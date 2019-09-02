This is actually a great thing for the country, and for the workers. You’d never hear it from the Left though.
For the workers it means upward mobility and higher wages.
For companies, it means the demand for product is faster than they can keep up.
For the country, it means more automation to fill in the gaps, which means modernizing factories (long overdue).
It also means we’re in need of more workers. Let’s see… There millions of people trying to immigrate here. That means we get to pick the best ones. If you’re willing to work, we want you. There’s still plenty to rebuild after 8 years of Obama destroying everything.
But the illegals, drug mules, human traffickers, and those unwilling to learn English, you can go back where you came from. We have enough mooches who hate America.
In fact, you want some of our Dems and Socialists? You can have them.
That’s what we get when Trump’s policies creates more jobs than we have workers. See under Obama we had millions of people who couldn’t find a job and some 42 million had to rely on food stamps and other services.
The choice is clear if you want to return to massive unemployment then voting Democrat is the way to go. But if you want full employment and good jobs then you vote Republican.
One more thing raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour will only increase unemployment as more and more businesses have to close or lay off workers or automate more jobs to meet those wages.