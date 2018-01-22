Trump’s answer to shutdown: ‘Nuclear option’

President Trump on Sunday urged Senate Republicans to use “nuclear option” rule change to eliminate the filibuster if Democrats continue to block a stopgap spending bill that would end the government shutdown.
“Great to see how hard Republicans are fighting for our Military and Safety at the Border. The Dems just want illegal immigrants to pour into our nation unchecked,” the president tweeted. “If stalemate continues, Republicans should go to 51% (Nuclear Option) and vote on real, long term budget, no C.R.’s!”
The government shutdown continued for a second day Sunday over Democrats’ demand for a fix to the expiring Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program in order to grant permanent legal status to illegal immigrant “Dreamers.”
Senate Democrats led a filibuster late Friday to kill a stopgap bill, known as a continuing resolution, that would have kept the government open for weeks and extended the life of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) for six years.
Mr. Trump has called for the “nuclear option” in the past to force through his legislative agenda. It would eliminate the rule that requires 60 votes in the 100-member chamber to advance most legislation.
The 60-vote threshold gives substantial power to the minority party in the narrowly divided Senate. Senate Republican leaders have resisted Mr. Trump’s call to go nuclear because it would dramatically alter the nature of the upper chamber, making it more closely resemble the House and diminishing the role of the minority.
I am in favor of the nuclear option, however RINOS like Lindsey Graham, Flake and McCain will not vote for the bill as is, without DACA. These RINO Senators are a disgrace and they are traitors.
Do it. Am in favor of the President utilizing by whatever means necessary and available for the initiation of his plans and promises to MAGA….nuclear options, executive orders, etc….ESPECIALLY in light of the Lib’s mindless decree and spiteful adoption of their self-centered mantra “Resistance!” since day one of Mr Trump’s inauguration.
The long term solution is to change the Senate back to its original Founding Father design, to be a calmative, deliberative body to counter the changing political winds and passions of the people, who were designed to be represented in the House. We NEVER had this much division and hate among the various branches of government back when the State Legislatures elected/nominated Senators based on Gravitas and experience, rather than the ability to rise within the party ranks of power pandering and media mind manipulation. Ever since the Senate began to reflect the House in elections, the average I.Q. and patriotic feelings have dropped to a new low. Now it is the House that gets the job done while Passion rather than reason just controls the Senate, with small minded Shutdown Schumer’s opening arguments and dissonance, rather than shutting mouth and leading to a solution.
NUCLEAR is the only way to overcome the obstructionist anti american swamp creatures.
NUCLEAR NOW!!
The vote was 50-49 under the House rules the Government would never have closed. How do you call what the House already does, ” the nuclear option”
Nuke Schumer…
Nuke pelosi and chuky. They are the enemies of this great country!
Yes, it’s a shame Trump has few REAL conservatives in the GOP. RINO types like Graham & McCain (hopefully soon to meet his maker) need to go. There are enough ‘roadblocks to success’ on the other side of the aisle in Congress. Lord, please help us!
Go nuclear like hairy weed when he screwed up my health insurance and clogged up the facilities with people getting free screenings! MAGA!!!
Boom.
Trump’s right (as usual). The message to McConnell (which most working Americans instantly grasp) is: Get that job done!
Whatever happened to the yearly budget? Now we are constantly in “continuing resolutions” of a month or two at a time? Is this the most we can expect out of the Democrats from now on?
Unfortunately, it’s the most we can expect from the RINOs from now on. Until we get actual conservatives in the Senate, there’s little President Trump can do with that bunch of self-serving political rats.
The nuclear option might be difficult with McCain unable to show and the other Rhinos. Pence would be one more vote but how do they make it to 51?
The nuclear option might be difficult with McCain unable to show and the other Rhinos. Pence would be one more vote but how do they make it to 51? Release the Memo!
As it’s been proven many time over the years, the liberal democrats are more interested in the welfare of all the illegals that have flooded into this country than they are the taxpaying American citizens. Time to use the nuclear option and eliminate the democrats altogether, then get on with the business of running the government like the people want and expect. In the end the voters will realize just how anti-America the democrats really are and make them pay dearly for their actions.
In order for the Dems to actually pay for their unconstitutional actions, we need to get the voting systems cleaned up in several more states to eliminate their continual subversion of the citizens’ votes.