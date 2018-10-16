Trump warns Honduras against sending illegal ‘migrant caravans’

(UPI) — President Donald Trump threatened the government of Honduras Tuesday, over what he called a “caravan” of migrants from Central America to the southern U.S. border.
Trump, who’s pushed to tighten border security since his presidency began, said the migrants are flocking to the United States unlawfully because of weak policies.
“Honduras, Mexico and many other countries that the U.S. is very generous to, sends many of their people to our country through our WEAK IMMIGRATION POLICIES,” he tweeted. “Caravans are heading here. Must pass tough laws and build the WALL. Democrats allow open borders, drugs and crime.”
Trump’s message appeared to react to reports that some 1,600 or more Hondurans were planning to cross the Guatemala border as the first step to coming to the United States.
USAID says the United States gave $175 million in aid to Honduras in fiscal year 2017.
“The United States has strongly informed the President of Honduras that if the large Caravan of people heading to the U.S. is not stopped and brought back to Honduras, no more money or aid will be given to Honduras, effective immediately,” Trump tweeted.
Trump has complained about “caravans” of immigrants coming from Honduras before. In April, he used such information to promote his border wall along the southern border of the United States.
The president has long argued that such illegal immigration brings crime and drugs into the country and has pushed that theme while campaigning for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections next month.
The Trump administration’s so-called “zero-tolerance” policy on illegal immigration has led the government to separate families at the southern border ahead of deportation hearings. The move created strong responses from liberals and human rights organizations.
Many immigrants have attempted to claim asylum, pleading that they could be harmed if they were sent back. According to USAID, Honduras “has alarming levels of crime and violence and is a prime transit point for the smuggling of arms, drugs, and people.”
“Risk factors, such as deep social inequalities, lack of opportunities, and lack of access to quality services, as well as, the lack of protective factors at multiple levels in society contribute to the prevalence of violence in Honduran society,” the organization added.
Good for President Trump! This is exactly what needs to happen. Stop these caravans before they come near our border!
I think ALL these countries who are trying to dump ALL their social problems on OUR side of the border need to lose EVERY DIME of foreign aid they receive from us. Why should be PAYING them to try to “fundamentally transform” OUR country into a Third World s***-hole like THEIRS?
I agree. STOP just warning them, and GET TO ACTUALLY DOING something.
I am sick to death of words.. I WANT ACTIONS!
I bet the vast majority of these “migrant males” are actually criminals looking for another place to destroy! We can not allow then to enter the USA!
Feeding and housing convicted criminals costs those CA/SA countries millions or more each year. Deporting their criminals accomplishes 2 things: cuts prison costs AND reduces crime in those countries (reducing the need for, and cost of, law enforcement.) We not only assume costs of feeding, clothing and housing illegals, we PAY those countries aid? Trump is right – we are STUPID! Every politician (R & D) over the last 3 decades who have turned a blind eye to the illegal alien problem should be SUED for their complicity in theft of the American tax payers.
Which is why i am SICK TO DEATH of housing illegal invaders. IF THEY GET FOUND GUILTY of a crime, DEPORT THEM and force their HOME COUNTRY TO house them in jail..
Has anyone noticed the large percentage of military age males in these “caravans”? 1600 bodies is a small brigade. Trust me, the talk of a second civil war is not lost on the rest of the world, and there are plenty of folks that would like to carve up what we have for themselves and their snot nosed kids.
IMHO, we would be highly advised to take the border issue a lot more seriously. Build the wall and TURN THEM AROUND without any entry to the US. Unless they actually bother going through the existing immigration process.
ONE thing we need to stop doing is treating these ORGANIZED “caravan” INVASIONS as actual “asylum-seekers.” TURN them back at the border. NO court hearings. NO due process. No NOTHING–just don’t let them IN, in the first place, and there will be no need for all that. And if they try to SNEAK in, just pick them up and dump them right back into MEXICO, who are FACILITATING and ENABLING this BS by allowing these people to come INTO their country and travel all the way ACROSS it to reach our southern border without ANY attempt to interdict them. This is NOT the action of a friendly nation, and we certainly should NOT be paying Mexico a damned DIME in foreign aid until they STOP this hostile BS.
Exactly Teabag. IF they were ACTUALLY wanting to seek Asylum, THEN MAKE THEM GO to the first safe country, that’s CLOSER, such as Beliize, or Costa Rica, and APPLY THERE. Not pass through 2 to 3 other countries. Additionally, why are NO SOUTH American nations ‘willing to accept their own’ refugees if they truely are fleeing war?? Such as Columbia, Chile, Brazil or Argentina??
Wonder if new USA/Mex/Canada trade agreement addresses illegal alien deportation costs? US aid to ALL Central American/South American countries should be discontinued until those countries PAY deportation costs AND compensate the United States for ALL “public assistance” those illegal aliens received while they were inside U.S. borders.
Incred. FOR YEARS i have been advocating cancelling ALL FOREIGN aid to any country south of the border who
A) Refuses to stop migrant trains of illegal invaders, going THROUGH their country to ours.
B) refuses to take BACK their own citizens we deport.
I have an idea … have a plane waiting to take them to CANADA and just leave the plane there until Canada supplies a pilot to take them back to their HOME LAND! 🙂
You just KNOW that George Soros and the Commucrats are behind THIS caravan, just like they were behind the LAST one. I’m sure THIS one is timed to hit the US border at just the PERFECT time to create another big “family separation” kerfuffle just before the midterms. I don’t think we will EVER be able to get this country back from the brink of Leftist INSANITY and back on track as long as the LOONY LEFT exists. They’ll ALWAYS have some new Leftist LOON trick or strategy up their crazy sleeves to throw things into chaos and FOOL the masses, with the help of their RELENTLESS Leftist propagandist media pals!
Turn them around at the border and let Mexico deal with Honduras
OR since the border between Mexico and Honduras is a LOT SMALLER than ours with mexico is, how’s about we put the border wall DOWN THERE and man it with armed troops!
Yep, cut them off and turn them around. Also threaten Mexico! They should not be allowed to cross through unabated.
Don’t just threaten them. ACTUALLY DO SOMETHING.