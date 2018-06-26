Trump wants to deport first, ask questions second — and he’s right

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that those arriving at our nation’s borders without the proper credentials should be immediately deported — immediate, as in do not pass go, do not collect $200, get the heck out of America and go home.
And what’s wrong with that?
After all, if an American citizen tries to, say, board an airplane without the proper credentials, that American citizen is immediately turned away, sent back and told no, no, no, can’t come aboard this time.
There are no airport courts standing at the ready to hear the case.
There are no judges wandering the corridors, waiting with bated breath to be summoned.
If an American citizen traveling abroad tries to saunter back home via say, the same U.S.-Mexico line that’s the source of near-constant inundation now, absent the proper credentials, border control will hold up that American citizen’s crossing. You either have the proper documents, or you don’t. No court trial necessary.
A handful of senators — Republican ones, even — now say more judges are needed at the border to handle the flow of immigrants who’ve been detained under this White House’s “zero tolerance” policy, and to separate the asylum seekers from the others.
But illegal is illegal. That’s not a hard call to make.
So it’s not really more border judges who are needed.
It’s a faster paperwork system for those in other countries who truly need asylum and want to apply in America. Less bureaucracy; faster processing.
But electronic correspondence is fine. Snail mail, even.
That’s snark. But the message is this: There’s no cause for asylum seekers to storm-troop across the border and demand America take care of them before their asylum is granted. They can stay on their side and wait for America to process their applications.
Now how is that a shocking remark?
The American citizen in the example above who’s denied entry at the border due to lack of proper paperwork wouldn’t even be really surprised by the detainment that would follow. Why should he or she? That’s called — listen up, libs — the rule of law.
But Trump says this, in a tweet: “We cannot allow all of these people to invade our Country. When somebody comes in, we must immediately, with no Judges or Court Cases, bring them back from where they came. Our system is a mockery to good immigration policy and Law and Order. Most children come without parents…”
And the left acts as if he commanded the Army, Air Force, Navy and Marines to attack toddlers at the border.
“What President Trump has suggested here is both illegal and unconstitutional,” said the American Civil Liberties Union in a quickly issued statement. “Any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally.”
That’s a bit backwards, though.
Actually, U.S. officials are supposed to defend this country and this country’s citizens from enemies both foreign and domestic. They’re not in office to protect the illegal first, the citizen second.
All Trump is suggesting is, once again, America First. If American citizens don’t get a free pass on presenting proper credentials, neither should illegals.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley.
“What President Trump has suggested here is both illegal and unconstitutional,” said the American Civil Liberties Union in a quickly issued statement. “Any official who has sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution and laws should disavow it unequivocally.” The good old ACLU, founded by communists and atheists!
I would NEVER believe the aclu. All they do is give people a bad time and most of time they are wrong but get by with it because people can not afford to get an attorney to fight them.
SINCE when has the ACLU given a rats butt, about telling politicians “Honor your oath, to uphold our constitution’?
AND SINCE WHEN have illegal aliens, fallen UNDER the auspice of the constitution.
DOES IT NOT SAY something to the effect ‘These articles apply to those who fall under the jurisdiction of’? HOW ARE FOREIGN citizens thus falling under our jurisdiction? THEY ARE NOT.. THUS they should not be protected in one bit, by the constitution!
Backpacker; YOU are CORRECT! If it was reversed, and a crowd of American’s tried to cross into Mexico, with 20+ years old ‘children’ traveling alone without ID? The very LEAST that would happen would be escorted BACK to America by an armed cartel! Their second option would them being shot! Probably by our own F&F weapons! There should be NO assistance given, promised, insinuated, or HINTED! These warped minded Extremist from the LEFT, could not care LESS about these law-breakers! They just want future Socialist communist voters!
More like shot first, escorted second!
President Trump should issue an executive order stopping ALL immigration for at least one year, and push Congress to adjust the law to require immediate turn around /deportation of illegals at the borders.!!
Make it 10, and you have a deal!
I agree, MadeInAmerica33. That would be a GREAT way to get the DEMS’ attention and put the blame for the obstructive BS in opposing EVERYTHING he tries to do about immigration squarely where it belongs–on THEM.
Because they set their hair on fire and went into hysterics about “the poor little children” on the border being separated from their mommies, Pres. Trump issued an executive order to keep families that arrive together from being separated. The Dems did not even pause for a BREATH but continued to attack him and call him every name in the BOOK as though that EO NEVER HAPPENED. That is proof enough that they don’t give a DAMN about the illegal kids being detained at the border. It’s only a handy cudgel they can use to beat Pres. Trump over the head and attack him as “heartless.” They are NOT INTERESTED in being part of the solution–only in causing PROBLEMS for Pres. Trump in their never-ending attempts to overthrow him and put an end to his Presidency for the SIN of having defeated Hillary, when they thought they had the election rigged to where she COULD NOT LOSE.
What Americans should realize is Illegals cost US Taxpayers hundreds of billions per year. If the invasion continues as the Democrats want it will destroy this Nation. Would we all be better off spending these billions on Americans and not illegals?
That’s something i mentioned, on that article where it listed out the costs “Housing these illegal aliens, while awaiting their hearings”. THAT 2+ billion, we’ve already spent this year, COULD DO well, to aid the hundreds of thousands of US Citizens in poverty.. OR For veterans..
If no papers, snatch and release on the south side of the fence (i.e. Mexico).
If Mexico refuses the illegals (they had them before we did!), detain the illegals right on the border and send the housing/feeding/medical bill to Mexico (and no citizenship to anchor babies during the stay).
If Mexico refuses to accept the illegals back or pay the bill, immediately stop all forms of foreign aid. If that does not work, close all boarder crossings.
This sh*t would stop in less than 30 days.
There should not be allowed “anchor baby” citizenship any way. The fourteenth amendment was never intended to make citizens of children born in the U.S. to illegal immigrant parents. After the Civil War, the citizenship of former slaves was addressed by the 14th Amendment. Here is what Section 1 of the 14th Amendment (the Citizenship Clause) states: ““All persons born or naturalized in the United States and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside.”
A person or persons who enter this country illegally are NOT subject to the jurisdiction of the United States since they are not citizens, therefore they are subject to the jurisdiction of their home country and their children, even if born here, are also subject to the jurisdiction of the parents’ home country.”
Senator Jacob Howard (R-MI), the sponsor of the Citizenship Clause, never meant for the children of illegals to be granted automatic citizenship. Senator Jacob Howard stated: “This will not, of course, include persons born in the United States who are foreigners, aliens, [or] who belong to the families of ambassadors or foreign ministers.”
Archbishop Gregori: You are ABSOLUTELY 100% correct. As with most “discovered” Constitutional expansions. The entire concept of “birthright citizenship” is an invention of the Courts; drafting in a desired political interpretation–where the Courts “inferred-into-law” an interpretation that was EXPRESSLY in contravention to the stated intent of the drafters of the 14th Amendment (as demonstrated & documented in the Congressional record).
The ill-informed and advocates of birthright citizenship constantly say that it will require a Constitutional amendment to do away with the current version of birthright citizenship. In reality, as this is a inferred interpretation, it actually, Constitutionally, the change would only require legislation from Congress, to clarify the original intent; and, legislative direction from Congress that “reinterpretations of this aspect of the 14th Amendment” by the Courts hereafter is expressly prohibited.
The only thing lacking is a Congress with a back-bone.
Too bad they don’t teach civics and the US Constitution in school anymore.
I’ve often called for us to CEASE any foreign aid to countries, tha refuse to accept their own citizens back, when we try to deport them.
AND ONCE WE’ve withheld that money, STILL AIR DROP THEM OFF into their home country.. OR fly into their country’s international Airport, and kick them out onto the runway!
And are we still paying any foreign aid of any sort to Mexico? Stop that noise immediately.
As for paying for border jumpers, do this in the form of additional tariffs. I’m all for charging all countries a base 20% for the *privilege* of selling their goods in the American market. It’s like if you open a store in a busy mall to sell your stuff. They charge you an enormous fee for the privilege of selling your wares in such an ideal spot. And they own the mall so they can charge whatever they want.
Because we’re being invaded by Mexico, charge them a base 50% tariff on all goods crossing the border. Use this money to feed the detainees and house them (in prisons) until they go home. And put trackers in their skulls so we can find them easier next time.
Also that money would go toward building the Wall. This would literally be making Mexico pay for the Wall.
After the new President of Mexico called for Mexican citizens to STORM our border and attempt to ILLEGALLY enter the US, dglover7, I would have cut off ALL foreign aid to them ALREADY. I said all ALONG that the Mexican government is not only ENCOURAGING, but ENABLING this BS, because those illegals in the US send money “back home”–and those “remittances” are the #1 SOURCE of personal income in Mexico. NUMBER ONE. Let that sink in. You think Mexico is not ENCOURAGING this? This is NOT the behavior of a “friendly” nation or ally–it is an act of OVERT HOSTILITY, if not a form of WAR.
A 50% tax on all remittances to Mexico, Central, and South America would pay for the wall in only a couple of years
Simple solutions are often the best.
Deny ILLEGAL, foreign nationals entry.
If caught, across the border, deport them.
If caught working across the border, deport them. Punish the employer according to the law.
If convicted of a violent crime, hang them on the border and let their bodies rot in the wind.
This is totally correct – other countries do this ALL THE TIME. Guy I knew flew to the UK. When he arrived, they saw that he only had a one-way ticket to the UK, and no return ticket – they politely refused him entry – no court, no judge – just “Sir, it looks like you are planning an entry into the UK with the purpose of staying illegally – and we will not be allowing you into the country”. He was put on the next plane back to the US. A business associate had the same experience in Japan – he tried to enter with incorrect documents – was held at the airport overnight – no court, no judge, just a “thank you sir and sayōnara”.
They make it so convoluted to deport people because they don’t want to deport people, cheap labor, more consumers, population growth, and on and on. I was on a train going from Russia to Ukraine, the border guards came on the train and saw that my visa was not valid for another couple of hours, they threw me off the train into the deep snow and put me on a train going back and told me not to return until my visa was valid … that’s the way it is handled EVERYWHERE else.
YESSS ! send ’em back no more catch and release !
And NO MORE “look the other way while they sneak in” BS, EITHER, jmortensen!
And that’s what we need to start doing MORE OF in our airports… BUT with how incompetent TSA is, i can’t see THEM pulling their heads out of their behinds to do it..
As an American you can be run through the legal system for the smallest violation of the law … many of us have experienced that in one form or another. As an illegal alien you get sanctuary. I’m very surprised we don’t have the pitchforks out, aren’t you?
I’ve said it often, but it DOES seem like illegal invaders, get more protections than WE citizens seem to..
ABSOLUTELY the best solution. Stopping them BEFORE they cross or immediately on being caught doing so illegally saves us all the expenses of housing or imprisoning the criminals while processing their return. AND it would end the never ending political use of this situation by the commie libs. Go Trump !!
The hordes of people at the border overwhelming our immigration system are no longer going to be permitted to force the catch-and-release policy. They will not be permitted to cross in the first place. Problem solved. Any border slippers will just be immediately turned around across the border. That’s the only “due process” they are going to get.
This is why i keep calling for a 200 meter DEEP, 100 meter wide DITCH along the entire border.. THEN WALL UP OUR SIDE.. So they will find it extremely hard to even CROSS it illegally..
Hey ACLU….what part of American Civil Liberties don’t you comprende? American…..these people are not Americans and therefore have no legal standing to demand anything and as non-american law-breakers, they are not entitled to any civil liberties. I guess you should change your moniker to NA (non-american) CLU.
ACLU = American Communist Lawyers’ Association!
I believe the UN treaty on asylum requires the asylum seeker to apply for asylum at a legal border crossing or at the embassy/consulate in the first country they get to. We shouldn’t even accept asylum requests from anyone that crosses the border illegally. And we shouldn’t give illegal aliens access to our courts for any reason.
Which is why i keep saying, IF they keep crossing through at least ONE SAFE COUNTRY between where they left, and the US, their Asylum claim should be IMMEDIATELY DENIED!.
They’re NOT going to do that, ErnieLane, because they know DAMNED WELL they DO NOT qualify for “asylum status!” So they rush our border by the THOUSANDS and try to “build their own asylum” by bulling their way in, using their KIDS as anchors and any OTHER tricks they can employ. They have been taught by the liberal lawyers trolling our border to scream “ASYLUM!” when they are caught, as a way to stay in the country and disappear into the underbrush while awaiting the “asylum hearing” for which they will NEVER SHOW UP. Why would they bother going to a consulate and LEGALLY applying for something they KNOW they don’t quaify for, when they can just SHOVE THEIR WAY in illegally and be REWARDED for doing so? THAT is why we need to change the laws. For openers, the law should be amended to automatically disqualify any and ALL Central American and/or Mexican citizens from claiming “asylum.” There are NO QUALIFYING EVENTS going on in ANY of those countries that make them LEGITIMATE asylum seekers according to our laws. If that changs, we could change the law, but UNTIL THEN, that would put a SCREECHING halt to this ASYLUM SCAM BS that is being perpetrated at our southern border!
I agree with President Trump. Turn them around immediately! Illegal is Illegal! The heck with the civil liberties! They have no civil liberties in Our Country when they enter illegally. In fact, Close the entire southern border until we can get our Country under control! ZERO TOLERANCE!
With how bloody open it is. THE ONLY Hope we have of closing that southern border is with the wall!!
Instead of allowing immigrants (no matter what country they are from) to cross our borders andter the country to apply for asylum, pass an immigration law that will require them to apply for asylum at a U.S. Embassy or U.S. Consulate office in their own country. Many will be allowed in to apply for asylum but will never show up for their court date. As for those who enter illegally at other points along the border should be immediately deported, no court date, no taxpayer public defenders, just send them back.
As for those who are already in the country illegally, they should be immediately deported also. To use the excuse that the government can’t locate them is BS. Most of them, if not all are most likely receiving government benefits such, as housing, medical care, food stamps, and they probably have kids in our schools. Do to all of this, they should not be hard to find.
International law ALREADY says that asylum seekers should be applying in the consulates and embassies of what ever country they come to first, when they leave the country they are fleeing… SO LETS JUST ENFORCE THE LAWS that already exist!
I must have been listening to a different speech. What I heard him say is we need to stop them, build the wall, so they can’t physically get here. If they can’t get here we don’t need judges.
There is nothing in the US Constitution that says we must allow someone to enter the US just because they showed up at our border!
Politicians, as a group, must be some of the stupidest people in the world. They are either not capable of rational thought processes (i.e., intelligent) or they purposely oppose the correct action on most issues. When illegals sneak into the country they are “illegals” because they broke the law. What is a judge going to ask them? “Did you break the law?” We don’t need judges for persons who are not citizens and are here illegally. Get a brain congress and let the law do the work for which it exists.
ALL democrats and rinos easily meet that “purposely oppose the correct action”..
It should be MANDATORY: To apply for entry to ANY country, it should be ONLY from the Embassy in the country you LIVE in! Make it a LAW; Then, the aggressive, bullying, ILLEGALS would never be able to cross OUR border! They do NOT have a valid reason of being in danger in their own country, or WE would have heard about it! These are interlopers, using children; theirs and OTHERS children to gain sympathy and start a mad ANTI-America war, causing: Left Prog Prigs to go (even further) insane!
Only U.S. citizens have a right to the court system of this country. Anyone that steps foot illegally into this country should be just turned around and sent back. Not one dime should be spent to defend these criminals that come into this country illegally. SO SICK OF THIS CRAP!!!!
I wholeheartedly agree, deedee3. NOT ONE DIME. CERTAINLY not the BILLIONS Of dollars it is costing us to try to give EACH of these lawless invaders his “day in court!”
Here is an idea – make the entire southern border an open gun range. Put up targets and anyone getting through can stay.
Last year, i remarked about how a US military base which HAS A life fire range, had to keep shutting the range down, DURING TRAINING, cause of illegal invaders, crossing it..
I AM SORRY, but they broke into the US, and also broke into the property of a US MILITARY base. THE MILITARY should not have to cease fire, just cause those invaders are down range!
As far as our current illegal immigration problem, it’s not coming from Mexican citizens. They can easily be removed at apprehension, no detention or formal hearing required. It’s the other than Mexicans (OTM’s) causing all the problems with detention, legal and removal costs, especially with their children. The Mexican/Guatemala border is only 500 miles of land as opposed to our 2,000 mile border with Mexico. So why not use our massive resources including our military to completely seal off the Guatemalan border to prevent OTM’s from coming north to the United States. It would be so much more cost effective for us. They can simply turn them around right back into Guatemala. Within 30 days the flood of Central Americans will dry up!
Good idea, but how do you propose we do so? THE MESICKO’s won’t ever let us do that.
You’re assuming the Mexicans would cooperate with that, librabob, when all the evidence suggests that they are not ONLY encouraging these HORDES of Central Americans to come into Mexico and travel the ENTIRE LENGTH of their country to get to our southern border, they are ENABLING it. They enforce their OWN immigration laws pretty strictly in EVERY other case. WHY no enforcement to prevent the Central Americans from not only ENTERING MEXICO, but CROSSING IT with NO interference whatever to get to OUR border and illegally sneak in and clog up OUR judicial system? This is NOT the act of a “friendly” neighbor. It is an OVERTLY HOSTILE act, and we should respond accordingly, say by cutting off EVERY DAMNED DIME in “foreign aid” they receive, to help defray the cost of dealing with all these Central American illegals Mexico has ALLOWED (and even ENCOURAGED, for all we know!) to enter their country and travel across it to INVADE the US?
The people have spoken better than 70% want it stopped, the only ones against it are the democrats and a handful of RINOs that don’t want to follow their constituents.
Elected leaders tread lightly about human traffickers. Even the Donald only points out that “most (children) are without parents”.
Can’t help but wonder why!
People can file for asylum before breaching the border. This practice is overwhelming in of itself. Wish the US could accept all that qualify but it cannot. Ignoring this fact will not solve world problems or peoples desires.
People blatantly crossing borders should be sent back, immediately! The US can make it non-profitable, both in the attempt and successful illegal crossing of US borders.
The unwatered Goodlatte immigration bill takes profit away from illegal immigration. Especially after entering.
Call your congress person now! Tell them to say no to amnesty and bring back the Goodlatte bill for another vote.
Trump has waffled on this issue.
Appeasement was so wrong. “Will except either (immigration) bill”.
Only one, just one immigration bill was not the same old “do nothing” and continue to sent out incentive to enter the US illegally!
That was and is the Goodlatte bill, H.R. 4760!
Trump standing firm in support for H.R. 4760 would leave the Dems buried in Pubs, in both Houses!
“There’s no cause for asylum seekers to storm-troop across the border and demand America take care of them before their asylum is granted.”
This, right HERE is the crux of the issue! There is a REASON these people don’t visit one of the MANY American consulates in Mexico and LEGALLY apply for asylum before coming here–and it is NOT because the “paperwork is too slow!” They don’t DO that because they know DAMNED WELL their demands for “asylum” are BOGUS, and they CANNOT qualify for LEGAL “asylum” status under the US “asylum” laws. Instead, they come up here and, as the article says, “storm troop” across our border, dragging their screaming brats WITH them to create an “optics of oppression” for PROPAGANDA purposes. And the LYING LEFT media is ALL TOO HAPPY to oblige them by broadcasting it!
These “caravans” that recently massed on our border were recruited and funded by none other than that EVIL old NAZI, George Soros–who is HELLBENT on erasing our borders, the better to put an END to our national sovereignty and HERD us into the globalist NWO of his mad dreams. The cynical use of “pitiful crying children” to stir up the emotions of lib-tard snowflakes so they will DEMAND that ALL OF THESE INVADERS be let in is just more Kabuki Theater put on the damned Democrats to get the OPEN BORDERS they want.