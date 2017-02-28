Trump will address Congress tonight; Liz Warren, other Democrats have plans to taunt him

Bay State U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren plans to bring an Iraqi refugee now living in Boston to President Trump’s first-ever address to the joint session of Congress tonight, amid growing indications that Democrats will try to use the event to embarrass the commander in chief.
Warren will be accompanied by Tiba Faraj, who first came to Lynn with her family in 2010, about four years after her father was shot and left permanently disabled while working in Iraq, according to Warren’s office.
Faraj became an American citizen last year and is currently an accounting major at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth after graduating from Lynn Classical in 2014. Efforts to reach her for comment last night were unsuccessful.
“Like many before her, Tiba came to America seeking a better life. Since arriving in Massachusetts, she has become a valued member of her community, through her commitment to volunteer work and academic excellence,” Warren said in a statement. “Tiba’s courage, resilience and optimism embody the very best of the American spirit. Our strength as a country is rooted in our diversity, and Tiba’s many contributions have made us that much stronger.”
Observers will be watching to see if Trump reveals any details on the future of the controversial travel ban. He is expected to formally issue a new executive order during the “middle of this week,” according to White House press secretary Sean Spicer. It would replace the controversial proposal stopping foreigners from seven Muslim-majority countries as well as refugees from entering the United States that was put in place earlier this month.
The Trump administration has indicated the new order would be tailored to address the concerns laid out by the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which has ruled against the ban.
Actress Meryl Streep was also invited to Trump’s speech, according to the website Heat Street, citing anonymous sources in one Democratic congressional office, though the site could not confirm whether the invitation was serious or even received.
Trump’s speech, set for 9 p.m. tonight, comes as he is hoping to build some momentum for a presidency that continues to divide the country. He faces historically low approval ratings for a new president, just 44 percent, according to a recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.
This will be Trump’s first address to a joint session of Congress, though technically not his first State of the Union address, which will take place next year.
Republicans are eager to see if Trump will reveal any details about his campaign promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.
Meanwhile, Trump’s proposed budget — another expected highlight of tonight’s speech — will focus largely on national security with the president planning to increase spending on the military by $54 billion, or 10 percent.
To pay for the new aircraft, ships and other expenses, Trump would cut the same amount from foreign aid and domestic programs, excluding veterans’ services, border control and other areas tied to his campaign agenda.
“We’re going to start spending on infrastructure big. It’s not like we have a choice. Our highways, our bridges are unsafe, our tunnels,” said Trump. “We’re going to do more with less and make the government lean and accountable to the people.”
Senate Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, said, “It is clear from this budget blueprint that President Trump fully intends to break his promises to working families by taking a meat ax to programs that benefit the middle class. A cut this steep almost certainly means cuts to agencies that protect consumers from Wall Street excess and protect clean air and water.”
If Warren or any other attendee heckles POTUS, the Master at Arms will remove them from the hall.
From you lips to God’s and the Master of Arm’s ears. Also, I would love to see the reaction of those bleeding hearts who support giving sanctuary and our tax dollars to illegal aliens and/or dreamers when the families of victims of thess illegals are sitting within feet of them and their “invited guests”.
I hope they do it. Unprecedented thuggery. And they called Republicans the party of No? If they make a scene it will spell the end of the DemoKKKrat Party. Media will cheer them on of course.
That is what they SHOULD DO, but i dunno if trum would go that far in silencing dems..
However i LIKE that he is willing to invite family members of people who have lost loved ones to all these Illegal invader criminals, to COUNTER Warren and her other sanctuary city fans…
They should also have Border Patrol Officers on hand to remove any INVADERS (aka “illegal immigrants”, aka undocumented Democommies) for imediate deportation.
I’ll be watching proudly as he is announced: “Mr. Speaker, the President of the United States.” I’ll watch proudly as President Trump takes the podium and as he delivers his first of several addresses to Joint Sessions of Congress about his plans to Make America Great Again..!! Thank God..!!
Elisabeth Warren and others like her ilk remind me of my days in grade school. If you didn’t like what someone was going to say, you would taunt him or her, rather than try to reach a consensus. It is amazing what can be done if there is real discussion.
That seems to always be the liberal way. SILENCE opposition so they don’t have to debate..
Warren has been shut down once, it certainly can be done again if she is out of line, and should be. These elected babies who express themselves with tantrums and silly taunts like bringing a refugee to the speech are demonstrating their unfitness to serve and I hope the voters are watching. Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, Maxine Waters, John Lewis and other of this ilk need to go.
Why do so many people state in print “Controversial travel ban” when the only thing that is “Controversial” is the courts unlawful ruling? For eight years we had a president that only wanted laws enforced that he agreed with. Now we have a president that is told he cannot enforce a law that was passed by a democratic congress and signed into law by a democratic president more than 60 years ago. What is wrong with this scenario?
IMO its only controversial cause it flies in the face of the liberals one world dogma..
Elizabeth Warren IS the embarrassment of America.
Yes, the fake indian warren is an embarrassment to America but there are other bimbos that need to be euthanized also, including pelosi, maxine waters and hillary !
Give some people enough rope and they’ll hang themselves, certainly applies to this idiot.
There is an expected level of decorum in such a venue. Such tactics, if utilized, are tantamount to the highest level of disrespect to the sitting President of the USA. He is their house, at their invitation, to present his vision of the administration’s agenda and the major items he expects to be accomplished this year. Why would anyone lower themselves to the level of a toddler, who did not get what they wanted? If this does happen, those individuals should be censured!!
These people are CRAZY, by their own words this lady and her parents were brought over here by (America) and they worked hard and became CITIZEN, I think that is what the President said should be done. She plans to use this against him in what why??
Cuase imo liberals don’t think anyone needs to become a US citizen to enjoy all our benefits…
Someone needs to take a roll of duct tape (a whole roll) and tape her big mouth shut. She’s an embarrassment to her own party
I much prefer industrial strength Super glue on her lips!
I was hoping Warren would bring in an illegal who could be arrested on the spot. I do feel sorry for the lady who did the right thing and became a citizen and now is being dragged in and used by Warren. After it’s all over, she’ll be dumped. Warren couldn’t care less about her – except for her vote, of course.
If she brought a illegal they could arrest both of them right on the spot, maybe she is not that Dumb after all or just the illegal are smarter.
Well, really, it’s NOT like she’s being dragged in against her will. She is evidently perfectly WILLING to be used to blur the distinction between LEGAL IMMIGRANTS and ILLEGAL INVADERS, so deserves what she gets.
It is fundamentally DISHONEST of the LYING LEFTISTS to imply that LEGAL IMMIGRANTS from YEARS AGO are the target of Trump ANYTHING. That just shows you what LIARS they are.
I would LAUGH if that Iraq lass she is bring in, actually speaks up in SUPPORT of trump as a snub TO warran!!
I’m waiting to see how Trump handles the hecklers (and if he’s expecting them.) Will be a sad day if the his address is interrupted. In fact, it’s been a said day since he won election, and the left has gone all out on its mass hysteria cycle. As for Warren, she’s been class-less since the day she scammed Harvard with her Cherokee story.
Yeah, let them show the ENTIRE WORLD what rude, uncivil, DESPICABLE haters they really are! That’ll really make people want to vote for them in 2018 and 2020–NOT!
Typical lying scheming Democrat. I hope these losers keep it up because hard working tax paying legal Americans can’t wait to vote every democrat in our country out of office when they try to get re elected. Hopefully Trump will require only registered real Americans to vote and eliminate this democratic illegal voting fraud that they are using to get elected. One vote per tax paying registered legal citizen. Don’t get mad get even.
It is so sad the Fake Indian lacks the intellect required to grasp the difference between an illegal alien and a person who comes here the right way and becomes an American citizen. If the Iraqi woman did all of this the right way, Trump would welcome her with open arms. So would I.
They understand the difference VERY WELL, FrankC. They are DELIBERATELY trying to blur the distinction between legal immigrant and illegal invader. By lumping them together, it is easier for them to gin up outrage by using ALL OF THEM to “prove” that Trump and his supporters are anti-immigrant and “islamophobic.”
This is just another FUNDAMENTALLY DISHONEST tactic of the LYING LEFT.
I agree. THEY LOVE making the distinction between the two so muddied that going after one, is seen as going after all..
Elizabeth Warren: The friend to all who are NOT citizens of the United States. Teaching English to all illegals by bull horn. Repeat after me she says and they do. What an embarrassment she is as a Senator in our Congress and to her state. She will be one of those that cause the Democrat party to sink even lower.
Put the beer or soda pop on ice. Get the popcorn and snacks ready. It should be more entertaining than the Oscars.
I didn’t watch the Oscars–I was a boycotter–but I did see the ENDLESS replays of their “best picture” debacle. I think it’s hilarious that these self-congratulating FOOLS were so busy taking snarky shots at Trump and exercising their MORAL PREENING arrogance to show how SUPERIOR they are to us rubes out here in flyover country that they SCREWED UP the “big moment” in their OWN show! I hear the Oscar ratings were HISTORICALLY LOW this year. Coincidence? Don’t think so! These pampered CHILDREN in their designer gowns and bling are going to be CRYING the blues when they discover that the wallets of MOST “real” Americans are now CLOSED to them! We can easily live without THEM. Can THEY live without an audience of customers willing to PAY to see them entertain? Because when we tune in to be entertained by them, and all we get is self-preening little lectures and anti-American COMMUNIST BS from them, we are NOT entertained, nor are we amused! In fact, a LOT of us are SO disgusted that we have simply decided to get our entertainment ELSEWHERE, which does not bode well for them economically!
I can hear President Trump now — “Pocohontas, that’s rude .. sit down and behave yourself”.
Another 1st for zeroPrez Obama. He taunted scotus at state of union so now the cat is out of the bag and anything goes.
Lie-awatha have heap big problem. Sen. Liz Warren live in $5.4 mill mansion, she claimed “native American” status to score a Harvard gig paying HEAP big $350,000 to teach ONE class, and now lectures USA that “the system is rigged to benefit the RICH.” Her $5+ million mansion + her $ make her 1% rich. As Sen. she fixed things for herself quite well. Basically Liz steal Indian chair from a REAL Indian. Did she apologize to the REAL Indians for stealing THEIR chair? She in full scale WAR mode now, do her WAR dance daily as she BEAT war DRUMS against anything Trump.