Trump wishes happy birthday to ‘leader of the Democrat Party’ Maxine Waters

President Trump teased Rep. Maxine Waters in a tweet Wednesday morning declaring the California Democrat as the leader of her party.
“Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” the president tweeted to his 53.8 millions followers, declining to tag Ms. Waters directly.
Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018
Ms. Waters, who turned 80 on Wednesday, previously said that she wanted the president to be impeached for her birthday.
“I would wish that we could remove him from office,” the congresswoman told MSNBC on Sunday.
“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution.”
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This cuckoo was not born, but hatched inside a liberally fowled nest.
Happy Birthday to the leader of the Democrat Party, Maxine Waters!” the president tweeted.
“if your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink; for by so doing you will heap burning coals on his head.” Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
Of course a little jab is also fun.
“My biggest birthday wish would be that we’re able to get a leader of this country who represents us — who has the respect of all of our allies,” she said. “Someone who has an appreciation for the Constitution.”
WOW!! It would seem that her biggest wish came true! Oh,wait. Her “us” is criminals and illegal aliens. Well, the rest of it came true, anyway.
Mad Max, you already have your b-day wish fulfilled. We have exactly the kind of POTUS you wish for. Your so blinded by your vitriol that you can’t see it.
Maxine, with her 32psi lips are in a constant smirk. It must be an African inheritance…
80yrs old and dementia has really taken hold of her liberal ccoroded mind.
i wonder when maxine is called home by the lord jesus christ who will she leave all her millions of dollars to?
charity? naacp? mana house? red cross? blm? my bet is the dnc.
The Lord Jesus Christ will not be calling maxine home. Her soul is already spoken for. Permanent residence in hell is her destination.
Maybe she will go skydiving to celebrate. She could set records, she has enough hot air to stay aloft for weeks. Or maybe see if she could out run a train. Or go diving with sharks, sans cage. The possibilities are endless!
At least she doesn’t have to worry about GOP thugs harassing her in stores, restuarants, at work, or at home. That’s what her side of the aisle does, not the GOP.
As Mr. T would say . . .