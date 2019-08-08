Trump: Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith

Who says President Trump never has a kind word for CNN?

In a tweet Wednesday, the president said Fox News Channel is inferior in at least one respect to the network that his rallies regularly target with chants about how much it “sucks.”

“Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews,” Mr. Trump wrote.

Watching Fake News CNN is better than watching Shepard Smith, the lowest rated show on @FoxNews. Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

….misrepresenting what took place inside of the hospital. Their news conference after I left for El Paso was a fraud. It bore no resemblance to what took place with those incredible people that I was so lucky to meet and spend time with. They were all amazing!o — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Mr. Smith is one of the few Fox News on-air personalities who regularly calls out Mr. Trump over the truth of his words and is a regular target of some other Fox personalities on that score.

Mr. Trump’s tweet fired another shot across the bow at Fox News Channel, implying it might be his favorite any more.

“Actually, whenever possible, I turn to @OANN!” he conclude, referring to the One America News Network, which back him even more strongly.

For his part, according to Mediate, Mr. Smith responded dryly on the air, as Mr. Trump was tweeting.

“Good afternoon Mr. President. It’s nice to have you with us,” he said upon returning from a commercial break.

