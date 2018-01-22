Trump’s answer to shutdown: ‘Nuclear option’

President Trump on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to use “nuclear option” rule change to eliminate the filibuster if Democrats continue to block a stopgap spending bill that would end the government shutdown.

“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked,” the president tweeted. “If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”

The government shutdown continued for a second day Sunday over Democrats’ demand for a fix to the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in order to grant permanent legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”

Senate Democrats led a filibuster late Friday to kill a stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, that would have kept the government open for weeks and extended the life of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years.

Mr. Trump has called for the “nuclear option” in the past to force through his legislative agenda. It would eliminate the rule that requires 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to advance most legislation.

The 60-vote threshold gives substantial power to the minority party in the narrowly divided Senate. Senate Republican leaders have resisted Mr. Trump’s call to go nuclear because it would dramatically alter the nature of the upper chamber, making it more closely resemble the House and diminishing the role of the minority.

