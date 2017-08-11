Trump Won’t Let North Korea Nuke Sarah Palin’s Backyard

I was channel surfing through the cable news world the other day and I discovered the perfectly-coiffed-hair crowd is on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
The anchors and anchorettes on CNN and MSNBC are suffering outright panic attacks – after President Trump delivered that verbal gut punch to the North Koreans.
MSNBC’s Brian Williams defended the fear mongering – explaining to the nation that journalists had some sort of moral obligation to put the fear of God in the Heartland.
“Our job tonight is to actually scare people to death,” he said on national television.
One of the voices of doom over at CNN literally told Hawaiians to go hide in caves.
MSM liberalism, how did the aid that Billy Bob Clinton gave to the North Koreans, that was going to prevent them from getting nuclear bombs, turn out? Oh, I forgot the MSM and liberals are a bunch of Neville Chamberlains. Brian Neville Chamberlain Williams. What a great name for you!
You mean the TREASONOUS payoff, that gave AID TO OUR Enemy?? That help. IMO that should put BOTH clintons and ALL politicians who signed off on it, in the gallows!
The MSM can’t resist making the news instead of reporting the news.
Dear CNN, NBC, CBS, ABC, MSNBC, and so on: Have you read your history books? Do you have access to the internet? If so, do you know how to do a search for information?
I was able to find the below segment of a speech by then President Truman given in August 1945, in about 30 seconds. You ought to give a search engine a try to find that…, well, read the below and, maybe you anchors, the perfectly-coiffed-hair crowd will get the intended message from back then and relate it to now. At some point, talk is talk. Action is just that, and we are fast approaching that point in time and you sniveling cowards at the MSM can begin to see that perhaps your support would be much better than your complaints.
Read on:
“Statement by President Truman Announcing the Use of the A-Bomb at Hiroshima
August 6, 1945
“…We are now prepared to obliterate more rapidly and completely every productive enterprise the Japanese have above ground in any city. We shall destroy their docks, their factories, and their communications. Let there be no mistake; we shall completely destroy Japan’s power to make war…”
“…If they do not now accept our terms they may expect a rain of ruin from the air, the like of which has never been seen on this earth…”
Ahh, but as Truman was a DEMOCRAT president, his statements get a pass from the rabid leftists in the lame stream media.
AND SINCE most search engines are ran by the same LIBTARD controlled internet companies (google/yahoo/farcebook etc), they won’t give them FULL true history, but a liberal watered down revisionist one..
This isn’t even yellow journalism. We need a new term for it. I submit, “Brown Journalism”, meadow muffin brown journalism. Full of brown journalism up to their brain housing group. It appears that these Socialist Democrat talking heads would sell their Mom into a house of ill repute to get Trump out of office.
This isn’t journalism period.. Colored or not.