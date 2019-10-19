Home » Fresh Ink

Trump was right to withdraw from Syria

Bryan Fischer Posted On 6:45 am October 19, 2019
(Airman 1st Class Zoe M. Wockenfuss/U.S. Air Force via AP)

Donald Trump’s decision to remove American troops from the Syrian-Turkish border has become a flashpoint of international controversy. The bulk of the criticism of Trump has come from two directions. Politically, he is being condemned for abandoning the Kurds, an ally in our fight against ISIS. Spiritually, he is being condemned for abandoning the Christians in Kuridsh-occupied territory to an uncertain but an almost certain nightmarish fate.

For someone like me, a Christian first and an American second, it’s not easy to sort through everything and arrive at what seems to be the position that is the strongest both morally and ethically. I believe the president has done the correct thing here and would like to explain why.

It’s worthy of note, for starters, to remember that the president campaigned on doing exactly what he is doing now. This is not a betrayal but a promise kept. If we want to get out of the Muslim world, the only way to do it is just do it. Rip the bandage off and vacate suddenly and quickly. President Trump has been a critic of the seemingly interminable wars in the Middle East and the unending sacrifice of American blood and treasure for no discernible benefit.

We have no discernible national interest in Syria, and Congress has never approved the use of military force there. There is no Kurdish territory – the Kurds have no state. The segment of the Kurdish people (the YPG) that President Obama began to support in 2014 – yes, we are fighting Obama’s war in Syria – is simply a branch of the PKK, which we correctly have designated as a terrorist organization. (According to Andy McCarthy, Americans have been prosecuted for providing support to the PKK.) If we maintain a troop presence in Syria – which is a client state of Russia and is backed by Iran – eventually what will result, given Erdogan’s abiding hostility toward the Kurds, is not peace but a hot war with Turkey. That would be a great example of a really bad idea.

The fundamental problem in the West is the failure to understand Islam for what it is rather than what we want it to be. The dismal reality is that Islam is not a religion of peace or anything close to it. It is rather a religion of war, violence, and death, and no amount of wishing and hoping will ever change that. Islam has been a religion of war and aggression from day one. If it hasn’t changed its stripes in 1,400 years, it’s unlikely to do so in time to solve the crisis in Syria in our generation or any generation to follow.

The fatal flaw of the West is the tendency to think that Muslims are like us only different, to think that we share enough foundational values that they can be persuaded to compromise and work for peace. This is foolish and naïve in the extreme. Their only version of peace is Islamic control of everything.

The primal energy in Islam is a hatred of anything and everything non-Muslim, including people. Christianity has taught us in the West to be guided by morality and reason, and we falsely assume that people in the Islamic world have the same attachment to rationality that we do. No point of view could possibly be more dangerous.

The only language Islam understands is the language of raw force. Muslims cannot be persuaded to pursue peace; they can only be forcibly restrained from imposing their Islamic will on the infidels (that’s us).

The only time followers of Muhammad will exercise restraint and settle for something resembling a truce is when they know that victory by force is impossible. Then they will use the truce to stealthily rearm until they regain superiority of force. Then look out. This has been their strategy since 622 A.D.

Simply put, the only way to permanently pacify any part of the Muslim world is to colonize it and put Westerners in charge. Britain pacified any number of Muslim lands at the height of its empire, but it required Britain to run things. As soon as the British granted independence and pulled out, things immediately descended into tribal warfare and utter chaos.

I see no nation today that has either the understanding, the inclination, or the will to attempt something that audacious. Since colonization is out, that leaves only one option for a Christian nation with regard to Christians living in Muslim lands: find a way to get them out and give them refuge in the Christian West.

The only possible reason to spend one more dollar or one more day in Syria or Turkey is in an effort to provide a military corridor of escort and escape for every Christian who wants to leave, a corridor that leads to some form of transport by sea, land, or air. Short of that, any and all military efforts are doomed to fail. We will simply be postponing the inevitable. Afghanistan should be living proof of that. It is folly to lose the life of one more American soldier in the literally godforsaken sands of the Muslim world.

The president wants our military out of Muslim lands, and he is right to do so. We should leave and take as many Christians with us as we can.

Bryan Fischer hosts “Focal Point with Bryan Fischer” every weekday on AFR Talk (American Family Radio) from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. (Central). He is author of The Boy to Man Book: Preparing Your Son for Manhood.

This column is printed with permission. Opinions expressed in 'Perspectives' columns published by OneNewsNow.com are the sole responsibility of the article's author(s), or of the person(s) or organization(s) quoted therein, and do not necessarily represent those of the staff or management of, or advertisers who support the American Family News Network, OneNewsNow.com, our parent organization or its other affiliates.

—-

Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:02 am October 19, 2019 at 9:02 am

“Trump was right to withdraw from Syria”

You will never hear this from CNN, MSNBC, ABC or from the lips of any of the hateful Liberal Democrats. President could find a cure for cancer and the Liberal Democrats would condemn him.

“The primal energy in Islam is a hatred of anything and everything non-Muslim, including people.”
The Muslims have a practice called “al taqiyyah.” It encourages Muslims to lie, deceive or misrepresent to infidels in order to further Islam’s goal of world domination. One has to be open to the idea that Barack Hussein Obama might actually be a closet Muslim … , semi-closet, anyway.
Didn’t PinocchiObama and “Crooked Hillary” try to con us into thinking Islam is a religion of peace and we should embrace more of them in our country?
Now we have the Muslims Kamala Harrism and Ilhan Omar in our Congress doing as much damage as they can.

    DrGadget
    DrGadget
    9:12 am October 19, 2019 at 9:12 am

    Yes, Muslims will lie through their teeth if it means the possibility of converting one more infidel to Islam.

    Our interigators found out early on they have no moral problem with lying through their teeth. It’s only when you can tie some personal responsibility to it, as in they will suffer if they lie, that you can get any truth out of them.

    Everything about Islam is a lie, starting with the word Islam. They will tell you Islam means peace, but it doesn’t. It means submission, as in convert or die. Their word for peace is Salaam, not Islam.

    Also their idea of peace is different than ours. Their peace means a temporary truce with a more powerful enemy until such time as you can defeat them. Then the peace is gone and we’re back to submission.

    We want actual peace, as in nobody killing each other, everyone living in harmony, people holding hands and singing Kumbaya. But this is not realistic when there are billions who hate the very concept of actual peace.

    chrose
    chrose
    9:57 am October 19, 2019 at 9:57 am

    And never ever have these hateful creatures ever been a religion but a cult of horrors and their real Qu’Ran is clear that all infidels (non-muslims) must die so we rule the world. For those who think this war will continue, sobeit, but no more sending our young men and women to die for those who have allowed themselves to be murdered. Those in danger have never removed themselves from this area, most are primitive tribes and have and will continue to fight each other altho they too are muslims. Thank you again and again God for sending us a fantastic president who actually sees our country being hated by people here instead of loving this Republic. Many who make money off of wars and killings do not want us to withdraw. Sorry, but your greed is not our way of living as we love our Republic.

DrGadget
DrGadget
9:07 am October 19, 2019 at 9:07 am

There was never really a “right side” in this war for us. At one point, weren’t we bombing Syria’s Assad even though Assad was fighting Isis? Nobody could ever properly make the case to me that this side is good or that side is bad. It’s all bad.

And if the morality is that muddled, you can’t convince me that either side of the war is in America’s best interests. And no, claims that “the bad guys are killing children” isn’t enough for me to want to commit US troops to the cause.

Bad guys kill children all the time, and unless we’re prepared to invade the entire world to get rid of all the bad guys, then there’s no point in pretending we’re there for the right reasons.

Also, we should first clean up our own back yard. We have bad guys here who have aborted about 65 million children so far.

    chrose
    chrose
    10:01 am October 19, 2019 at 10:01 am

    What we had was Obama sending our money to send killers to Syria to kill Assad who is a muslim who never ever kept any one of a religion or not with feet to the fire, but allowed all to live there in peace. Yes, again Obama the muslim hating Assad for being a good leader with an open mind. Those who support continuing this misery need to be sent to live there, i.e., Romney and a few of the previous and current military leaders who always want war and deaths.

Leonidas
Leonidas
9:32 am October 19, 2019 at 9:32 am

Here are my questions for anyone criticizing Trump’s withdrawal:

How many more decades do you want to keep American forces in the Middle East?

What is your plan to solve Syria’s problems with military force?

Please feel free to answer from your armchair in front of the TV.

