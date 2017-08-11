Trump Won’t Let North Korea Nuke Sarah Palin’s Backyard

I was channel surfing through the cable news world the other day and I discovered the perfectly-coiffed-hair crowd is on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

The anchors and anchorettes on CNN and MSNBC are suffering outright panic attacks – after President Trump delivered that verbal gut punch to the North Koreans.

MSNBC’s Brian Williams defended the fear mongering – explaining to the nation that journalists had some sort of moral obligation to put the fear of God in the Heartland.

“Our job tonight is to actually scare people to death,” he said on national television.

One of the voices of doom over at CNN literally told Hawaiians to go hide in caves.

