmare, and
most are way past “childhood.” They may have come over with their crminal parents, but
they should have to go through a legal citizenship process before being “awarded” American
citizenship. Their continued presence is a slap in the face to the many immigrants who came
here legally. Illegals are a constant drain on American resources. We need to stop coddling
criminals and start “rewarding” law-abiding folks.
Trump better have something up his sleeve because if he actually goes through with this, he’ll be “deported” from the White House in 2020 … and the GOP, which is already on life support thanks to Trump’s base, will have its plug pulled in 2018.
Obama’s giant **** in the punch bowl. He knew this issue was a win for democrats whoever won the 2016 election. For republicans is pure toxicity, no way to win in the public eye as shown by previous comments.
Strong security measures need to be funded and completed before ANY DACA illegal even sniffs citizenship. Strict enforcement of immigration laws, including prosecution of sanctuary city politicians, must also occur before any pathway to citizenship. Finally, only DACA kids who have graduated high school, can read and write English at the 8th grade level, and could pass a screening for a security clearance (not that they get a security clearance but to ensure they are truly upstanding persons of character) before even considered for citizenship. Finally, only the DACA kids meeting all these requirements and not their parents, siblings, cousins, etc etc be considered. With these requirements I bet far less than 200,000 would even be eligible.
Mass legalization of unscreened illegals is plain stupid!
Again, citizenship should be highly selective and apply to only the DACA kids whom have integrated into the American way of life. To prevent the Demonrats from screwing us, the wall and comprehensive immigration reform must be in place before any DACA kid is even considered for citizenship.
They need a “pathway” back to the countries they came from. They are illegals and I don’t care how they got here. I only want them gone!
I voted for Trump, and I am ok with this plan. As long as these “Dreamers” have not committed any crimes while here, and are working, responsible people, I see nothing wrong with his plan. I am in favor of ending the Lottery, and ending chain migration as well.
The Democrats want UNLIMITED Illegal immigration, which is a horrible idea, and will RUIN AMERICA, the President’s plan is a decent compromise !
One of the arguments against deporting “dreamers” is that they have never known any place other than America, and they wouldn’t know the language of their parents’ homeland. Ummm, when their parents immigrated illegally, they had never known any place other than Mexico (or Guatemala, or Nicaragua, or El Salvador, or…) and most of them didn’t speak English. How are dreamers different from their parents? A recent study found that about a quarter of dreamers don’t speak English at all, and almost half are functionally illiterate in English. So, what about that argument again?
The interesting thing is that the amnesty that Reagan signed in the 80’s was supposed to be the LAST amnesty EVER offered to illegal immigrants. It was also supposed to include increased border security but the democrat controlled congress at the time, reneged on funding for that security!
Trump is a master deal maker who knows what it takes to correct our problems in immigration in the most reasonable and compassionate way. On the one hand you have many thousands of children brought here by illegally entering parents through no fault of their own and on the other there is the clear need to stop the flow of illegals over our border going into the future. The President making a path to citizenship contingent upon the funding of the building of the wall AND severely limiting chain migration AND ending the lottery system of migration, replacing that with one that is merit-based, achieves the best possible outcome. It is both compassionate to the people brought here as children who may have known no other homeland than America and at the same time cuts off the flow over the border going into the future. President Trump gets it right again!
This is a republic and Trump isn’t a dictator. He has to work with others to get some things done. He has held firm on his “wall” which is the most important thing. As long as we aren’t having this conversation about illegals in the country in 20 years he will have succeeded.