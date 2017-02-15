Trump’s DOJ seeks to withdraw motion in transgender restroom case

DALLAS (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is stepping back from a request made by former President Barack Obama’s administration in an ongoing lawsuit over bathroom rights for transgender students in public schools.
In a filing Friday with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, the federal government asked to withdraw a motion filed last year that asked a judge to scale back a temporary injunction blocking Obama’s guidance on the issue.
The Department of Justice’s filing, which came a day after Jeff Sessions was sworn in as Trump’s attorney general, said the parties were “currently considering how best to proceed in this appeal.”
Texas and 12 other states filed the lawsuit last year challenging the former president’s guidance, which directed public schools to allow transgender students to use bathrooms and locker rooms consistent with their gender identity.
A federal judge temporarily blocked the directive nationwide in August. The Obama administration later requested that the hold only apply to the 13 suing states while it appealed the ruling. A hearing on the request was set for Tuesday, but the Friday court filing asked that the hearing be cancelled.
Justice Department spokesman Peter Carr said Saturday afternoon that the agency declined to comment beyond the filing. Calls to the Texas attorney general’s office were not returned.
Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, said they were “incredibly disappointed” by the filing on Friday.
“Our concern is that it’s a very clear signal that at a minimum the Department of Justice – and possibly more broadly throughout the Trump administration – will not protect transgender students,” she said.
U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor blocked the Obama administration order in August. The Obama administration had cited Title IX, a federal law guaranteeing equality in education. But the judge, in issuing a temporary injunction, said the Title IX “is not ambiguous” about sex being defined as “the biological and anatomical differences between male and female students as determined at their birth.”
The ruling, he said, was not about the policy issues of transgender rights, but about his conclusion that federal officials simply did not follow rules that required an opportunity for comment before such directives are issued.
In the meantime, the U.S. Supreme Court is set in late March to hear the case of a Virginia school board that wants to prevent a transgender teenager from using the boys’ bathroom at a high school.
The Virginia case involves 17-year-old Gavin Grimm, who was born female but identifies as male. He was allowed to use the boys’ restroom at his high school in 2014. But after complaints, the school board adopted a policy requiring students to use either the restroom that corresponds with their biological gender or a private, single-stall restroom. A lower court ordered the school board to accommodate Grimm, but that order is on hold.
Sarah Warbelow legal director for the “Human Rights Campaign”. Hey Sarah, why don’t you change the name of the “Human Rights Campaign” to what it really is, namely the “Inhuman Pervert Morally Depraved Campaign”. That is an appropriate description about what you and your liberal perverts are!!!!!
Especially since the MAJORITY of Humanity believes in the whole Man-woman divide, and does NOT want our politicians catering to this debauchery..
if I made list of the problems facing the United States of America and it’s citizens, this bathroom issue would not be on the list.. if you are born a girl , natural law says you are a girl… if you are that girl , yet think you are a boy, that is your problem along with your family and your pastor ( if you have one) it is not the problem of business’ across our nation or schools from top to bottom.. there is no way that such a small minority of people should be able to put 98%
( the rest of us) in an uncomfortable position while going potty.. or while in a school shower.. it’s an absurd concept that has no backing except from you nuts on the left side of the isle… it’s time for the majority to speak up.. do it now
good post.. I agree… am fed up with these 1 or 2% shoving their garbage down our throats… boys do NOT belong in girls bathrooms and girls do NOT belong in boys bathrooms..
Amen!
Typical Dumerican attempts here at “thought” process. 1 or 2% it caters to? I know that the concept of double-digit numbers is beyond the grasp of many Repugnants and that media polls that don’t back up the Neanderthal Civll-War-losing mentality of those stuck in the 19th century, but how about all those “so-called” courts that tell you all what a bunch of bigoted butt-into-other’s-lives you all are? Oh, I forgot, those are all those “liberal”judges that the senile chimp partner and the Bushes appointed making these decisions. If any of you know someone who can read, maybe they can research how you are far more likely to meet a pervert GOP politician in a bathroom than be assaulted by someone just trying to relieve themselves. And just who are the perverts here? Are all of you looking down into the next urinal or over the stall walls? Either way, any transgender is going to be in a private stall, just like the rest of you morons. If anyone is a creep here, it’s someone who’s watching who’s in a bathroom with them. Losers.
Woa.. looks like we got another liberal troll invader!
SB..
[v If any of you know someone who can read, maybe they can research how you are far more likely to meet a pervert GOP politician in a bathroom than be assaulted by someone just trying to relieve themselves]
First off, every one of the pervs that have been napped SINCE this came into being were registered DEMOCRAPS, not a single one to m knowledge were members of the GOP..
Secondly, Which side here is butting into the other’s lives?? The straights who just say I don’t wanna be forced to cater/support your life style, but if you wanna be that way go for it? OR THE LIBERALS who sue the pants off of anyone who does not bow down and worship at the alter of LGBTQURS’s platform of debauchery…
99.973416% are not transsexuals. Thus you are of on logic by 98.65%. Said another way, you are wrong. The rest of us is nearly all of us. This issue is about LGBTQrst….. power not logic, reasoning or mortality. This is a mental disease not a real biological issue. Get a diaper and just stay out of bathrooms if confused.
99.973416% are not transsexuals. Thus you are off on logic by 98.65%. Said another way, you are wrong. The rest of us is nearly all of us. This issue is about LGBTQrst….. power not logic, reasoning or mortality. This is a mental disease not a real biological issue. Get a diaper and just stay out of bathrooms if confused.
if you are that girl , yet think you are a boy, that is your problem along with your family and your pastor
I partially disagree, it’s your problem along with your family, your pastor and your psychiatrist. That’s a mental illness per the American Psychiatric Association:
Gender dysphoria involves a conflict between a person’s physical or assigned gender and the gender with which he/she/they identify.
https://www.psychiatry.org/patients-families/gender-dysphoria/what-is-gender-dysphoria
Red. AND WHICH political party had doctors CHANGE that designation from a MENTAL Disease into a disorder?? OH YEA liberals!
I don’t care who they are or who they THINK they are.. boys/men should NOT EVER BE ALLOWED TO USE A WOMAN’S BATHROOM OR FACILITIES WHERE FEMALES ARE USING THE BATHROOM, SHOWERING OR DRESSING!!! THIS IS PURE INSANITY!!
if they were born a male, they ARE male, no matter what they THINK they are… if they were born a female, they ARE Female, no matter what they THINK they are….
there are TWO genders ONLY!!! MALE AND FEMALE / HE AND SHE / BOYS AND GIRLS / MEN AND WOMEN…
The ONLY time a man or boy should be allowed to use the same bathroom as a girl/woman, is IF the bathroom is one where there is ONE toilet and the door is locked..
the liberals are nothing but perverts..allowing boys to use same facility as a girl… IT IS DISGUSTING!!! the liberals have shoved the country’s morals and values to the bottom of the cesspool…
This is the same liberal/perverted crowd who brought us same-sex marriage, all the weird bunch of B/S, & forced it on the general public.They can go back into the closet for all I care.If they want to marry for government reasons, let them have a civil ceremony. We do not need to be up-setting & perverting God’s natural laws.
mamacat–I agree and what irks me is that reporters of these cases contribute to the lie by calling men who think they are women as “She” and vice versa.
There is the 1 in 2,345,900 that suffer hermaphroditism. Look it up. These are so rare we don’t need bathrooms for them.
“Our concern is that it’s a very clear signal that at a minimum the Department of Justice – and possibly more broadly throughout the Trump administration – will not protect transgender students,” she said.
“Transgender students” have exactly the protection as every other student. What these people are demanding is extraordinary rights for young people who engage in deviant behavior. To justify their demands they’re attempting to create a new type of human; “transgender” human.
And since “Protecting the rights of trannies” will mean ignoring the rights of all the straight people, and the STRAIGHTS out number the Trannies by a massive margin, i would rather PROTECT the rights of the Majority over the minority here, than protect the small minority and tell the majority “sorry your rights don’t matter as much”..
This is why we elected him.
Mikeb, one of several out of control and anti-American reasons.
Exactly how is it ‘anti-american to want to protect the rights of the MAJORITY over the whims of the minority??
We all know that some people are born physically handicapped and making them comfortable should be a goal but putting young girls protection in jeopardy by pedophiles should be the goal of every court. This county is packed by people seeking attention in spite of the consequences of such action.
Very true. However Trans-what ever is NOT a physical handicap, nor is it genetic. It is purly mental, and thus more akin to a mental disease like OCD, or being schitzophrenic…
So, were talking about 20 students nation wide that might have this issue. And of those most probably need to see a psychiatrist to deal with why they think they are the opposite sex.
I blame the parents of these trannie kids. They are the ones encouraging this insane behavior. This week, they identify the opposite of their gender, who knows next week what gender they will decide to identify with.
And 19 of these have LGBTQ “parents”. Coincidentally? No – gays should not adopt or manufacture children in the USA.
When some of those ‘transgenders start whoring out in the boy’s room or come down pregnant, watch the ******** blame the rest of us. Just like putting females on Navy ships. Prostitution, porn videos made on ship, and sluts getting pregnant by other people’s husbands. We saw this personally. The Navy still lies about females’ military performance.
Obama thrust his perversion onto government public schools. No parent or grandparent I know supports this executive order of Obama which puts young elementary school girls in great risk from boys and men who will share their elementary school restrooms. Immediately following Obama’s perverted order, an assistant elementary school principal heard a scuffle in the girls restroom. She opened the door and to her shock saw an adult man assaulting a young girl. The principal screamed for help and the adult pervert ran. It was later determined this man was not a parent or related to any of the children in the school.
It will take great concentrated effort by the Trump Administration to reverse all the aberrant and perverted decisions and policies of the Obama Administration. For our children and grandchildren as well as all of us, I pray they are able to all that needs doing.
“If you call a tail a leg, how many legs has a dog? Five? No, calling a tail a leg don’t make it a leg.”
–Abraham Lincoln
If you call a boy a girl, he’s still a boy.
If you call a girl a boy, she’s still a girl.
And even if they get snipped or tucked.. THEIR DNA still shows them as being male or female.. THEIR BIRTH gender!
Simply rename bathrooms “Penis” and “Vagina” to avoid any confusion.
Good idea, but some of these people go “all the way” and remove or add parts. I don’t know how or WHY that is done.
Bathrooms should be labeled as:
XX or XY
Not a whole lot of arguing with one’s chromosomal make-up. Oh, sorry, I forgot we are dealing with Liberals — EVERYTHING seems to be up for debate!
I thought that was the problem, some don’t know what they are, they might feel like a girl today, or they might feel like a boy tomorrow.I don’t know what happens if they think they are a little bit of both.
[Not a whole lot of arguing with one’s chromosomal make-up. Oh, sorry, I forgot we are dealing with Liberals — EVERYTHING seems to be up for debate!]
Unless it happens to be discussions about Global warming i mean, global cooling, sorry i mean climate change. Then it’s “Settled science” and no longer open to debate..
“Protecting trans students”? From what?! WE NEED TO PROTECT OUR NATURAL STUDENTS FROM NEW GROUPS WITH TWISTED IDEOLOGIES!They’re all backwards…always! THEY PLAY VICTIMHOOD. That’s backwards too! They say we’re inhuman. That’s backwards. They say we’re intolerant and hateful. That’s backwards. When is the fed gov going to stop babying these pervs?
Dangerous, stupid, insane, and far out of reach with reality. The boys get to see their fantasy live and sooner or later some girls will be raped. The same goes for the other side. Sooner or later a boy is going to lie his way into the girls showers and the rape will come; not MIGHT happen, but definitely WILL happen sooner or later. These people MUST be stopped.
Crazy that we are spending so much time and attention on this matter…when did it become the job of the federal government to dictate bathroom rules for public schools? Last time I checked, schools were still run by states.
I am so thankful that the Pervert-In-Chief is GONE! I still don’t think the Supreme Court of Jokers would have illegally struck down the DOMA law (marriage is between a man & a woman) which was passed by the Senate & the House & written their own homosexual marriage law if they hadn’t had the 100% backing of the pervert in the WH.
I think the homosexual marriage decision & the transgender bathroom debacle are 2 of the main reasons that turned a lot of Democrats into Republicans.
Obama was the most disgusting prez in American history.
You would have to be a very sick person to even come up with a policy as that in the first place try and give to sick transgender people some serious help we all know they need it !!
I can’t say much except the whole thing is tricky. You don’t know what’s what until something affects you. I have a relative, by marriage, who was in great conflict until there was reassignment. I didn’t know until after but had to agree because I knew the conflict as a youngster.
The comment you made that this person “who was in great conflict” expresses exactly why he or she needed some professional help for their mind !!
Gender reassignment surgery for the majority of people who go through it commit suicide. There have been many Dr’s who now refuse to do the surgery because it does absolutely nothing to quell the conflict within the mind of the effected individuals in fact it makes their depressions much worse. If a male who has the DNA and hormones of a man starts taking hormone therapy It conflicts with his natural bodys functions that produce testosterone. We cannot physically change from one sex to another for this one simple reason , we are not Hermaphroditic animals, like earthworms. And the reason they are that way is because of the possibility that they might not come into contact with another worm for quite some time. But then again a worm will not mate with itself, it will though mate with another worm, same as snails. And their sexual habits are naturally occurring. Humans physical sex is not even naturally exp-ressed as the worms are. Its an impossibility. This person you are talking about has either xy or xx period.
We have had transgender restrooms for decades… they are called a Port-a-Potty!
That’s what i keep saying. BUT libs never listen!
Approximately what percentage of children are suspected of being born transgender? The current best estimate for prevalence of transgender identity is between .6% and 1% of the human race. https://www.quora.com/Approximately-what-percentage-of-children-are-suspected-of-being-born-transgender
So why is it this small group of people gets to upset millions of students in their own schools and give credence to them? If there were any young person who had an identity problem, they still used the bathroom that their genitalia was meant for. Why should our children be subjected to this way of life when they don’t have to? Putting our children before these children is just ridiculous. Why should a little girl be subjected to a penis being shown in the little girl’s room? Or why should tax payers build another bathroom just for this percentage. I still can’t believe a child even knows they are transgender unless the parents have pushed and this group of people or teachers keep saying it and these children hear it. It should NOT be taught in our schools. This is just ignorant.
The Obama administration wanted set a law into motion to expand future Pizzagate type clientele. One scratches the back of the other. Its all about imposed and induced acceptance.
Transgenders are freaks of Nature & should be treated as such, not designated as people to be emulated or given special privileges to, while creating unsafe restrooms & locker rooms for females. Obama found nothing wrong about allowing transgender males into female areas, because he’s homosexual himself, also in direct antithesis to the teachings from the HOLY BIBLE
Personally as an adult, I could care less whether women are in the restroom with me while I’m taking a ****. Bottom line here is this: If you are born with a particular set of parts and you say you are something else, is that not the very definition of a mental disorder?
Folks one of the things we have to do is not be haters. Not being sarcastic. Seriously these individuals are mentally disturb and we should try to help, not judge, hurt, belittle, and certainly not enable them. The biggest problem we have is that the perverts have basically taken over the mental health portion of medicine. Homosexuals, bisexuals, transgender etc. are no longer consider mentally defective. Before long pedophiles will be consider normal also. This is the area that we need to concentrate on changing and getting it back to normal.
Hello Chuckyb, I agree with the majority of your post , but i take exception with your initial “dont be haters comment”. I do not hate the conflicted person, with a mental illeness, and it is the illness that I hate.
As our society has been comming to grips with these mentaly ill people, we have had the liberal left shove down our normal throats the ilk of these behavior, trying to make us tollerate , embrace, give special priviledges to such people, while having our normalcies and our normal criticisms of such behaviors being classified as “homophobe, transphobe, and unnatural “, and any other phobe they can attach to us, in order to promote this insane ideology that these people are some how normal. When in many generations of the past , anyone involved in these types of sexual perversions were austrocized and ultimately shunned by the community. It was the shunning and negative response by normal people that kept them in check. The closets are in our homes to keep undesirable items out of sight. They “perverts” are not a desirable asset to our society ! And we as a society must judge the things that could irreparably damage the normal thinking of the citizens of this country. Anything other than normal behavior should not be allowed to thrive in this nation.
Thing is these people are never satisfied with us just ‘accepting it’.. THEY want to keep pushing and pushing till we support and celebrate it right along with them. THAT IS WHY so many of us hate on it.. CAUSE we are sick and tired of being told that we ‘MUST celebrate their depravity, otherwise we must be bigots etc’..
An issue here that doesn’t get the attn it should is these public facilities, let’s use a school. I’m the Superintendent,School Principal or Teacher. I’m ordered to allow a genetic female dress and shower in the boys locker room and something happens sexually against her will. We all know how perverted high school boys can be. Am I, the Super, the Principal, the Phy Ed teacher able to point to the Federal Gov’t as being at fault for the incident? Of course not, jobs would be lost. The district would be sued. The press would hold up the student as the greatest victim of all time. I have no dog in the argument about whether these kids are mentally ill or there is some genetic mix up. I just don’t want a gov’t that mandates I have to put a kid at risk and then I’m responsible for protecting the kid you made me put at risk. Why liberals think this is such a noble cause is beyond me.
They think this way because they themselves are messed up in their own minds. They probably had ideations as a youth to do exactly as they are prescribing for the rest of this nations normal citizens. Liberalism by its own definition is intrusive , and tollerating , promoting abnormal and idiotic destructive behaviors. Fousting all their delusional illusions and degrading tollerances onto the normal and rightfully disgusted citizens.
That is their normal thinking, it is they who probably would be the ones entering a womans / girls bathroom as a man so they could take full unadulterated liberties with the most vulnerable of our nation. And as you can see actions always speak louder than words.
I must be old fashion, I didn’t know you could choose your sex, I thought that decision was made by the almighty ( God, Allah or whatever to refer to him as ) not the individual. Kids don’t come up with this idea, all by themselves, they learn it from somewhere. In anycase the government has no business in promoting, encouraging or justifying this ideology.