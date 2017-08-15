Trump’s Error: Failing to Follow the Left’s Talking Points

As I watched President Trump’s initial reaction to the violence in Charlottesville from Bedminster, New Jersey, I felt proud of our nation’s new leader. At 3:36 p.m. on Saturday, he appeared for a press conference and after thanking our nation’s veterans, he addressed “the terrible events unfolding in Charlottesville, Virginia.”
His opening line, I thought at the time, was perfectly phrased: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides, on many sides. It’s been going on a long time in our country….”
With “hatred” and “bigotry,” the president made it clear he rejected the motives of white nationalists, the KKK, and the neo-nazis, who were among the “Unite the Right” marchers.
And with “violence,” he rejected those on both sides who started throwing punches, hurling rocks, and, tragically, drove a car into the crowd, killing a 32-year-old paralegal, Heather Heyer.
To anyone who heard him speak these words and saw his face, the president’s emotion was palpable, his concern for our nation’s unity unmistakable.
However, President Trump had not been notified of the talking points to be followed when commenting on the violence in Charlottesville as heard three hours later in Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe’s press statement: “I have a message to all the white supremacists and the Nazis who came into Charlottesville today. Our message is plain and simple. Go home. . . .You are not wanted in this great commonwealth. Shame on you.”
All of a sudden, as CBS reported it, President Trump “declined to name white supremacists or any specific group….” While it’s clear that Trump did not specially name any group, there’s no evidence that he “declined” to use those names. A veritable media explosion soon followed berating the president for not naming names. Calling out hatred, bigotry, and violence was not enough.
No doubt, Trump’s willingness to recognize the participation—“on many sides”—in the debacle of the counter-protesters, including Antifa and Black Lives Matter, helped spark the media fury.
Before making his statement, President Trump had reached out to McAuliffe by phone and reported, “We agreed that the hate and the division must stop, it must stop, right now.” Little did he know the Virginia governor would use his platform to condemn only one side—which, of course, leads to the kind of division he told the president should end.
President Trump spoke as a national leader, not a partisan one, when he said, “What is vital now is a swift restoration of law and order and the protection of innocent lives. . . . No citizen should ever fear for his safety and security in our society.”
Then, repeating the message, from his earlier 1:19 pm tweet, he called for national unity: “We must come together as Americans with love for our nation, true affection, and I say this so strongly, true affection for each other.”
But, perhaps, the most remarkable comment of all came just before the end of his statement when President Trump spoke of the need to “study” the outbreak of violence in Charlottesville, saying, “we want to see what we are doing wrong as a country where things like this can happen.”
How many times in recent memory has a U.S. president admitted to wanting to see “what we are doing wrong as country”? How many people would have thought Donald Trump capable of saying such a thing, even having such a thought? Well, he said it, but no one seems to have noticed it, or given him credit for the humility behind it.
In concluding, the president issued a challenge to all those involved in this breakdown of law and order. His administration would be in committed to “restoring the sacred bonds of trust between this nation and its citizens, but our our citizens must also restore the bonds of trust and loyalty between one another.”
That won’t happen when protesters from any part of the spectrum arrive at a rally with clubs in their hands, as was evident on the videos taken at the march.
Just as important is the role of the media in helping to restore national unity. The only upside of the Charlottesville incident is that we will get a break from hearing about Russia, which had been the preferred whipping post for the president over the past months. Now he is accused of having “declined,” consciously, that is, of publicly naming the White Nationalists, KKK, and neo-nazis at the rally.
Yes, the White House was forced to make amends the next day by explaining “of course” the president’s remarks included “white supremacists, KKK Neo-Nazi and all extremist groups.”
Early in the 2016, the media tried tarring Trump with the KKK brush, but the candidate sharply disavowed David Duke as a “bad person.”
But when, on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” the question was put to him again, Trump responded, “I disavowed him. I disavowed the KKK. . . . Do you want me to do it again for the 12th time? I disavowed him in the past, I disavow him now.” The media and the Democrats continue to disregard what the president has said, ignored his repeated call to national unity, and, now, dismissed his genuine self-reflection on a national tragedy.
Deal W. Hudson is the publisher and editor of The Christian Review and author of “Onward Christian Soldiers: The Growing Political Power of Catholics and Evangelicals in the United States” (Simon and Schuster, 2010).
Who had the permit to assemble and march????????? Who didn’t??????? How many were paid demonstrators?????
Since this all happened in broad daylight, the people whose images were captured on camera who committed violent acts should be sought out and arrested and tried in court. And, the police standing down as we see so many times in events like this, is not the best way to handle the situation. Why was the area not cordoned off. How was that car allowed to drive into the large group? It seems like public safety officials could have done much better.
They damn well should be, but you can BET the libtard controlled VA justice system won’t do a DAMN THING to a single one of those Antifata thugs, and ONLY go after those from the KKK/Neo-nazis..
This seems to be the case with Democrat governors. It’s happened time and again. Off the top it happened in Missouri, Maryland, Oregon, etc. It’s almost like they welcome the chaos. Mobs respond to force and they do the opposite.
I keep wondering the same thing. Although I have no use for those who think their race is supreme to anyone else’s, it was my understanding that the White Supremists were lawfully executing their Constitutional rights. If they had been ignored, NOTHING would have happened, but the Soros-paid agitators were commanded to show up and cause trouble and they did. Now someone is dead…NOT because the White Supremists were legally demonstrating.
Then to expect Trump to start naming groups…that is INSANE. The man made a great speech. He was upset and concerned, as we all were.
It was OK when Obama NEVER called out the blacks who killed and agitated…even when they were Soros-paid. That is OK for the left. Where is their common sense?
Especially when the media NEVER calls out those hate groups ON the left for what THEY do.. In fact some of them seem to CONDONE it..
Which is why i call trump a FOOL for caving into the press…
Trump’s initial statement was spot-on… he laid the “blame” EVERYWHERE, as it should have been. In fact, the “blame” MORE lies with the leftist anti-protesters; they had NO permit to assemble and demonstrate (unlike rightests, who did, and had every right to their speak and were NOT being violent), and initiated the violence. And he never should have caved to the squawking from the media and the left (is there really a difference), and made the second statement; we all knew that they would just cry “too little too late”, as their hatred and vileness and sense of self-entitlement runs so deep that NOTHING he does or ever will do will placate them. Best to just treat them like the insignificant whiners and destroyers that they are.
You should know by now, the LEFTISTS are never at fault for anything.. So blaming them for something, must make you a racist!! 😉 😉
Present Trumps first response was a great, mature, measured response for a simple riot. Interesting how the left who believe all cultures are the same can riot when someone disagrees with them. Our National Socialists (called Nazi for short) were attacked by a different set of Socialists (International Socialists called Communists for short). It is a shame that people are taken in by both philosophies.
And it also shows once again the PURE rabid hypocristy the left has, when they keep making claims for tolerance and inclusion when they protest and riot to STOP OTHERS from having a voice, or fire people for actually POINTING OUT their faults (like that guy from google)…
What they say and what they do is usually contradictory.
President Trump could have read off a listing of many organizations who are responsible and who are to be blamed and shunned for the violence. But the media is always in a ‘gotcha’ mode with him and so, they just would have found something else to blame the president for. I have never seen another president treated with such vitriol and disrespect. The Left and media (but then I repeat myself) should be ashamed for the way they treat this responsible president. MAGA President Trump.
>> President Trump could have read off a listing of many organizations who are responsible and who are to be blamed and shunned for the violence. <<
And if his list had omitted one obscure group out of the dozens that exist, sometimes for only a few weeks, the media would have said that was deliberate, and that he supports that group. The president needs our help, here, and we need to make certain the MSM knows we are not fooled.
You can bet they would have had dozens of people working OVERTIME to scourer through list upon list of group who might at ANYTIME in history have been seen as a violent extremist hate group, just to find one that they could “Gotcha” trump on..
“Trump’s Error: Failing to Follow the Left’s Talking Points”
Oh horsepucky! The RINOs and the media have been allowing the CPUSA aka Democrat Party to dictate the narrative for decades. Trump has his own talking points and if they don’t like it they can go pi$$ up a rope.
I took that headline as pure sarcasm and I hope that was what was meant. To expect Trump to follow anyone else’s talking points is absurd. Should he follow Obama’s and always be certain to show the white as always at fault? Obama was the world’s BIGGEST racist and the left is so blinded by him they cannot see what he was really about. Ignorant people.
Of course it was sarcasm. The only way the MSM will cut him some slack is if he falls into lockstep with them. Pssstt … ABC, CNN, NBC, MSNBC … Ain’t gonna happen.
IMO even if he fell exactly in lockstep with them i still don’t see them cutting him any slack..
Obama can hold the rope!!!!!!
This was the perfect situation for the Democrats (and I’ll bet the mayor is a Dem) to set it all up perfectly. The groups were all bussed in-over 90% of the people there were from out of state. There was no control and when they all got really violent, the state troopers got the heck out of Dodge. Clubs, helmets, cans of mace, etc should have to be surrendered if anyone wants to march. This unrest is going to continue as long as BLM, Antif, and various hate groups get away with their violence, vehemence and hate speech control our streets.
And imo TILL WE START holding the mayors and chiefs of police to account as ACCESSORIES to all those injured, by NOT ENFORCING THE LAW, or telling their cops to ‘back off and give them their space’, it will CONTINUE TO happen.
AND YES the mayor is a libtard dimbocrack..
David Duke and his Neo Nazis are not right or rightest. They are wrong and leftists. They follow the tradition of the Nazis who were “collectivists” and thus socialists, even naming their political party appropriately: National Socialist Worker’s Party.
Black Lives Matter and Antifas are leftists–socialists, communists, and anarchists. Leftists fighting leftists. The Nazis/White Supremacists probably would not have been embroiled with violence if the leftists–BLMs, and Antifas–had not pelted them with balloons filled with urine, threatened their lives, and sought to intimidate them.
The sad young 20 year old–James Alex Fields, Jr.–fascinated and obsessed with Hilter and Nazis will rightfully pay for his murder of the young woman and all the injuries he caused. All this did was to play into the hands of Soros paid leftists–BLM and Antifas as they have scheduled numerous other riots against President Trump.
And not once has the rabid libtard media HELD them to account for those riots.. In fact i fear they all secretly CHEER each and every one of them..
I honestly believe that the libs and dems and progs were HOPING that it would get violent. Thus the reason for lax “security” and for allowing the thug leftists, who they [I’m sure] knew would escalate and instigate (which they did, being the ones who initiated the violence), and having the LEO’s basically “stand down”. And then they could turn the incidences political; bellowing and condemning and blaming Trump, republicans, and conservatives for a tragedy that they themselves orchestrated. And of course their sheeple followers would fall in lock-step, never taking even a moment to examine it all.
Just wait till the next time Black Lives Matter shuts down a freeway or the Black Panthers take over a precinct or a black man kills a cop. The media is going to throw the biggest hissy fit you ever saw if Trump calls them out by name.
I am still awaiting charges stemming from ANY OF THOSE freeway shutdowns..
What this weekend spectacle ignited is an explosion of anarchy across the South by Soros-paid crisis actors wherever there is a statue commemorating any confederate personality. It is reminiscent of the early bolshevik uprisings which destroyed many czarist edifices. But, the most disturbing aspect of all this is the collusion between local police and politicians to allow this anarchy to go on without consequences and the fawning media capturing videos of it all.
[ But, the most disturbing aspect of all this is the collusion between local police and politicians to allow this anarchy to go on without consequences and the fawning media capturing videos of it all.
That is why i feel it won’t ever change, UNTIL Sessions gets his balls back and starts CHARGING each and every mayor and chief of police in these cities/townships AS ACCESSORIES for all these rioters crimes..
Ignore the mainstream media.
155 million Americans have cut their cable tv subscription.
The panic that is creating media firestorms and renta-mob riots is the result of our President talking to us, We the People.
Now, that’s a talking point!
Thank you, President Trump for remembering the average Americans.
Despite crazies from both sides demonstrating on Saturday, the fact remains thatt it was a NAZI sympathizer who mowed down the crowd. While there was some violence ion both sides, thw real problem was the auto terrorism. Trump was asked to clarify on Saturday, he waited until Moneday, why.Some far right spokesmen like R Spencer went on television to say that since the President had not named their groups that meant he continued to support them, He is usually pretty specific, here he wasn’t.
There were a lot of problems and a lot of crimes in Charlottesville. Yes, the most egregious crime was committed by the Nazi sympathizer driving the car. That in no way lessens or absolves any of the others, on both sides, of their crimes.
Additionally, one group had a permit to march, the other group didn’t. Had that simple rule not been broken by the antifa/communist group there would not have been trouble on that level and that is an undeniable fact. One side does not fight with itself.
Why did Trump wait until Monday to name the groups? He just answered that himself. He did something that leftists and Obama supporters are totally unused to. He waited to get the facts. On Saturday, when the riot was ongoing no one knew who was there or who was doing what. Unlike Obama who jumped out to blame the cops when the professor was breaking into his own house or to defend Travon Martin before the situation had been investigated, Trump waited for facts. You should try a fact sometime, old guy. They’re a pretty handy thing to have around.
Trump did not continue to support anybody because he never supported either side in the first place.
What is this “talking points” crap? You never heard this term until the Benghazi fiasco showed up. All of a sudden there was a pre-written “script” that had to be followed. Why? Now nothing can be talked about unless some self-styled “authority” has a “pre-appoved” list of things to talk about? B.S. . Good for Trump; call ’em like you see ’em. Since when does he need somebody else permission as to what to talk about? Another Democrat “invention” that came up when they were caught with their pants down.
And what makes ME laugh, is when obama started that whole trend, it was HIM and his state dept making those talking points, and not ONE of the lame stream media seemed to have a problem with it..
NOW THE MEDIA feels it has the power to dictate what those points are to trump..
Trump has to stop wasting time trying to explain himself and stop appeasing these dispicable left anarchists and liberal media… They will always criticize every aspect of what he says and does…..The fact is that the Left wing counter demonstrators instigated the violence. Look at every March and Demonstration they attend and you get assaults, burning cars, destruction of property and assaults on the Police. And they always wear masks…. What are they hiding besides their UGLY faces???
Just saw his speech on Fox News and he our wonderful President stated again and again it took both sides and the side that didn’t have a permit should not have been allowed due to other side had a permit. It was peaceful until the uninvited decided to crash it. Go Trump and eat it you race baiting liberals
If there remained any doubt, this hysterical, phony outrage from the Lefty-Loonies serves to eliminate it. Have no additional doubt that everything that happens, no matter when, where, how, or to/with whom, if it’s “bad,” just assume it’s President Trump’s fault, for that’s what the rabid dogs on the Left want so fervently for you to believe. Anything “good” the President has done, is doing, or ever will do, will be ignored. There must not be any discontinuity in the relentless, utterly and now boringly predictable, hostile narrative concocted and perpetrated by the clearly psychotic, paranoid, delusional, and irrational Lefties.
That there was nothing remotely resembling this full-on assault when BLM, Madonna, Griffin, Islamic terrorists, attacks on Jews, cemeteries, monuments, Temples, public transit trains and buses, on subway platforms, on public streets, in parks, murder and mayhem in Baltimore, Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, and on and on and on, committed their dirty deeds. Curious, isn’t it, that the Loonies lost it when President Trump didn’t NAME the malefactors in Charlottesville, though we all knew exactly who was included in the condemnation, but barely noticed that, for eight years, Obama never once called, by NAME, the terrorist malefactors? If sudden death was the consequence of outrageous hypocrisy and double standard, every Lefty-Loony would be in permanent repose. I, for one, rue that that is not the case.