Trump urges supporters to fight back against liberals’ boycott of Home Depot

President Trump is calling on supporters to blackball businesses associated with liberal candidates as retaliation for progressives’ boycott of Home Depot, which was founded by Trump donor Bernie Marcus.

The president didn’t single out any companies that his supporters should boycott, but said conservatives should use the same “vicious” tactics of the left.

“More and more the Radical Left is using Commerce to hurt their ‘Enemy,’ ” the president tweeted Tuesday night. “They put out the name of a store, brand or company, and ask their so-called followers not to do business there. They don’t care who gets hurt, but also don’t understand that two can play that game!”

He called the 90-year-old Mr. Marcus, who sold the Home Depot chain in 2002, a “truly great, patriotic & charitable man” who is “coming under attack by the Radical Left Democrats with one of their often used weapons.”

“They don’t want people to shop at those GREAT stores because he contributed to your favorite President, me!” the president said. “These people are vicious and totally crazed, but remember, there are far more great people (‘Deplorables’) in this country, than bad.”

He urged supporters, “Do to them what they do to you. Fight for Bernie Marcus and Home Depot!”

Mr. Marcus, a significant campaign donor in 2018, said last month he would be supporting the president for reelection in 2020.

The president has advocated boycotts in the past. Just last month he tweeted: “I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News!”

