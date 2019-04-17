Trump will hold rally in Green Bay while reporters hold press dinner

President Trump plans to rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 27 instead of attending the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner.

Mr. Trump has skipped the media gala three years in a row. He says it’s boring and too negative.

“President Trump looks forward to sharing the successes of his administration with the great people of Wisconsin,” said Michael Glassner, chief operating officer of Mr. Trump’s reelection campaign. “Under President Trump’s leadership, paychecks are now growing twice as fast for those in the bottom half of the income spectrum.”

He also said Mr. Trump’s rewrite of NAFTA, which must be approved by Congress, would benefit Wisconsin farmers by opening up the Canadian dairy market.

Mr. Trump enjoys the optics of railing on the media instead of gathering with them for the scholarship dinner, which traditionally involved a comedian roasting the president and then the commander in chief getting a turn to snap back with funny quips.

Critics say he’s too thin-skinned to handle a few jokes.

The correspondents’ association decided to have author Ron Chernow speak at this year’s event, instead of a comedian.

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating