Trump’s critics playing ‘silly semantic’ games while drugs flow across border

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway says there are two sides in the government shutdown debate — one which is trying to seriously negotiate and another that plays “silly semantic” games for political points.
During an appearance on “Fox News Sunday” for a segment on the ongoing government shutdown, Ms. Conway lamented when the discussion turned to the difference between “steel slats” and the “wall” along the southern border, calling the topic a mundane distraction to the broader issue at hand.
“It is a silly semantic argument because people who just want to say ‘wall, wall, wall’ want it to be a four-letter word and not respect what Customs and Border Patrol and ICE tell us they need, which is enhancements at the border,” she said.
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) says Pelosi & Schumer have "blood on their hands" for refusing to secure the border: “Democrats have an open borders philosophy, they don’t believe in border security, they believe this is the way to change the American electorate in order to win elections.” pic.twitter.com/mwUAupzdBs
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 31, 2018
White House officials said Democrats have been unwilling to meaningfully negotiate on Mr. Trump’s $5.7 billion funding request.
“There may be a wall at some places, there may be steel slats, there may be technological enhancements,” Ms. Conway said. “Always saying ‘wall’ or ‘no wall’ is being very disingenuous and turning a complete blind eye to what is a crisis at the border when it comes to the drugs pouring in. You know, all the Fentanyl that ICE interdicted last year — enough to kill every man, woman, and child in this country — didn’t walk over the border by itself.”
Mr. Trump blasted Democrats again Monday for the shutdown, which began Dec. 21.
“It’s incredible how Democrats can all use their ridiculous sound bite and say that a Wall doesn’t work,” Mr. Trump tweeted. “It does, and properly built, almost 100%! They say it’s old technology — but so is the wheel. They now say it is immoral- but it is far more immoral for people to be dying!”
One would have to be brain dead, mentally deranged or a Liberal Democrat “Snowflake” not to see the silly games, cons, lies and deceptions that the traitorous Liberal Democrat Party uses to get their destructive agenda pushed on the citizens.
The Traitorous Liberal Democrats are NOT interested what is good for our citizens or our country. They will do or say ANYTHING to gain power and their propaganda works on the low intelligent, the immoral and their “useful idiots”. If given a chance these verminous Liberals will destroy this country.
Scruffy: Your last sentence “if given a chance ………… Liberals will destroy this country” is correct. However, it’s way late. They have already destroyed a great part of America and are continuing to do so at an ever faster pace.
America is going down fast. There is but one way to hopefully turn things around and the ballot box will not do it.
As long as they control 90% of the schooling, a large chunk of courts, i agree using the ballot box won’t save us..
I would not be surprised to learn that it will be discovered that huge kick backs for protecting the illegal drug traffic is finding its way into the pockets of influential liberal politicians.
Why be surprised? They act irrational like they are.
I’d certainly not be surprised at that either.
Of course the Democrats are playing semantics with the “wall”, “fence” or whatever. Who gives a damn what you call it as long as it reduces the flow of illegal aliens and all the crap that comes with them.
The Dems are arguing over whether you should call a mode of transportation a “car” or an “automobile”. This is done primarily out of their own stupidity and to confuse their low IQ supporters which is easily done.
Call it anything you want, just build the damned thing !!!!!
And then dig a long, deep wide ditch in front of that wall!
Love Kellyanne and she had a great line referring to Pelosi & funding the wall when she said “quit the hula and bring the moolah”.