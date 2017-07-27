Trump was right: 21 states reveal 8,471 double votes

The week following President Donald Trump’s first voter-fraud meeting, a new study has revealed that 8,471 cases of double voting were discovered across 21 states – fraudulent ballots that were cast during the 2016 presidential election.

The Government Accountability Institute (GAI) – a nonpartisan watchdog group cofounded by former Breitbart Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon and Breitbart News Senior Editor-at-large Peter Schweizer – uncovered that 7,271 ballots were cast in more than one state by voters with the same first and last name, middle initial, birthdate and partial Social Security number – while another 1,200 double votes with identical criteria were found in the same state.

Voter fraud … 100 percent

The likeliness of voter fraud in these instances is practically a definite.

“The probability of correctly matching two records with the same name, birthdate and Social Security number is close to 100 percent,” GAI announced in its report. “Using these match points will result in virtually zero false positives from the actual matching process.”

And if a similar analysis were to take place in every state, tens of thousands of double-voting cases are projected.

“Extending GAI’s conservative matching method to include all 50 states would indicate an expected minimum of 45,000 high-confidence duplicate voting matches,” the group’s report continued. “In the process of identifying potential duplicate votes, GAI found more than 15,000 voters who registered to vote using prohibited addresses, such as post office boxes, UPS stores, federal post offices and public buildings.”

The 21 states examined where the double voting took place were: California, Oregon, Washington, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas, Tennessee, Florida, South Carolina, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Maryland and New Jersey.

You Might Like







Unlike other studies investigating voter fraud, GAI’s research attained access to authentic voting records.

“The 37-page study is unique in that while most past voter fraud analyses have used statistical models to project fraud rates, the GAI report identified actual matches of real votes cast using public voter information rolls,” Breitbart News informed.

In other words, this is the most thorough probe to date, validating Trump’s contention that his Democratic competitor for the presidency last year, Hillary Clinton, most likely received a massive number of illegitimate votes.

“There are currently no government agencies or private entities that compare all state voter rolls to detect duplicate voting fraud,” GAI pointed out about its study.

Addressing why a complete inspection of all 50 states was not conducted, GAI pointed to a number of obstacles, insisting that similar results would have been found if it had the resources to press further.

“GAI says the reason it only examined 21 states is because the government watchdog group encountered numerous hurdles in gathering state voter data, including: ‘exorbitant costs,’ woefully disorganized and incomplete data, and ‘outright rejected requests’ from states,” Breitbart noted.

The kind of voter fraud detected by GAI is just one of many techniques utilized by corrupt politicians.

“The same individual casting more than one ballot represents an aggressive form of voter fraud; other types of voter fraud can include falsifying registration information, destroying ballots or noncitizen voting,” the conservative news agency added.

Righting the record

Still extremely skeptical about losing the popular vote to Clinton by millions, Trump is busy at work trying to set the record straight – half a year after taking office.

“In May 2017, President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” GAI recounted. “The commission is tasked with promoting free and honest federal elections and has requested publicily available data from all 50 states and the District of Columbia, as well as feedback on how to improve elections integrity.”

The chairman of the commission, Vice President Mike Pence, declared that the effort is more than necessary – if the democratic ideals upon which the United States was founded are going to continue to exist.

“The integrity of the vote is a foundation of our democracy; this bipartisan commission will review ways to strengthen that integrity in order to protect and preserve the principle of one person, one vote,” Pence proclaimed, according to GAI.

The controversy of speculated illegal votes bolstering Clinton’s chances for the White House is at the core of the probes.

“The request for publicly available voter registration data and voter history data from state Secretaries of State has sparked a firestorm of controversy in light of President Trump’s claim that he lost the national popular vote in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton due to 3 million illegal votes,” the GAI report stated. “Many states have resisted the commission’s request for data, claiming that it is searching for a voter fraud problem that doesn’t exist.”

And the claim of millions of fraudulent votes is not far-fetched, especially in light of former President Barack Obama potentially receiving tens of millions of illegitimate votes in 2012.

“In 2012, Pew Research found 24 million (one in eight) voter registrations were either invalid or significantly inaccurate,” GAI stressed. “About 1.8 million deceased voters were discovered on state voter rolls, and 2.75 million people were registered to vote in more than one state. These findings alone do not equate to voter fraud, but show a system rife with error and vulnerability.”

Opposition to the probe

As members of Trump’s Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity met in person for the first time last Wednesday, opposition was already stacked against it, with seven separate lawsuits by radical Left groups – the latest one filed by the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (LDF) – claiming that Trump’s executive order in May to create the commission is a racist endeavor.

“[Trump] appointed a commission stacked with biased members to undertake an investigation into unfounded allegations of voter fraud,” the NAACP’s lawsuit alleges, according to The Atlantic. “[T]he work of the Commission as described by its co-chairs are grounded on the false premise that Black and Latino voters are more likely to perpetrate voter fraud.”

According the far-Left-leaning publication, all of the evidence pointing to dead and duplicate voters is just a racist ruse to stomp out the minority vote.

“The LDF lawsuit finds in the new commission a veritable rogues gallery of voter suppression,” The Atlanticcontended. “The first defendant named is Trump himself, who has touted controversial – and false – claims of millions of fraudulent votes in the 2016 election.”

Besides Trump, the lawsuit focuses on one of the commission’s Republican leaders from Kansas, who the Leftist media says is on a futile quest to expose illegal alien voter fraud.

“But much of the plaintiffs’ ire is directed towards vice chair Kris Kobach, the Kansas Secretary of State and the de facto leader of the commission,” The Atlantic’s Vann R. Newkirk II noted. “In his position in Kansas, Kobach has launched a one-of-a-kind effort to track down illegal noncitizen voters – an aggressive campaign that has challenged hundreds of votes and brought to court dozens of campaigns, but has only secured one such conviction so far.”

Democrats and other progressive groups are fearful that the commission will unearth numerous types of fraud that they would rather the mainstream media continue to avoid, as it has done for some time.

“The meeting served mostly as a way to air out opening statements from commissioners and set the future agenda,” Newkirk explained. “Commissioners officially included things like elections margins, lack of confidence in elections, automatic voter registration, and online voter registration in their list of concerns. There were also some mentions of potential ‘foreign interference in our elections,’ and a strong focus by elections officials present on updating voting machines and technology.”

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:D [1.9.6_1107]

Rating: 10.0/10 (3 votes cast)