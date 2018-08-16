Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters

President Trump teased Rep. Maxine Waters in a tweet Wednesday morning declaring the California Democrat as the leader of her party.

“Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” the president tweeted to his 53.8 millions followers, declining to tag Ms. Waters directly.

Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Ms. Waters, who turned 80 on Wednesday, previously said that she wanted the president to be impeached for her birthday.

“I would wish that we could remove him from office,” the congresswoman told MSNBC on Sunday.

“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution.”

