Loading posts...
Home News Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters
Now reading: Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters
Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters
File Photo

Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters

President Trump teased Rep. Maxine Waters in a tweet Wednesday morning declaring the California Democrat as the leader of her party.

“Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” the president tweeted to his 53.8 millions followers, declining to tag Ms. Waters directly.

Ms. Waters, who turned 80 on Wednesday, previously said that she wanted the president to be impeached for her birthday.

“I would wish that we could remove him from office,” the congresswoman told MSNBC on Sunday.

“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution.”

© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
Rating: 8.0/10 (1 vote cast)
Trump wishes happy birthday to 'leader of the Democrat Party' Maxine Waters, 8.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Join the discussion

    • Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” the president tweeted.
      “if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
      Of course a little jab is also fun.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 4.5/5 (4 votes cast)

  2. “My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution.”

    WOW!! It would seem that her biggest wish came true! Oh,wait. Her “us” is criminals and illegal aliens. Well, the rest of it came true, anyway.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (4 votes cast)

  3. Mad Max, you already have your b-day wish fulfilled. We have exactly the kind of POTUS you wish for. Your so blinded by your vitriol that you can’t see it.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 5.0/5 (3 votes cast)

  5. 80yrs old and dementia has really taken hold of her liberal ccoroded mind.
    i wonder when maxine is called home by the lord jesus christ who will she leave all her millions of dollars to?
    charity? naacp? mana house? red cross? blm? my bet is the dnc.

    VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.7/5 (3 votes cast)

    • The Lord Jesus Christ will not be calling maxine home. Her soul is already spoken for. Permanent residence in hell is her destination.

      VN:D [1.9.6_1107]
      Rating: 3.0/5 (1 vote cast)

  6. Maybe she will go skydiving to celebrate. She could set records, she has enough hot air to stay aloft for weeks. Or maybe see if she could out run a train. Or go diving with sharks, sans cage. The possibilities are endless!

    VN:F [1.9.6_1107]
    Rating: 4.5/5 (2 votes cast)

Leave a Reply

Related posts